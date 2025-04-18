These Hanging Kitchen Baskets Have a Cool, Casual Energy That Give Your Produce Storage Serious Style
If your favorite produce is not meant for the refrigerator, pop it in these baskets instead
I'm slowly stepping out of my minimalist phase and looking for fun ways to introduce whispers of playful design, or in this case, storage, to my home. And after coming across this concept of hanging fruit baskets, I can't imagine doing it any other way.
I live in a London studio, and that should tell you everything you need to know about how much space I have to roam. However, I have found that there are plenty of kitchen storage ideas to make the most of my kitchen, and these hanging baskets are one of my new favorites.
From allowing me to maximize refrigerator real estate for produce that actually needs to be cooled to offering a fun way to showcase my latest farmers market loot, here's why these baskets will quickly become your kitchen's favorite accessory.
Plus, a peek into my favorite hanging baskets to join me in my latest organization obsession.
Hanging Fruit Baskets for Charming Kitchen Organization
I recently found out that there are some things you should never store in your refrigerator. And while the good news is that my fridge isn't all that crowded anymore, I was left with an abundance of produce and nowhere to store it.
That's when I stumbled upon hanging fruit baskets on Instagram, and so began my descent into finding the perfect one fit for small kitchen storage. But just to make sure I was making a wise investment, I reached out to organization expert Di Ter Avest to find out if these hanging baskets are worth my dime.
"Hanging baskets are a smart solution for fruit and veggie storage, not just because they free up valuable counter and drawer space, but also because they keep produce visible and within reach," she says.
"Unlike being tucked away in a drawer or bowl, fruits and veggies in hanging baskets get better air circulation, which can help them last longer, especially produce like onions, garlic, citrus, or avocados."
Di also points out that the improved air circulation is a key factor in maintaining the freshness of your produce. "Plus, having them out in the open like that encourages healthier snacking choices," she adds. "If you see a juicy apple or ripe banana every time you walk by, you're more likely to grab it instead of digging through the pantry for chips!"
Now that I'm convinced, in case you are too, here are some of my top picks for hanging basket storage. It's one of the best ways to use vertical storage, so why not do so in style?
Color: Brass
nkuku could do no wrong in my eyes, but its Inkollu Hanging Basket Set feels especially right. Made in India, these baskets are crafted from wirework for sturdy but sleek storage.
Quantity: Set of 3
I spotted these Cesta Woven Hanging Baskets while scouring La Redoute, and their woven straw form adds an earthiness that seems so fitting for a minimalist kitchen.
Color: Natural
Can you tell I'm crushing on biophilic decluttering and the storage it comes with? This Palm Hanging Basket from TOAST is a gorgeous example of the trend done right.
Quantity: 2
Looking for hanging baskets that are even more attuned to small-space dwellers? Once wall-mounted, this Hanging Metal Fruit Basket from Amazon will do right by your space.
Color: Sage
These Mustard Made The Baskets from Holloways of Ludlow are dopamine decor and nifty storage all in one beautiful sage-clad kitchen addition. And they're available in 11 other gorgeous colors too.
Color: Light White Stained Pine/Dark Gray
IKEA has understood the assignment yet again with its TROFAST wall storage. Picture a pair of these drawer-style baskets mounted on a wall and filled with garlic and ginger, and more.
Color: White
I found this charming Hanging Wicker Basket on Etsy, and it's yet another brilliant option for small kitchens needing clever storage for seasonal fruit and produce.
Color: White
Still on the neutral theme, this Teardrop Hanging Basket from Amazon is perfect for apples, pears, and any other produce you want in clear sight for healthy snacking.
FAQs
What Can You Store in Hanging Baskets?
Aside from produce, Di tells me that hanging baskets can serve as a versatile storage solution for a variety of kitchen items that you prefer to keep within easy reach.
"Consider using them for cloth napkins or dish towels, reusable food wraps, or even small snacks like granola bars or fruit pouches for the kids," she suggests. "In a small pantry, they can also help in decluttering by freeing up drawer space.
"Try storing spices, tea bags, or even those miscellaneous items like chip clips or rubber bands that always seem to be misplaced. Just remember to consider the weight, accessibility for children, and the potential visual clutter it might create when you store too many different items in them."
A newly popular yet traditionally timeless take on kitchen produce drawers, these open hanging baskets are a beautiful way to show off your spring fruits and vegetables.
I can already picture a pile of lemons, some mangoes, and a basket of dragon fruit brightening up my kitchen as they lounge in their new home. Almost like my very own supermarket to shop to my heart's content.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
