These Viral No-Screw Kitchen Drawer Add-Ins Are Genius for Decluttering (and Great for Small Spaces)

Where have these been all my life? Thanks to this TikTok-backed buy, I'm ready to completely organize my kitchen cabinets for the better

black cabinet drawer on a colorful background
(Image credit: Amazon)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Do you ever come across an Instagram or TikTok hack and think to yourself, 'How did I never know this product existed?' This glorious, glorious product whose only power, at the end of the day, is to improve my life ... where was it hiding this whole time?

That's one of the reasons I love scrolling Instagram and TikTok — every day I find something new, and honestly thrilling, to share with the Livingetc audience. Something I'm pretty confident you haven't heard of either, considering I'm chronically online and would sooner die than give up my Twitter account. Sometimes these little trinkets and gadgets are available at some of the best home decor brands; other times they're DIYs. But most times ... they're from Amazon.

And so I bring to you my latest and greatest find: no-screw, adjustable cabinet 'drawers.'

@bk__022

♬ LIKE A G6 X KNIFE TALK - CarterWalsh

We have all been there — you're in the middle of cooking dinner when suddenly you need a pot or plate from the back of your cabinet ... and bad. But your hands are covered in oil or dough or whatever mixture du jour you've got cooking, and to obtain the pot would require digging through — and subsequently dirtying — a whole cupboard full of kitchenware. Still, it's your only option, and you curse your amateur chef hubris as you sort through the rubble, clanking bowls and trivets every which way to get to what you need. It's a whole mess.

With these cabinet drawers, however (you can probably see where I'm going with this), say goodbye to cupboard diving and hello to peace of mind. Gone are the days of mid-recipe panic. Gone are the days of cacophony, courtesy of pot lids banging against walls. And gone are the days of cursing under your breath before your roommates say 'What?' and you respond 'Nothing!' Where have these been all my life?

Pull Out Cabinet Organizer, Expandable(11.7
Pull Out Cabinet Organizer, Expandable (11.7"-19.7")

Price: $53.99

The guest of honor itself — this sleek back rack is adjustable depending on cabinet size and easy to install with drill-free nano glue sticks. A win-win!

Cabinet 'Drawers'

Quseha Pull Out Cabinet Organizer Fixed With Adhesive Nano Film, Heavy Duty Slide Out Pantry Shelves, Sliding Drawer Pantry Shelf for Kitchen, Living Room, Home,12.2
Quseha Pull Out Cabinet Organizer

Price: $38.99

I'm drawn to the handle design of this pull-out drawer, which feels a bit more ... contained, if you will ... than our counterparts above.

Sikarou Pull Out Cabinet Drawer Organizer, 14”w X 21”d - Requires at Least 15 Cabinet Opening, Heavy Duty Slide Out Shelves, Sliding Drawer Storage for Kitchen, Bathroom, Chrome Finish
Sikarou Pull Out Cabinet Drawer Organizer, 14”w X 21”d

Price: $44.49

For heavier pots and pans , this wire rack is your best bet, especially because it is made with a ball-bearing system.

Closetmaid Pull Out Cabinet Organizer Heavy Duty, Slide Out Pantry Shelves Drawers for Kitchen, Bathroom, White, 11-Inch One Tier
Closetmaid Pull Out Cabinet Organizer

Price: $20.63

While it's not a sleek, per se, as the others listed here, this pull out cabinet organizer goes beyond kitchens — this could work fabulously under the bathroom sink or as extra organization in your closet.

Kitchenware

coquette-style pink dutch oven
Great Jones X Laura Chautin Dutch Baby

Price: $175

Coquette and ballet core live on with this romantic Dutch oven (has anyone ever described a Dutch oven as romantic?) designed in collaboration with New York-based ceramicist and illustrator Laura Chautin. Straight out of a fairytale.

floral butter dis
Faye Butter Dish

Price: $26

Speaking of fairytales, this butter dish looks like one you'd find in an enchanted forest. Exciting, unique, and a great touch of personality for your dinner table.

blue speckled colander set

Golden Rabbit Enamel Colanders - Set Of 3

Price: $129

This gorgeous set is not only high-quality and durable, but its blue splatter/speckle design is so exciting and summery.

floral motif dinner plates
RHODE Salad Plate Sets

Price: $52

Delicate and springy, these dainty little plates from lifestyle brand RHODE and West Elm make for a relaxing table accent.

scalloped green bowl
Porcelain Serving Bowl

Price: $8.99

At just $9, this gold-rimmed serving bowl is quite the steal. Bonus points if you snag the matching shallow porcelain dish to go with it.

minimalist fruit bowl
Moth Fruit Bowl

Price: $56
Was: $112

Minimalist, design-forward, and now 50% off, this open-concept fruit bowl is as striking as it is practical , perfect for some apples and a few oranges.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest