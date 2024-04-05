This Viral $10 Hack Instantly Organizes Your Messy Bar Cabinet (Plus 9 Chic Stemware Options to Add to Your Cart)
Now that I know of this handy viral tool, my kitchen cabinets have no excuse being as messy as they are. Aesthetic cupboards loading ... and just in time for a spring refresh!
In my wildest dreams, the cabinets in my city apartment are much bigger than they are now, meaning I could fit oodles and oodles of unique and colorful stemware I would have collected over the years. As it stands, my cabinets are barely big enough for an added souvenir mug, let alone a multitude of wine glasses and coupes. And what is in there now is a bit crammed and, I'll be honest, poorly organized, because I just haven't had the wherewithal to solve the problem.
As a shopping editor, I'm constantly perusing glassware sales from the best home decor brands and it physically pains me to have to not buy everything I see. It's not because the pieces aren't gorgeous and chic; it's because I simply do not have the room! Or at least that's what I thought before I found this clever and affordable product from Amazon while scrolling through TikTok one day.
@brookes_buys ♬ original sound - Brookes Buys• Amazon Favorites
Though the original user, @Brookes_Buys, sets these up in her bar cabinet, I think they would work just as well in your kitchen cabinets or anywhere you store stemware. As you can see, the million dollar product here is a sleek and chic under-cabinet organizer that stores all of your stemware upside down. This unexpected arrangement not only cuts down on empty space but, depending on how tall your cabinets are, could free up a whole shelf down below.
No screws and no drill needed — and if you ever have to move, just slide them off and bring them to your new place. It truly couldn't be less painless.
Price: $15.99 for 2
These look extremely similar if not identical to those used in Brooke's video — but even still, they're extremely well-rated with 4.7/5 stars across more than 2400 customer reviews.
Price: $15.99 for 2
Same same but different. Instead of that shiny gold look, you can also go for a chic rose gold thanks to this alternative option from Linfidite.
Now ... I know what you're thinking. It's either: 'Brigid, I love this idea but I don't have any stemware to try it with!' or 'Brigid, thank you for giving me an excuse to buy more stemware!' Whichever it is, I once again have you covered. While you're here, take a minute to shop some of my favorite wine glasses and coupes on the market now. Just don't forget to thank me when you cheers!
9 chic stemware options for your bar cart
Price: $38
Sometimes, nothing beats a basic. This set of 4 angular crystal wine glasses are great bang for your buck, and are resistant to chips and scratches to boot.
Price: $27.95
Was: $44.95
Something about a cylinder wine glass is just so elegant, no matter how you slice it. Loving these long-stem pieces from Target — I just might have to buy these for myself before switching into white wine mode for the summer.
Price: $49.50
If Easter hadn't just come and gone, I would have pushed you to purchase these pastel cocktail coupes from Pottery Barn, so evocative of spring I can almost smell the fresh flowers just by looking at 'em.
Price: $52
I instantly fell for the primary color-blocking of the Pompidou Aqua Wine Glass, crafted by the expert Italian artisans at Vietri. But if this color combination isn't your cup of tea, fear not; 3 equally as striking variations are available on Sak's website.
Price: $29
Was: $40
Sweet, handcrafted, and with a touch of a gorgeous yellow hue, this delicate wine glass is as spring as it gets. Such a charming silhouette and a great price from abc.
Price: $80
The bulbous silhouette of these hand-painted goblets was designed specifically to 'enhance the flavor and aroma' of the red wine inside.
Price: $77
Was: $110
I've had my eye on these wavy, scalloped glasses for some time now, and now that they're on sale, well ... it might just be the time to strike. The playful, pink design is funky and light — perfect for summer — and adds an unexpected accent to your stemware collection.
Price: $84
Also from Vietri comes this elegant striped wine glass, its cobalt blue stripes reminiscent of summers in Positano.
Price: $185
My mind is laser-focused on color right now (if you couldn't already tell), so I raced to include this multi-colored glass stemware set from Estelle. Not only are these hand-blown pieces made by Polish glass artisans, they're also an Anthropologie customer favorite. Storied and beloved!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
The 12 Most On-Trend Spring Patterns to Brighten Your Home — Plus, a Designer on How to Style Them
Multi-hyphenate color consultant and designer Rayman Boozer knows a thing or two about patterns. Learn how to layer his favorite prints of the season with this roundup of spring-patterned decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Designer Trend for Mismatched Accent Chairs is the Secret to Elevating Your Living Room's Style
If there's one trend we're seeing in the best-designed homes, it's mismatched accent chairs in a living room
By Hugh Metcalf Published