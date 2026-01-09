This year, I am inspired to overhaul the organization of my kitchen. Spring cleaning may get all the attention, but I think a storage revamp makes the most difference. It's the perfect time to say goodbye to the old and hello to the new, and my kitchen is screaming out for some TLC.

I hadn't realized it, but my kitchen storage is seriously outdated. Think less 'so last year', and more like 'so last decade'. Meticulously curated open shelving that drives me crazy on a daily basis, and badly organized corner cabinets that operate more like a black hole than they do a modern storage solution. These are just a few of the problems that I hope to leave in 2025.

To ensure I wouldn't miss anything in my overhaul, I took the time to reach out to some of our kitchen experts to ask what outdated kitchen storage ideas they never want to see again, and what to pick instead.

1. Super Deep Lower Cupboards

DO INSTEAD: "Opt for drawers wherever possible, as they provide full visibility and easy access. Larger appliances such as mixers and food processors are best stored in dedicated "Opt for drawers wherever possible, as they provide full visibility and easy access. Larger appliances such as mixers and food processors are best stored in dedicated appliance cupboards at worktop height or within pantry units. This allows them to be used in situ or easily pulled out when needed, which significantly improves ergonomics and reduces strain on your back," says Fiona Ginnett. (Image credit: Beth Davis. HOLTE)

Although a typical, traditional feature in many contemporary kitchens, designers are moving away from using very deep lower cabinets. "Full-depth cupboards below worktop level are increasingly impractical," explains Fiona Ginnett, co-founder of HØLTE.

In theory, the idea of wide, deep lower cabinets may seem clever — with enough space to work for pots and pans storage and all your other larger kitchen accessories — but, in actuality, all it leaves you with is a permanent backache.

"Items are often stacked several layers deep, which leads to excessive crouching, rummaging, and frequently lost or forgotten items at the back of the cupboard," says Fiona. So, if you want to keep track of all your precious cookware and protect the sanctity of your lower back, this is a storage style to steer clear of.

Fiona Ginnett Co-Founder of HØLTE With 20 years of collective experience in architecture and fashion, designers Tom and Fiona founded Witlof, a bespoke design and build furniture company specializing in kitchens. A belief that good design and high-quality materials should be available to everyone led them to establish HØLTE in late 2017.

2. All Function, No Fashion

DO INSTEAD: "Use your wall cupboards as statement pieces, maybe vintage, but always pretty or elegant rather than functional," says Helen Parker. (Image credit: deVOL)

When designing a kitchen, you're often advised to prioritize function over form, but when it comes to your kitchen storage, this approach isn't always the best.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A beautiful, modern kitchen is all about balance. Ensuring it isn't too top-heavy or overwhelmed by any one feature, but a natural, flowing design, where every element seamlessly leads on to the next.

One aspect that can often ruin this sense of design equilibrium is the dreaded bulky overhead cabinet.

"Wall cupboards are always up for discussion, but I would go for slim, glazed and big, as a good starting point," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. "Stubby, deep ones can be quite ungainly and look a little top-heavy."

It always pays to remember that how your kitchen looks will be as important to the functionality of its design.

3. Lazy Susan Corners

DO INSTEAD: Now, designers favor the Now, designers favor the 'magic kitchen corner' , or other custom-made solutions. (Image credit: Sharon Hughes. Design: BLDC Design)

If there's one spot in the kitchen that trips us all up, it's the cursed corner cabinet. Figuring out how to organize a corner cabinet is arguably one of the trickiest aspects of designing a seamless kitchen.

They're undeniably awkward to move around, and even the 'clever solutions' people have favored in recent years can end up working against you. Perhaps the biggest culprit of this is the celebrated Lazy Susan corner cabinet design.

"They seem clever at the onset, but they're not very efficient when it comes to space," argues Gladys Schanstra, senior designer at Drury Design.

The theory behind the design is sound — a rotating fix-in that allows you to access those otherwise unreachable areas of your cabinets; however, in practice, they're often flimsy and poorly-made, with items regularly falling into the abyss of the corner cabinet.

There have been several iterations of this design over the years. Gladys recalls, "For the longest time, they featured plastic shelving on a rotating pole — and things fell over into the back corner. Then we had fixed shelves that had rotating shelves, which were much more sturdy and indeed nicer. But they still weren't making the best use of the space in there." Definitely one to avoid.

4. Overly Curated Shelving

DO INSTEAD: "We focus on storage that quietly supports how the kitchen is used from morning through to evening, favoring deep, wide drawers that allow everything to be seen at a glance, with internal fittings that can be adjusted as needs change rather than locking clients into one way of living," says Richard Davonport. (Image credit: Future)

"Storage that relies on novelty rather than longevity is something we are increasingly moving away from," comments Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

Thinking about how your kitchen will mature with you and your family is one of the most useful ways to approach the design of your space. Highly edited, curated design features may look striking at first, but they require constant care and maintenance.

"Open shelving is one of the biggest examples of this shift," Richard argues. "While it photographs beautifully, using it as a main storage type rarely supports everyday cooking, as it demands constant editing and leaves items exposed to grease, steam, and dust, which can make even the most carefully designed kitchen feel unsettled very quickly."

They're one of those design features people with low-maintenance kitchens will never have; instead, open shelving is swapped out for full-length cabinets and deep drawers.

"Narrow pull-outs designed for specific purposes, such as fixed spice racks or bottle stores, often fall into the same category, as they assume habits that rarely stay consistent over time and can become redundant far sooner than expected," says Richard. The key is to design for longevity and consistency, not for fad crazes.

Richard Davonport Managing Director at Davonport For over three decades, Davonport has been crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen designs for a discerning clientele. As a British kitchen manufacturer, each project it undertakes is a unique endeavor, driven by a singular ambition: to create an ideal space that perfectly complements your lifestyle.

5. Mounted Spice Racks

DO INSTEAD: "We have many other alternatives now, such as pull-out spice cabinets that are built into a base cabinet. That way, you can store more — they're wider, and they can be easily placed next to your cooking area," says Gladys Schanstra. (Image credit: Martin Vecchio. Organization: Neat Method)

Finally, the wall-mounted spice rack is another common storage idea that has since become outdated, specifically when used on the back of cabinet doors.

"The idea was easy access," says Gladys, "but these units encroach on the storage space of an upper cabinet, which is already shallow to begin with."

The units can quickly become messy and will interfere with your cabinet organization, jutting into your inner cabinet storage. They may seem like a good idea, but there are plenty of other spice storage ideas that will make your kitchen feel far more organized and streamlined.

Kitchen Storage Accessories to Shop

VaeFae Bamboo Drawer Dividers 6-Pack £30.39 at Amazon UK Adjustable drawer dividers, like these, are the ultimate key to designing a kitchen that can mature and grow as you do. Pop them in your drawers and move them around as you please. YANYYGu Yanyygu Pots and Pans Organizer for Cabinet £35.99 at Amazon UK This heavy-duty and practical kitchen storage solution is made of carbon steel and comprises seven adjustable tiers for expertly organizing all of your pans or bowls. SJDUYD 2 Tier Magic Corner Corner Cabinet Basket £119.99 at Amazon UK Unlike the old lazy Susan cabinet organizers, the new magic corner inserts maximize your space, while ensuring there's no bottle or can you can't reach.

Knowing how to organize a kitchen effectively is one of the easiest ways to make you feel on top of things, even if the rest of your home is a mess, and having your storage in check is key.

For another storage savior, this under-shelf kitchen storage drawer is budget-friendly and an easy way to double your space.