This Viral $10 Hack Instantly Organizes Your Messy Bar Cabinet (Plus 9 Chic Stemware Options to Add to Your Cart)

Now that I know of this handy viral tool, my kitchen cabinets have no excuse being as messy as they are. Aesthetic cupboards loading ... and just in time for a spring refresh!

In my wildest dreams, the cabinets in my city apartment are much bigger than they are now, meaning I could fit oodles and oodles of unique and colorful stemware I would have collected over the years. As it stands, my cabinets are barely big enough for an added souvenir mug, let alone a multitude of wine glasses and coupes. And what is in there now is a bit crammed and, I'll be honest, poorly organized, because I just haven't had the wherewithal to solve the problem.

As a shopping editor, I'm constantly perusing glassware sales from the best home decor brands and it physically pains me to have to not buy everything I see. It's not because the pieces aren't gorgeous and chic; it's because I simply do not have the room! Or at least that's what I thought before I found this clever and affordable product from Amazon while scrolling through TikTok one day.

Though the original user, @Brookes_Buys, sets these up in her bar cabinet, I think they would work just as well in your kitchen cabinets or anywhere you store stemware. As you can see, the million dollar product here is a sleek and chic under-cabinet organizer that stores all of your stemware upside down. This unexpected arrangement not only cuts down on empty space but, depending on how tall your cabinets are, could free up a whole shelf down below.

No screws and no drill needed — and if you ever have to move, just slide them off and bring them to your new place. It truly couldn't be less painless.

Reddreamer 14-Inch Gold Wine Glass Rack, Under Cabinet Wine Glass Holder Stainless Steel Stemware Rack - Hanging Stemware Holder for Cabinet Kitchen Bar, Set of 2
Reddreamer 14-Inch Gold Wine Glass Rack

Price: $15.99 for 2

These look extremely similar if not identical to those used in Brooke's video — but even still, they're extremely well-rated with 4.7/5 stars across more than 2400 customer reviews.

Linfidite 2 Pack Under Cabinet Wine Glass Rack Rose Gold Wine Glass Holder Stemware Rack Hanger Kitchen Hanging Glass Storage Rack Organizer
Linfidite 2 Pack Under Cabinet Wine Glass Rack, Rose Gold

Price: $15.99 for 2

Same same but different. Instead of that shiny gold look, you can also go for a chic rose gold thanks to this alternative option from Linfidite.

Reddreamer 14-Inch Black Wine Glass Rack, Under Cabinet Wine Glass Holder, Stemware Rack, Hanging Stemware Holder, Set of 2
Reddreamer 14-Inch Black Wine Glass Rack

Price: $9.88 for 2
Was: $17.99 for 2

And of course, you could always opt for a sleek black option, especially now that this colorway is on sale. (Otherwise, it's the exact same as the first option in this list.)

Now ... I know what you're thinking. It's either: 'Brigid, I love this idea but I don't have any stemware to try it with!' or 'Brigid, thank you for giving me an excuse to buy more stemware!' Whichever it is, I once again have you covered. While you're here, take a minute to shop some of my favorite wine glasses and coupes on the market now. Just don't forget to thank me when you cheers!

9 chic stemware options for your bar cart

set of 4 clear wine glasses
Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Red Wine Glass Sets

Price: $38

Sometimes, nothing beats a basic. This set of 4 angular crystal wine glasses are great bang for your buck, and are resistant to chips and scratches to boot.

Joyjolt Elle Fluted Cylinder Red Wine Glass - 17.5 Oz Long Stem Wine Glasses - Set of 2
Joyjolt Elle Fluted Cylinder Red Wine Glass

Price: $27.95
Was: $44.95

Something about a cylinder wine glass is just so elegant, no matter how you slice it. Loving these long-stem pieces from Target — I just might have to buy these for myself before switching into white wine mode for the summer.

multicolored set of coupes
Monet Cocktail Glasses

Price: $49.50

If Easter hadn't just come and gone, I would have pushed you to purchase these pastel cocktail coupes from Pottery Barn, so evocative of spring I can almost smell the fresh flowers just by looking at 'em.

primary color wine glass
Vietri Pompidou Aqua Wine Glass

Price: $52

I instantly fell for the primary color-blocking of the Pompidou Aqua Wine Glass, crafted by the expert Italian artisans at Vietri. But if this color combination isn't your cup of tea, fear not; 3 equally as striking variations are available on Sak's website.

yello wine glass
abcDNA Simile Wine Glass

Price: $29
Was: $40

Sweet, handcrafted, and with a touch of a gorgeous yellow hue, this delicate wine glass is as spring as it gets. Such a charming silhouette and a great price from abc.

honey-tinged wine glasses with gold rim
Waterfall Red Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $80

The bulbous silhouette of these hand-painted goblets was designed specifically to 'enhance the flavor and aroma' of the red wine inside.

pink wavy wine glasses
Wave Set of Two Wine Glasses

Price: $77
Was: $110

I've had my eye on these wavy, scalloped glasses for some time now, and now that they're on sale, well ... it might just be the time to strike. The playful, pink design is funky and light — perfect for summer — and adds an unexpected accent to your stemware collection.

blue and white stripe wine glass
Vietri Nuovo Stripe Wine Glass

Price: $84

Also from Vietri comes this elegant striped wine glass, its cobalt blue stripes reminiscent of summers in Positano.

multicolored wine glasses
Estelle Colored Glass Mixed Stemware Set

Price: $185

My mind is laser-focused on color right now (if you couldn't already tell), so I raced to include this multi-colored glass stemware set from Estelle. Not only are these hand-blown pieces made by Polish glass artisans, they're also an Anthropologie customer favorite. Storied and beloved!

