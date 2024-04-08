These Viral No-Screw Kitchen Drawer Add-Ins Are Genius for Decluttering (and Great for Small Spaces)

Do you ever come across an Instagram or TikTok hack and think to yourself, 'How did I never know this product existed?' This glorious, glorious product whose only power, at the end of the day, is to improve my life ... where was it hiding this whole time?

That's one of the reasons I love scrolling Instagram and TikTok — every day I find something new, and honestly thrilling, to share with the Livingetc audience. Something I'm pretty confident you haven't heard of either, considering I'm chronically online and would sooner die than give up my Twitter account. Sometimes these little trinkets and gadgets are available at some of the best home decor brands; other times they're DIYs. But most times ... they're from Amazon.

And so I bring to you my latest and greatest find: no-screw, adjustable cabinet 'drawers.'

We have all been there — you're in the middle of cooking dinner when suddenly you need a pot or plate from the back of your cabinet ... and bad. But your hands are covered in oil or dough or whatever mixture du jour you've got cooking, and to obtain the pot would require digging through — and subsequently dirtying — a whole cupboard full of kitchenware. Still, it's your only option, and you curse your amateur chef hubris as you sort through the rubble, clanking bowls and trivets every which way to get to what you need. It's a whole mess.

With these cabinet drawers, however (you can probably see where I'm going with this), say goodbye to cupboard diving and hello to peace of mind. Gone are the days of mid-recipe panic. Gone are the days of cacophony, courtesy of pot lids banging against walls. And gone are the days of cursing under your breath before your roommates say 'What?' and you respond 'Nothing!' Where have these been all my life?

Pull Out Cabinet Organizer, Expandable (11.7"-19.7") View at Amazon Price: $53.99 The guest of honor itself — this sleek back rack is adjustable depending on cabinet size and easy to install with drill-free nano glue sticks. A win-win!

Cabinet 'Drawers'

Quseha Pull Out Cabinet Organizer View at Amazon Price: $38.99 I'm drawn to the handle design of this pull-out drawer, which feels a bit more ... contained, if you will ... than our counterparts above. Sikarou Pull Out Cabinet Drawer Organizer, 14”w X 21”d View at Amazon Price: $44.49 For heavier pots and pans , this wire rack is your best bet, especially because it is made with a ball-bearing system. Closetmaid Pull Out Cabinet Organizer View at Amazon Price: $20.63 While it's not a sleek, per se, as the others listed here, this pull out cabinet organizer goes beyond kitchens — this could work fabulously under the bathroom sink or as extra organization in your closet.