Of all the design elements that go into the making of a house, it is the windows and doors that have the most potential to totally let the whole end product down. These are the features that not only perform the practical, albeit vital, function of bringing light into a building, but also those that make up the entire personality and character of a facade.

Glazing is, arguably, one of the hardest things to get right when it comes to designing a home — there are just so many things to go wrong, from sizing to frame materials, glass choices to window styles. Get the frames too thick by just a millimetre or so, or the positioning in the wall only a little off, and the entire kerb appeal of your property could be ruined.

To remove some of the stress involved in specifying new windows and doors, whether you are after glazing to light up your kitchen extension ideas or need to replace some rather unsympathetic additions to a period property, we reached out to experts in the field — here, they reveal the five most common mistakes made by homeowners (and designers) and explain how to avoid doing the same.

1. Opting for the wrong system for your house

Slimline sliding doors or frameless glazing work best when keeping sightlines clear is a priority. (Image credit: Emanuelis Stasaitis. Design: Delve Architects)

Any design choices you make for your home need to be tailored to its unique style — not just copied from something you have seen elsewhere. In short, what suits one house perfectly may well look all wrong on yours — windows and doors included. For this reason, it is well worth comparing different systems, such as bifold vs sliding doors.

According to architect Suzanne Brewer of Suzanne Brewer Architects, it isn't just homeowners who can fall for this mistake — designers can trip up too. "We once nearly installed glazed bifold doors, when they were they were at the height of their popularity, but we quickly realised how awful all those mullions (vertical framing bars) would be in a living space for 95% of the year when the doors were closed," reveals Suzanne. "We swapped to triple track sliding gazing, which was a new product at the time.

"Similarly, we were tempted by the aesthetic of a singular double height glass pivot door but realized it would quite literally wipe out the ability to have garden furniture on the external terrace," continues Suzanne. "There is a time and place to use each glazing typology."

Suzanne Brewer Social Links Navigation Founder of Suzanne Brewer Architects Suzanne works with Mischa Scott and a small team of architects and designers. She founded the practice in 2007 following RIBA & Grand Design awards success for The Courtyard House. The practice has gone on to win numerous awards. Suzanne is interested in all aspects of design. She has been an RIBA, RICS & Dezeen judge and recently taught as a guest tutor at Anglia Ruskin University. She also enjoys portraiture and sculpture.

2. Failing to research the many different types of glazing

Understanding the building regulations surrounding glazing will mean an easy sign-off process at the end of your project. (Image credit: John Knight Photography. Design: James Munro @ Pace Architecture)

No longer are homeowners restricted to a choice of just single, double or triple glazing — these days there is a myriad of other options, each designed to perform a different function, such as cooling down a room. Getting to grips with what is on offer will ensure the glass you choose for your windows and doors contributes to your everyday enjoyment of living in your home. Additionally, your choice of glazing can also help when it comes to gaining building regulations approval.

Edward Stobart, IDSystems’ technical sales manager explains. "Before the introduction of Part O of the building regulations we had seen projects where the design and specification of the glass had failed to take into account solar gain, especially on west- and south-facing elevations, where large amounts of glass led to overheating and glare. Understanding of solar control glass has significantly improved in more recent times, so that it is as much a consideration now as technical details such as thermal efficiency are, but it is still something that needs to be carefully factored into a design, especially in high risk areas like London."

Architect James Munro of Pace Architecture, goes on to explain the importance of choosing glazing in accordance with the building regulations.

"There are a myriad of regulations that architects must adhere to, including thermal requirements, ventilation, security and fire safety — the latter now ever more so, and something that I see incorrectly understood by clients, suppliers and contractors all the time. There are also other considerations, such acoustics to combat external noise. You have to take a technical overview when specifying, which clients and contractors are not always aware of."

James Munro Social Links Navigation Architect and founder of Pace Architecture James is an Architect with over 20 years-experience working across various sectors, including residential development, private homes and schools. His expertise includes working on listed buildings, and obtaining challenging planning consents across all London Boroughs. He has also delivered many complex large scale renovations, including basements, swimming pools and multi-unit mixed used developments for commercial clients. Having spent 15 years running a successful company in Clapham, he moved to Pace to set up and run their Architectural side of the business in 2024.

Edward Stobart Social Links Navigation Technical sales manager at IDSystems Edward Stobart is IDSystems’ Technical Sales Manager and has recently celebrated his 20th anniversary at the award-winning glazing specialists. In that time he’s worked with thousands of homeowners, offering advice and support on glazing solutions for projects ranging from modest urban extensions to the grandest of Grand Designs television projects.

3. Not taking the bigger picture into account

Think about how your choice of glazing will work with your layout internally — not just about how it will look from the outside. (Image credit: Richard Chivers. Design: YARD Architects)

It is immediately obvious, even to the untrained eye, when the wrong windows have been selected for a house. It might be that they are too small, that the alignment is all off or, all too often, that the wrong materials have been chosen for the style of the property.

According to architect Simon Graham of YARD Architects, failing to envisage how glazing will work with the overall house, both in terms of aesthetics as well as from a practical perspective, is one of the biggest mistakes he sees homeowners making.

"So many people don't think about the frame, design and proportion of the window," picks up Simon. "Some windows have big chunky frames, some are slim and they come in a wide variety of materials and styles. It’s important to think how these will sit within the rest of the design and existing house.

"Windows can look out of place if the overall shape is not considered. Think, how will the window look in your wall, is the window the right proportion for the building, will the window centre on a particular view or feature in the room? If your existing windows have a vertical proportion, adding new horizontal windows could look strange — consider how the new windows relate to the existing windows, will they look harmonious?"

Simon is also keen to highlight how choosing the wrong windows and doors at the outset can affect day-to-day life in a house. "Not considering circulation and where furniture will be placed is a common mistake. For example, having big sliding doors and then placing a sofa up against the window doesn’t make much sense. The opening sections should relate to the general flow of circulation. Using floor-to-ceiling windows in a new extension is very tempting, but sometimes a low sill can really help you achieve a better arrangement of furniture in a room."

Simon Graham Social Links Navigation Director at YARD Architects Simon founded YARD Architects with Jon Duffett in 2014, having gained extensive experience leading award winning residential developments at previous practices across London. Simon is a mid-century modern architecture buff, and is painstakingly renovating his classic 1960’s townhouse one detail at a time.

4. Overlooking seemingly small details

For large, opening glazed apertures to perform smoothly and stand the test of time, even the tiniest design detail cannot be overlooked. (Image credit: Whitaker Studio. Design: James Dale Architects)

As with so many things in life, it is often the smaller, seemingly insignificant, details that have the potential to make all the difference to the success of windows and doors.

According to James Munro, early planning and clear communication between suppliers, installers and designers is key here. "When we specify glazing (including new sliding or bifold doors, windows, full-height glazing systems) we are always considering the junctions around the frames, how the threshold works on a sliding door system, how a window sits in a reveal. The devil really is in the detail and you cant rely 100% on the glazing supplier or installer.

"If these details are worked out in advance, then the risk of a new system being measured incorrectly is lessened," explains James. "In terms of installation itself, we do a lot of upfront work with the installer to check access up to, into and around the property — there is no point specifying large glazing if it can't be brought into the home so we also consider the use of cranes to move large components into place."

5. Viewing window treatments as an afterthought

Large glazed openings, such as oriel windows, are beautiful features but think through how you will maintain privacy and reduce overheating with window treatments. (Image credit: Neil Perry. Design: James Dale Architects)

Seeking out the best ways of creating privacy, or to provide a thermal barrier, is crucial, particularly where large expanses of glazing are being specified — yet, according to James Munro, all too often, this is a decision that gets overlooked.

"Almost all our clients want modern window treatments, but will often view them as an add-on, post construction," says James. "In fact you want to consider this at the early design stages, building in a slot for a curtain rail, or blind, allowing for architraves and coordination around them. How you dress a room with window treatments will also dictate the sizing and location of windows themselves."

If you are planning on a whole-house smart system, consider whether you want your window treatments to be controllable as part of this — if so, you will likely need to have wiring installed around the windows to account for it.

FAQs

Do Some Window and Door Colors Work Better Than Others?

Safe and subtle window and door colours will not always be the best option — take time to explore some bolder shades too. (Image credit: Fred Howarth. Design: Delve Architects)

It can be tempting to play it safe when it comes to choosing colours for window and door frames, yet this is a decision that can completely alter the exterior appearance of your home.

While you will obviously want to take into account the materials used elsewhere on the building, don't neglect to think about your internal finishes too, as well as the property's surroundings when selecting the right tone.

"It is all to easy to go for black, or Anthracite Grey aluminium doors and windows — but if you deviate from the standard RAL colours, you can use the glazing in a more subtle and creative way," explains James Munro. "One of my favourites is a light ‘pearl grey'. The mid tone works well with internal finishes, and externally with brick and render, all while avoiding harsh framing of the structural opening, as black would do."

There was a time when basic French doors were about as exciting as patio door ideas got. While there is most certainly still a place for this style of exterior door, don't be afraid to explore the other options — the right choice not only has the potential to pull in bags of natural light to otherwise dark internal spaces, but also to create a greater connection with your garden, frame a view and add to a general sense of wellbeing.