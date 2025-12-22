How to Plan a More Sustainable Kitchen Project, While Avoiding These 'Greenwashing' Traps

Renovating a kitchen is a rather involved process, right from the very beginning, to say the least. These days, sustainability isn’t so much of an afterthought with kitchens, but a vital element to consider throughout every single detail.

From sourcing materials, how they travel to the site, installation work, and how a product works efficiently long term. There are decisions to be made left, right, and centre when it comes to sustainable homes and modern kitchen ideas. Yet, we seem to be having a problem with 'greenwashing'. It is unbelievably easy to be misled by brands that use little or vague information but all the right words to make you think you’re doing right by our beautiful planet, when some of these companies are definitely not following through, and being honest, 'green'. Yet, their profit is largely built on this false impression they portray, so why would they stop?



We’re taking a look at the things that really matter and consulting the experts on the topic to guide you into making more sustainable choices and prevent you from being duped.

What Is Greenwashing?

Reflect your green living in the palette you use and create a seamless transition between inside and out through using floor-to-ceiling glass between kitchen and garden. (Image credit: Davonport)

When people start planning a more sustainable kitchen, one of the biggest challenges seems to be cutting through the noise. There is a lot of vague language used, which means homeowners often think they are making an environmentally sound choice when this is not the reality. “Terms such as ‘responsibly sourced’ or ‘eco-friendly’ are routinely used without any explanation of what that actually means,” says Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport. “For us, true sustainability is always rooted in detail: the provenance of the timber, the certification attached to it, and the integrity of the construction.”

One of the most common forms of greenwashing in interiors is the claim to recycled content. It sounds impressive, but it often has little impact on the overall environmental footprint of the kitchen. “A substrate might contain a small percentage of recycled fibres, but if the rest of the board is made using high levels of resin or is difficult to recycle at end-of-life, the claim becomes misleading,” says Richard.

The same thing applies to the description of finishes. “There is a trend for calling materials ‘natural’ when they are, in fact, stone-effect or wood-effect composites with a high energy footprint.” These are perfectly valid design choices, but the language should be honest, especially in current times.

Durability is yet another area where people can be unintentionally misled. Richard explains how some kitchens are marketed as ‘built to last’ when the underlying carcasses and hinges are not designed for long-term performance. “Sustainability is not just about the material itself; it is about how well the kitchen functions after years of daily use. That is why we focus so heavily on robust, repairable timber cabinetry and high-quality construction methods. A kitchen that stays in a home for decades, without needing to be replaced, is one of the most impactful sustainability decisions you can make.”

When it comes down to the nitty-gritty, the formula of sustainability is: certified timber, long-lasting joinery, clear, honest information about recycled materials, and a true end-of-life story. We need brands to be totally transparent for sustainability to actually work and to make it simpler for homeowners to understand how to reach a good level of “green”, rather than just sounding good on paper.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loop And Twist Elbow Stool, Walnut £380 at loopandtwist.com Ensure comfort is met at the kitchen island with these bar stools.

Richard Davonport Managing Director at Davonport Richard is the managing director at Davonport, a British kitchen manufacturer that specializes in crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen furniture.

How to Plan a More Sustainable Kitchen

These sleek, modern lines paired with raw materials like brick and wood offers a real juxtaposition, yet somehow resembles the perfect connection with nature. (Image credit: Kitchens by Buster + Punch)

Suppose you’re looking to make a few updates to your kitchen for a more sustainable approach. There are some changes you can make fairly easily. For example, planning your home's lighting scheme and swapping your lighting to energy-efficient, design-led, LED bulbs is a highly effective way to reduce energy consumption. "These bulbs have a significantly longer lifespan, which not only lowers your carbon footprint and reduces the need for frequent replacement, but also minimises waste, posing less harm to the environment overall," says Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. “With LED bulbs being highly recyclable and free from toxic materials, we're seeing a shift in consumers' design choices, with many wanting a more sustainable and healthier lighting solution." With a wide variety of sculptural designs and dimmable options, we can now transform the usual functional illumination into an artistic statement, offering design-led forms that create a warm and inviting ambience. Whether it’s pendants over the island, wall lights, or directional task lighting, there are most definitely options here.

When it comes to the actual cabinetry, Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens, firstly suggests, “Look after your cupboards, and if they are wood, keep them oiled or carefully painted and change the knobs and handles to give a fresh new look. This can be fun and just as rewarding and visually different as having a new kitchen,” it requires some creative imagination and can be hugely satisfying. Secondly, Helen recommends buying vintage pieces such as a pantry cupboard, “Having a large place to store food is such a good way to avoid too many plastics and packaging and allows you to bulk buy, thus making bigger savings and shopping less frequently.' These are all great options and tick the box of sustainability in more ways than you can imagine.

When looking at kitchen appliance brands, Merlin Wright, creative and design director at Plain English Design, recommends buying good quality items, “Not necessarily the trendiest or the most expensive, but appliances which come with a long guarantee, can be repaired and ideally are manufactured in the UK or Europe.” He says, “We are strong believers in the motto ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t replace it’.” It is also important to look at the energy efficiency of appliances. “Buying very cheap appliances is often a false economy as they can soon need to be replaced, or the cost to repair them is more than the cost of buying a new one, which encourages a disposable society.”

Kitchen countertops: a main functioning feature in a kitchen. Homeowners care more than ever about the origin of the stone for their kitchen surfaces, they care about the impact they make on the planet and that is a good thing, but it means, “Importing slabs from halfway across the world which have been mined under dubious conditions is something our clients shy away from opting instead stones sourced from Europe where work conditions are carefully regulated, and potential pollution is managed,” says Merlin. When selecting a stone countertop, we intend that the kitchen will be in use for many, many years and handed down and loved again. The carbon footprint of anything diminishes if allowed to last indefinitely, not seen as a fashion trend.

You could even consider introducing such things as recycled faux fibres to the kitchen, such as a rug or runner. They’re great for adding a layer of personality, but also warmth, texture, and they’re sustainable. “A rug made from recycled PET fibre is a practical yet ethical choice too, made from post-consumer materials such as plastic bottles. It's a hardwearing fibre that can withstand spills and stains,” says Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring. “With the look and feel of sisal, it's a considered approach to adding depth and visual interest to the kitchen, without sacrificing on style and practicality." So if you need that extra something visually or even some comfort underfoot, this could be a valuable addition to the space.

HKLIVING Pre Order Framed Artwork "Colour Cult" 103x143cm £497 at folkinteriors.co.uk Oversized framed artwork on brick walls can offer an artsy studio feel.

Massimo Buster Minale Founder and Creative Director of Buster + Punch Massimo Buster Minale is a renowned London-based architect and industrial designer. Following a career at Foster & Partners and Richard Rogers, Massimo founded the Buster + Punch label in 2013, evolving from custom motorbikes to hardware, industrial-style lighting, and home accessories. "In a nutshell, my mission is to reinvent forgotten home fittings into the unforgettable."

Helen Parker Creative Director of deVOL Kitchens Helen is the creative director at Devol Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

Merlin Wright Creative and Design Director at Plain English Design Merlin Wright has been the design director at Plain English for 17 years. It was Plain English's simplicity and authenticity in cupboard making, which to him looked 'just right' and still looks right, appropriate and timeless 25 years later, that appealed.

Kirsty Barton Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring Kirsty Barton embarked on her journey at Alternative Flooring over 20 years ago, working across numerous areas including: Office Management, Purchasing, Customer Service and Marketing. Kirsty's comprehensive experience across different factors of the business have been instrumental in shaping Alternative Flooring's brand identity. And now as a Brand Storytelling Manager, Kirsty is committed to the company's core pillars:people, product, and planet, continuing to drive Alternative Flooring forward.

Sourcing Products and Materials

The way brass naturally ages certainly offers charm and character - what a pleasing palette of materials this is. (Image credit: Plain English Design)

There is growing confusion around carbon-neutral or low-carbon claims. “A factory can be carbon-neutral in terms of its energy supply, yet the bulk of a kitchen’s footprint sits in the extraction, transport, and processing of materials,” says Richard. Without full lifecycle transparency, these claims can give a false impression of environmental performance.

Helen recommends that when purchasing anything, it is always important to buy locally made and British products if you can. “It is also good practice to purchase things of a high quality, things that will last and not need replacing, things that are really well made with good materials by craftspeople with skill.”

Homeowners are getting more and more interested in sustainable materials trends and where certain materials come from, what the provenance of stone for worktops is, and how long things are expected to last. Merlin explains, “Our cupboards come with a lifelong guarantee, which is something we are extremely proud of. Our cupboards are solidly built and made with the intention that they can be reused, moved, and reconfigured as living spaces need to adapt to accommodate changes in family life.” This is so important — to have a kitchen last and be able to adapt to growing families, and modern times to come, the core cabinetry can be passed on through generations. “They can be repainted if need be, but find they often look better with a few years of life, rather like a favorite sweater!"

Ideally, if you allow the kitchen to last, you’ll avoid recurring installation fees, disposal costs, and the money you invested at the beginning will be fully justified over time.

Pottery Barn French Pot Ceramic Collection £139 at Pottery Barn UK A handmade vase or planter with an aged look is the perfect pairing for natural materials in the kitchen that will also eventually age gracefully.

Minimize Waste

A run of cabinets like this stores so much away — it could be useful in any room, not just the kitchen. (Image credit: deVOL)

The idea of minimizing waste can be easily misunderstood or miscommunicated. Realistically, “The best way to minimise waste is to ensure you sell your old kitchen, give it to a friend or a charity and make sure you remove it carefully so it is easy to rebuild,” says Helen.

Alternatively, you could re-use the kitchen cabinets and cupboards in a different room in your home, perhaps a garage or outhouse, which may benefit from a run of storage cupboards that do not need to be brand new.

FAQs

Why Are People Moving More Towards Sustainable kitchens?

We used to live in a world where we bought things once, and we used them every day, fixed them if they got damaged or broke, and did not consider or need to keep replacing them. This is a good, sustainable way to live. Even if the initial outlay can sometimes be more costly, it will serve you well for many years, if not a lifetime.

“This way of living would have massive impacts on sustainability, excessive waste, championing British products and British labor, and an inner feeling of satisfaction at buying things with provenance and quality and longevity,” Helen says.“The age-old saying, less is more, has never been more relevant. It's not always about buying recycled items or sustainable items; it’s about buying less, needing less, replacing less, and demanding quality.' It’s refreshing to think that once upon a time, this was how we were. But can we go back?

What really matters in building a sustainable kitchen is knowing the full story of what you're investing in. Consider what proof there is available — in the maths, the source, and how the recycling process is managed. Anything that doesn't quite add up could easily be a marketing line, rather than honest statistical information, and you're sensible to question these things. Don't forget, if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is.