Balcony Plant Hangers Are the Small Space Dweller's Secret Weapon for a Lush Lounging Spot — This is Our Summer 2025 Edit
Design a verdant balcony without taking up any floor space with these beautiful hanging planters
Nowadays, most city-bound homes are equipped with compact balconies that can often seem hard to furnish. And if you can relate, chances are that you've found yourself questioning whether to make it a lush potted garden space or dress it in cozy al fresco furniture.
What if I told you that you could do both? With a few minor tweaks, of course. And that means hanging your outdoor planters, instead of taking up precious floor real estate.
Up until now, I was slightly wary of this idea on the (incorrect) suggestion that balcony plant hangers simply couldn't be cute. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Don't believe me? Take a scroll!
Color: Cashmere
I'm a firm believer in the fact that Ferm Living's Bau Balcony Box is one of the most stylish ways to make the best of a small balcony. Simple in true Scandi-style, yet perfectly good-looking, too.
Color: Mottled Off White
I love the look of this Speckle Large Hanging Pot from Ferm Living. And if you're wondering what plants to dress it in, why not go floral with the help of our guide on the best flowers for hanging baskets?
Color: Leaf Green
I've always loved the look of a plant in a green planter. And when it comes to bringing this idea into your vertical garden, Crocus' Greenville Easy Balcony Planter is a brilliant choice.
Color: Blue
If you want to bring the splatterware trend out onto your balcony in the subtlest ways, Ornate Collection's metal planter will do just the trick. And perfect for an empty wall that needs a zhuzh.
Color: Silver / Black
It would be hard to find a balcony box as uber-cool as this one by KORBO. And if you're truly looking to do this sleek planter justice, I recommend using it to bring your goth garden dreams to life.
Color: Light Beige
A minimalist's dream, this Metal Wall Plant Pot from H&M is an elegant accessory for your outdoor nook. And when paired with the best plants for a balcony, you'll have a focal point that uplifts your ambiance with ease.
If you enjoy decorating with plants, but aren't quite comfortable hanging them from your ceiling, this Jara Terracotta Wall Hung Planter from Nkuku is all you need to treat your balcony to a verdant (potted) living wall.
Color: Blue
Following the announcement of the anticipated color for 2027, it seems that decorating with cobalt blue is the trend of the moment. And if you want to get your balcony in on the wave, this Ceramic Wall Planter Pot is exactly what you need.
FAQs
Do Hanging Balcony Planters Need Drainage Holes?
Ideally, most outdoor planters are meant to have drainage holes. However, you can get away with hanging planters sans drainage holes. But it does require extra attention to ensure your plant's soil is well-hydrated to avoid any dryness.
These gorgeous planters are sure to elevate the ambiance of your outdoor space and allow you to enjoy the verdure of a garden from the comfort of your balcony. And if your al fresco gallery rises with the sun, I recommend checking out our guide on how to design an east-facing balcony for some clever furnishing tips that'll do it up in style.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.