Balcony Plant Hangers Are the Small Space Dweller's Secret Weapon for a Lush Lounging Spot — This is Our Summer 2025 Edit

Design a verdant balcony without taking up any floor space with these beautiful hanging planters

A grid of outdoor hanging planters on a checkerboard canvas
Make the most of a small balcony and green out your walls, trellises and railings with zero compromise on style.
(Image credit: Nordic Nest, Madeindesign, La Redoute, H&M, Nkuku, Ferm Living)
Amiya Baratan's avatar
By
published
in Features

Nowadays, most city-bound homes are equipped with compact balconies that can often seem hard to furnish. And if you can relate, chances are that you've found yourself questioning whether to make it a lush potted garden space or dress it in cozy al fresco furniture.

What if I told you that you could do both? With a few minor tweaks, of course. And that means hanging your outdoor planters, instead of taking up precious floor real estate.

Up until now, I was slightly wary of this idea on the (incorrect) suggestion that balcony plant hangers simply couldn't be cute. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Don't believe me? Take a scroll!

A cashmere-colored balcony box planter from Ferm Living on Nordic Nest
Ferm Living
Bau Balcony Box

Color: Cashmere

I'm a firm believer in the fact that Ferm Living's Bau Balcony Box is one of the most stylish ways to make the best of a small balcony. Simple in true Scandi-style, yet perfectly good-looking, too.

A speckle large hanging pot from Ferm Living
Ferm Living
Speckle Large Hanging Pot

Color: Mottled Off White

I love the look of this Speckle Large Hanging Pot from Ferm Living. And if you're wondering what plants to dress it in, why not go floral with the help of our guide on the best flowers for hanging baskets?

A globe small hanging flowerpot from AYTM on Madeindesign
AYTM
Globe Small Hanging Flowerpot

Color: Gold/ Taupe

Never have I ever seen a hanging basket look so chic. I have no notes for this Globe Hanging Flowerpot by AYTM. And if you prefer a moodier finish, it's also available in a deep black hue.

A green balcony planter from Crocus
Crocus
Greenville Easy Balcony Planter

Color: Leaf Green

I've always loved the look of a plant in a green planter. And when it comes to bringing this idea into your vertical garden, Crocus' Greenville Easy Balcony Planter is a brilliant choice.

An acacia wood hanging planter box from La Redoute
La Redoute
Valora Acacia Balcony Planter with Folding Table

Color: Light Brown

La Redoute's Valora Acacia Balcony Planter is cleverly fitted with a folding table for easy upkeep. And this is an especially lovely addition to your terrace if your overarching design scheme has a more natural feel.

A balcony box planter from Ferm Living
Ferm Living
Uma Balcony Box - Large

Color: Black

As you can tell, Ferm Living truly knows what they're doing. And I've had my eye on this Uma Balcony Box for some time now. An elevated take on a classic, it's also available in smaller sizes for space-conscious gardeners.

A metal planter from the range
Ornate Collection
Metal Planter

Color: Blue

If you want to bring the splatterware trend out onto your balcony in the subtlest ways, Ornate Collection's metal planter will do just the trick. And perfect for an empty wall that needs a zhuzh.

A galvanized steel balcony box by Korbo from Nordic Nest
KORBO
Galvanized Steel Balcony Box

Color: Silver / Black

It would be hard to find a balcony box as uber-cool as this one by KORBO. And if you're truly looking to do this sleek planter justice, I recommend using it to bring your goth garden dreams to life.

A metal wall plant pot from H&M
H&M
Metal Wall Plant Pot

Color: Light Beige

A minimalist's dream, this Metal Wall Plant Pot from H&M is an elegant accessory for your outdoor nook. And when paired with the best plants for a balcony, you'll have a focal point that uplifts your ambiance with ease.

A Lotus Hanging Baskets by Hübsch Interior from Nordic Nest
Hübsch Interior
Lotus Hanging Basket

Color: Dark Blue

Good news! Hübsch Interior's geometric Lotus Hanging Baskets are, in fact, outdoor-friendly. And while you can pick from a clean white and stone black hue, it's this smoky blue tint that I like best.

A terracotta wall hung planter set up by Nkuku
Nkuku
Jara Terracotta Wall Hung Planter

If you enjoy decorating with plants, but aren't quite comfortable hanging them from your ceiling, this Jara Terracotta Wall Hung Planter from Nkuku is all you need to treat your balcony to a verdant (potted) living wall.

A MAISONICA Ceramic Wall Planter Pot from Amazon
MAISONICA
Ceramic Wall Planter Pot

Color: Blue

Following the announcement of the anticipated color for 2027, it seems that decorating with cobalt blue is the trend of the moment. And if you want to get your balcony in on the wave, this Ceramic Wall Planter Pot is exactly what you need.

FAQs

Do Hanging Balcony Planters Need Drainage Holes?

Ideally, most outdoor planters are meant to have drainage holes. However, you can get away with hanging planters sans drainage holes. But it does require extra attention to ensure your plant's soil is well-hydrated to avoid any dryness.

These gorgeous planters are sure to elevate the ambiance of your outdoor space and allow you to enjoy the verdure of a garden from the comfort of your balcony. And if your al fresco gallery rises with the sun, I recommend checking out our guide on how to design an east-facing balcony for some clever furnishing tips that'll do it up in style.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.