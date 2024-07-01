How to Organize a Corner Cabinet — 5 Tricks to Make Your Awkward Blind Storage Work Harder

Trying to keep your home, especially the kitchen organized is no easy task. It takes time, patience and maybe even a little bit of practice to get the best out of your space. Learning how to organize a corner cabinet when you are dealing with several items can be a challenge.

'Corner cabinets have unique challenges due to their often awkward shape and limited accessibility,' says Di Ter Avest, a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized. 'Due to the difficulty of access, they can become cluttered spots where rarely used items are lost or forgotten'.



So, how exactly do you tackle this task at hand? As part of how to organize a kitchen,this expert has given you some of her tips and tricks on what you need to do to organize a corner cabinet.

How to organize a corner cabinet

Kitchen storage ideas are a great way to utilize and maximize the space you have around you. Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest from Di is Organized tells us when it comes to organizing a kitchen cabinet: 'To make a difference, you can limit the amount of items you store in those spaces or store a group of items you use on special occasions or holidays. Organizing a corner cabinet can transform a frustrating space into a functional and efficient storage area'.

Without further ado, here are 5 ways you can organize a corner cabinet.

1. Declutter your space

If you're learning how to declutter your home then starting with the often forgotten spaces such as a corner cabinet is a good way to find balance and organization in a space.

Di says: 'The first tip is the most important one since decluttering is always the best way to start. If you don't have too much to store in this space, you might not even need containers or other systems'.

She recommends that you periodically check the contents of the cabinet you want to declutter and remove items that are no longer of use, while also reorganizing them to maintain a tidy and clean space.

Di Ter Avest Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy (now available on Amazon and Etsy) help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured on Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Home & Gardens, and Kitchn; she has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Use lazy Susans

A fine way of elevating your dining experience, the lazy Susan is quite a popular and while some might argue it is an outdated kitchen storage idea, other experts say it is ideal if you are trying to make use of the space around you.

'These rotating trays make it easy to access items in the back without reaching and digging through the cabinet, says Di. 'We have often used them to organize corner cabinets since they come in various sizes'.

3. Install Pull-Out Shelves

Known to be a space-saving kitchen storage trick that many professional organizers love — pull out shelves are great for creating extra space, while also keeping the things you need close by.

'Pull-out shelves or drawers bring the items to you, making use of the deep space and improving accessibility,' Di explains. 'Depending on the size you need, you can even find some on Amazon, and they are relatively easy to DIY'.

The professional organizer says if the corner cabinet is close to your stove, pull-out shelves are the perfect tool for your day to day ingredients such as oils, vinegar, sauces, and spices.

4. Stackable Bins or Containers

Probably one of the most used tricks out there, stackable bins and containers truly work wonders. I mean, I am talking from personal experience here.

Now Di says, If you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, this is a great option. She adds: 'stackable bins, and containers can help categorize and store items efficiently, making it easy to see and access what you have. The containers will also help prevent items from getting loose and lost in the back corner'.

For a more eco-friendly you and also find alternatives to plastic storage bins, like this Braided Water Hyacinth Basket with Faux Leather Handles from Target — priced at just $25!

5. Utilize Door Space

Finding the best kitchen cabinet organizers is by no means an easy task, but once you've found what works for you — it can be a game changer.

Di says a great organizing method is to use racks and small shelves. She adds: 'Attach racks or small shelves to the inside of the cabinet door for additional storage of smaller items like spices, cleaning supplies and baking tools'.

FAQS

How to organize an upper corner cabinet vs a base corner cabinet

From Scandi organizing techniques to Japanese organizing techniques — when it comes to organizing certain areas in a home, there are range of ways you can do this. But, what is the best method for organizing an upper corner cabinet verses a base corner cabinet?

Well, for starts, Di says the first thing you should be aware of is what you put into these cabinets. 'What to store in the upper corner cabinets and base corner cabinets will vary depending on their size. Still, as a rule of thumb, you can store lighter items that are easier to lift and reach, such as small kitchen gadgets or special occasion dishware. You can also adjust the shelves to customize the space according to the height of the items and use clear bins to easily access the items without having to take everything out,' she adds.

As for base corner cabinets, Di says ' you can store heavier items like pots, pans, or small appliances that can be lifted from a lower position. You can also use lazy susans or pull-out Shelves to bring items to the front of the cabinet, and if your budget allows, consider installing custom corner drawers that maximize space and improve accessibility'.

What is a blind corner cabinet?

Looking for the perfect cabinet storage hack when it comes to those hidden blind corners? There are a range of genius cabinet organizers to look out for, but what stood out to me most was this pull out Cabinet Organizer from Amazon.

A blind corner cabinet is a storage space that is hidden or difficult to access. Di says: 'It's usually in the corner where two cabinet runs meet at a right angle, creating a section that's difficult to access'.

To make the most out of this space, Di advises using pull-out shelves, rotating trays, or special hardware to reach these hidden areas.

As you learn how to declutter room by room, remember one thing — the journey to a clean and more organized space takes time and patience. It's not about how quickly you do things, but rather, it is about doing things in an effective manner that will last a lifetime.

Enjoy the journey. Happy decluttering and organizing!