Balcony Plant Hangers Are the Small Space Dweller's Secret Weapon for a Lush Lounging Spot — This is Our Summer 2025 Edit

Nowadays, most city-bound homes are equipped with compact balconies that can often seem hard to furnish. And if you can relate, chances are that you've found yourself questioning whether to make it a lush potted garden space or dress it in cozy al fresco furniture.

What if I told you that you could do both? With a few minor tweaks, of course. And that means hanging your outdoor planters, instead of taking up precious floor real estate.

Up until now, I was slightly wary of this idea on the (incorrect) suggestion that balcony plant hangers simply couldn't be cute. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Don't believe me? Take a scroll!

FAQs

Do Hanging Balcony Planters Need Drainage Holes?

Ideally, most outdoor planters are meant to have drainage holes. However, you can get away with hanging planters sans drainage holes. But it does require extra attention to ensure your plant's soil is well-hydrated to avoid any dryness.

These gorgeous planters are sure to elevate the ambiance of your outdoor space and allow you to enjoy the verdure of a garden from the comfort of your balcony. And if your al fresco gallery rises with the sun, I recommend checking out our guide on how to design an east-facing balcony for some clever furnishing tips that'll do it up in style.