This Viral 'Cabinet Storage Hack' is the Best Way to Make Your Kitchen's Blind Corners Work Better

In theory, a corner cabinet is a good idea. Why scoff at extra space, particularly in a small kitchen? In practice, however, corner cabinets are more frustrating than useful, at least in my experience. It's hard to fit much of anything in themm and retrieving what you did manage to store is equally as distressing.

If I'm spending good money on pots and pans from some of the best home decor brands, I want them ever-accessible, not tucked away in an impossible-to-navigate corner. But sometimes, that's the best storage option you have and you're stuck making do with an arrangement you never would have chosen in the first place.

If this sounds like a familiar pain point to you, you're going to love the product I found thanks to content creator Becky Daly (@dalydigs). It's a bit pricey, I'll admit, but the added convenience looks well worth the splurge; and, after some digging, I found a version that's on sale.

'This 2-tier pull-out is the best decision I made for the blind corner in the pantry,' Becky wrote in the caption of an IG reel with ith over 200,000 likes. 'It slides completely out allowing easy access to [an] otherwise hard-to-reach spot in the back of the cabinet. It’s the best cabinet storage hack!'

I'll say so. I was gobsmacked watching this nifty little contraption get to work. No need to bend down and dig on your hands and knees, contorting your shoulder and arm to reach the pot lid on the back right or left. No more mess or unused space. It's pure ingenuity that's worth every cent.

Vadania Blind Corner Pull Out Organizer for 32" Cabinet View at Amazon Price: From $269 I wouldn't want to recommend a cheaper version that performs worse than the original, but this from Vadania eases my concerns, especially with its 4/5-star rating. Rev-A-Shelf Dual Tier Pull Out Shelf Storage Organizer for Blind Corner View at Target Price: From $509.99

Was: From $729.99 I believe this is a newer model of the exact organizer in Becky's reel — you can tell by the shiny entirely-steel frame. Plus, it's currently on sale, so act fast! Haaniah Steel Blind Corner Cabinet Organizer View at Wayfair Price: From $289.99 This sleek black variation serves up the same functionality as its predecessors, only at a wallet-friendly price and with a design-forward look.

Of course, cabinet organization goes far beyond blind corners, and if you clicked into this article, I'd assume you're in the market for a bit of order in your kitchen. Below, you'll find six other worthwhile options for tidying up your cupboards, some of which I'll be 'adding to cart' myself.