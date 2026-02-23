Is Floor-to-Ceiling Glazing Still in Style? Why Designers Are Making the Case for Smaller Windows Over Glass Boxes

It is easy to think of floor-to-ceiling glazing as a modern architectural design trend — and there is no denying that in the past decade or so homeowners have very much taken advantage of the abundance of products now out there, from oversized sliding systems and bifold doors that span the entire breadth of buildings, to fixed glazed apertures designed to replace solid walls and provide that indoor-outdoor feel we have all been told we should embrace.

However, floor-to-ceiling glazing really is nothing new — you only have to look back at masterpieces such as Farnsworth House by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and The Glass House by Philip Johnson to see that this is most certainly not a recent trend to emerge.

That said, technological developments have certainly made floor-to-ceiling glazing systems more accessible and affordable to the masses, meaning it is no longer the reserve of those building a house from scratch with the help of a renowned architect — even homeowners with more modest kitchen extension ideas can get in on a piece of the action. But should homeowners still be viewing this type of glazing as the epitome of good modern design or have things moved on? Are small windows, in fact, a better option? We put it out to the experts.

Is Floor-to-ceiling Glazing Still in Style?

Floor-to-height glazing might not be 'out-of-style' but it is now being used in more imaginative ways. (Image credit: Andrew Beasley; Design: James Munro @ Pace Architecture)

While we're not suggesting that homeowners who have chosen to install floor-to-ceiling glazing in their houses should be questioning their decision, those at the design stages of an extension project, renovation, or self-build are well-placed to explore whether this is still a route recommended by architects and glass specialists, or if there are now more modern design ideas with glass to consider.

All the experts we spoke to agreed that, while floor-to-ceiling glazing is still very much a desirable feature, the way it is being used is shifting, as Ran Ankory, founder and managing director of Scenario Architecture explains. "Floor-to-ceiling glazing is still popular, but it is becoming much more considered. We are seeing a shift away from blanket walls of glass and towards a more considered, curated approach."

Rebecca Clayton, a director at IQ Glass, echoes his sentiment. "Floor-to-ceiling glazing is still very much in style, but it is being used more deliberately," she says. "Many projects are moving away from 'all glass everywhere' and towards fewer, better-placed openings that frame views and control comfort. For example, pairing one standout elevation using slimline sliding patio doors with targeted daylighting, such as roof glazing or clerestories."

How Is Floor-to-ceiling Glazing Being Used in Modern Homes?

Considering whether a whole wall of full-height glazing is right for your own home is key — it might look better combined with some smaller openings. (Image credit: Siobhan Doran Photography; Design: The Vawdrey House)

It seems, then, that floor-to-ceiling glazing still very much has a place in modern home design, albeit with a twist on the ways it is being specified. It still has so much to offer after all — the perfect means of bringing natural light streaming into previously gloomy spaces as well as connecting them, both visually and, often, physically, to outdoor areas. But how to use it in a way that feels fresh and up-to-date?

"Floor-to-ceiling glazing certainly still has its place, but it’s no longer a default choice," picks up Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. "The most successful schemes are those where glazing is designed with proportion, function, and atmosphere in mind, rather than purely for impact."

The type of glass used in floor-to-ceiling glazing is also a major factor being taken into consideration these days, a reflection, perhaps, of our changing climate and lifestyles. Rebecca Clayton explains. "Performance-led features are really shaping trends. Shading and solar control are being designed-in rather than added later – solutions such as solar control glass or electrochromic glass help keep large areas of glazing comfortable, for example.

"Privacy is increasingly part of the specification conversation too, especially in urban plots and overlooked gardens," continues Rebecca. "Privacy glass is a clean alternative to permanent films or heavy window treatments where the architecture needs to stay minimal."

Sophie Chapman Social Links Navigation Associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House A founding member of The Vawdrey House, Sophie oversees the design team bringing her trademark energy and creativity to projects. With a BA in Interior Design & Environmental Architecture, Sophie develops unique furniture packages, styles projects and loves sourcing trips to antique fairs and French brocantes.

Are Smaller Windows Making an Architectural Comeback?

Thanks to advances in glazing technology there are far more options when it comes to small windows. (Image credit: Matt Clayton Photography; Design: Scenario Architecture)

Small windows have been somewhat shunned in recent years, with a 'the bigger the better' attitude being taken by many when it comes to glazing — according to Sophie Chapman, however, it is a mistake to overlook the benefits they can offer.

"Smaller or more articulated openings can often feel more refined, particularly in north-facing extensions where too much glass can make a room feel cooler or less grounded," she points out. "Increasingly, we’re seeing a move towards a more considered mix — French doors, picture windows, high-level glazing and rooflights working together to create light, privacy and balance."

Ran Ankory goes on to explain the other advantages of adding smaller openings into the glazing mix. "There is a strong argument for smaller or more composed openings. A well-proportioned and oriented window seat can frame the garden beautifully and feel more restful than continuous glazing, especially if the home is overlooked.”

The Secret to Combining Small Windows With Full-height Glazing

Kitchens, where maximum storage is often needed, can really benefit from a more restrained approach towards floor-to-ceiling glazing. (Image credit: Neil Perry; Design: James Dale Architects)

One glazing trend we have seen gaining traction in the last few years is the increased use of picture and oriel windows, often fitted with cosy window seats in order to form restful little reading nooks, or as a spot from which to enjoy garden views. To call these windows 'small' would be rather misleading, but they are a far cry from the swathes of full-height glass we have become accustomed to, and this kind of aperture has so much to offer.

"That need for constant indoor-outdoor connection can sometimes be overstated," states Sophie Chapman. "Often, what matters most is not uninterrupted glazing, but the ability for a space to shift beautifully from day to night and from everyday living to moments of opening fully to the garden when the season allows."

The most important thing, according to Ray Ankory, is take a very personalized approach to the size and positioning of your glazing, rather than being led by what the majority are doing. "The best approach is to design glazing around real daily scenarios. Where do you sit in the morning? Where do you perch with your laptop? Where does the sunlight cause glare on the TV? Where do you drink your morning coffee and soak in the morning rays?" he says. "We often test this in 3D with accurate daylight-sunlight simulation through every season and every time of day, so we can balance openness with comfort and design with a tight glazing budget in mind.”

FAQs

What Is the Difference Between Picture Windows and Oriel Windows?

Both picture windows and oriel windows are huge glazing trends right now, perhaps due to the opportunities they open up for creating restful little seating areas or reading corners from which to spend a quiet moment of contemplation — but just what is the difference between the two?

It is actually pretty simple. Picture windows are fixed, frameless sections of glazing that require no structural support and sit more-or-less flush with the wall. They can be specified in all kinds of sizes.

Oriel windows are more like bay windows in that they protrude out from the wall, allowing for multi-dimensional views and leaving space for a built-in window seat. They can be constructed at ground floor level but look equally as striking when built out from upper storeys.

One of the biggest glazing mistakes people make is getting the proportions of their windows and doors all wrong. Opting for the biggest windows or patio door ideas you can think of in order to pull in as much light as possible is not always the best way forward — it could disrupt your planned furniture layout, cause solar gain and ruin the kerb appeal of your home. Instead, consider how your new windows can enhance your home visually at the same time as framing views.