This Viral 'Cabinet Storage Hack' is the Best Way to Make Your Kitchen's Blind Corners Work Better
Are you sick of navigating pesky corner cabinets? This splurge-worthy Target buy solves the problem in seconds — and I can't believe I didn't know about it before!
In theory, a corner cabinet is a good idea. Why scoff at extra space, particularly in a small kitchen? In practice, however, corner cabinets are more frustrating than useful, at least in my experience. It's hard to fit much of anything in themm and retrieving what you did manage to store is equally as distressing.
If I'm spending good money on pots and pans from some of the best home decor brands, I want them ever-accessible, not tucked away in an impossible-to-navigate corner. But sometimes, that's the best storage option you have and you're stuck making do with an arrangement you never would have chosen in the first place.
If this sounds like a familiar pain point to you, you're going to love the product I found thanks to content creator Becky Daly (@dalydigs). It's a bit pricey, I'll admit, but the added convenience looks well worth the splurge; and, after some digging, I found a version that's on sale.
A photo posted by dalydigs on
'This 2-tier pull-out is the best decision I made for the blind corner in the pantry,' Becky wrote in the caption of an IG reel with ith over 200,000 likes. 'It slides completely out allowing easy access to [an] otherwise hard-to-reach spot in the back of the cabinet. It’s the best cabinet storage hack!'
I'll say so. I was gobsmacked watching this nifty little contraption get to work. No need to bend down and dig on your hands and knees, contorting your shoulder and arm to reach the pot lid on the back right or left. No more mess or unused space. It's pure ingenuity that's worth every cent.
Price: From $269
I wouldn't want to recommend a cheaper version that performs worse than the original, but this from Vadania eases my concerns, especially with its 4/5-star rating.
Price: From $509.99
Was: From $729.99
I believe this is a newer model of the exact organizer in Becky's reel — you can tell by the shiny entirely-steel frame. Plus, it's currently on sale, so act fast!
Of course, cabinet organization goes far beyond blind corners, and if you clicked into this article, I'd assume you're in the market for a bit of order in your kitchen. Below, you'll find six other worthwhile options for tidying up your cupboards, some of which I'll be 'adding to cart' myself.
6 genius cabinet organization tools
Price: $53.99
These viral organizers turn any cabinet shelf into a convenient 'drawer,' wherein the contents of the drawer can be easily retrieved then easily stored once again.
Price: $43.99
Was: $49.99
If you have ever owned a pan with a pan lid (and I'm assuming that's most of us), I'd venture to say you're familiar with the pain of storing these necessary but cumbersome tools. This sliding pot and lid organizer extends outward for easy access, however, nd keeps such impossible-to-store pieces in line.
Price: $44.49
These retractable wire shelves are not unlike their viral black counterparts, though they would likely do a better job at holding heavier cookware like stock pots and french ovens.
Price: $38
They say that if you're not stacking what you're storing, you're wasting space. This expandable organizer, which functions essentially as a shelf for another shelf, is the perfect starter piece for such a venture, corner cabinet or not.
Price: $27.99
Was: $34.99
Undersink storage is necessary, but always so difficult to maneuver thanks to a giant pipe in the way. This 2-tier organizer works with the shape of that roadblock, not against it, to better utilize the area available to you.
Price: $15.99
If you choose to store your wine glasses under your cabinet shelves, you free up more surface area for plates and maybe bowls, depending on height. I'll cheers to that.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
