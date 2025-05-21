East-Facing Balcony? 6 Things You Need to Know When Furnishing and Decorating an Outdoor Space That Points in This Direction

Living in bustling cities comes with many advantages. Typically, it involves being close to the hottest restaurants, only a short trip away from work, and if you're like me, you thrive on the energy of being amidst the spark of a city. But the downside is that you're likely missing out on the refreshing ambiance of a country garden.

And while most of us don't have a sprawling backyard to lounge in, you might have a balcony that has the potential to bring you a similar feeling of joy. For the best balcony ideas, it all comes down to the design. Depending on the direction of your balcony, you might have to make specific tweaks to your space.

Why does it matter? Well, mostly, it's down to the light. East-facing balconies are known to receive plenty of morning sunlight. However, as the day passes, the sunlight shifts and shade sets into the space. Prime time for experiencing a sunlit balcony begins at sunrise and lasts a couple of hours after.

Today, we will take a look at everything you should consider when designing a stunning east-facing balcony for a space that whisks you away, all while being in the comfort of your own abode.

1. Include Fabrics that Don't Fade

Quality fabrics will keep your balcony lively for the long haul. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Contrary to popular belief, interior designer Evelina Juzėnaitė tells me that the morning sun on an east-facing balcony is much softer than in the afternoon. So, fading fabrics should not be at the top of your worries.

However, outdoor fabrics should be an investment that pays you in long-standing vibrance, so she recommends choosing deeper colors in hardy fabrics. "This is especially important for carpets, curtains, and cushions," she says.

"If you're wondering how to stop outdoor furniture from fading, it's better to choose materials more resistant to fading, like synthetic fabrics such as polyester and acrylic. Especially since natural fibers fade faster in the sun. And darker colors are preferred since the most noticeable fading will be on light colors, such as gray and beige."

And if you choose to go for a more natural furnishing, this Emile Rattan Bench from Anthropologie will dress up your balcony in style.

Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Principal interior designer at Planner 5D Evelina assists a wide community of users to learn interior design and home improvement. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the products and is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

2. Garden with Morning Sun-Loving Plants

Selecting plants that thrive in morning light is the key to a lush balcony garden. (Image credit: Denilson Machado. Design: NJ+ Architects)

Interior designer Rachel Blindauer tells me that east-facing balconies are ideal for plants that like soft light but not scorching heat. She recommends a small herb garden with the likes of thyme, mint, or lemon balm as they are easy, fragrant, and useful.

"Plant ferns or philodendrons since they love dappled light, and lavender for scent and structure," she suggests. "Also, camellias or hydrangeas in containers, if you want a flowering moment."

She also warns against introducing balcony plants that require full sun all day. This is primarily because these plants will likely feel underwhelmed and undernourished here.

Rachel Blindauer Social Links Navigation Interior designer Rachel Blindauer is an award-winning interior and product designer known for crafting spaces that feel as good as they look. With over 15 years of experience, she blends architectural discipline with an artist’s intuition — balancing elegance, function, and emotional resonance. A graduate of Kansas State University, Rachel also studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Architectural Association in London. Her studio serves clients across the U.S., from Sarasota to Nantucket, and her product designs have appeared in collections for Williams-Sonoma and other leading retailers.

3. Try Decorative Screens for Shade

Privacy and style? Decorative shades are a win on all accounts. (Image credit: J.L. Jordan Photography. Design: Bethany Adams Interiors)

If your morning routine involves settling into the start of the day with an energizing cup of coffee, sipped outside in the comfort of your balcony, then shade is a must. Since an east-facing balcony's prime sunlit hours are tied to mornings, this is one aspect that you won't want to overlook.

"You can hang a curtain or put up a decorative screen to offer shade and a touch of privacy," says Evelina. "And you can also install a light lampshade or a transparent curtain."

While there are a couple of apartment balcony privacy ideas, decorative screens are the easiest and most low-maintenance option of them all. Plus, they can effortlessly add a decorative layer that lends to the collaborative vignette.

La Redoute's Wassif Outdoor Screen and this Arched Pine Trellis Panel from B&Q are two of my current favorites.

4. Add Cozy Elements for Enjoyment by Evening

In east-facing balconies and beyond, it's all in the inviting details. (Image credit: Habitat)

"Let the balcony feel like an extension of the home," says Rachel. "I recommend using similar materials or tones from your interior space, especially if your living space opens onto it."

By blurring the boundaries between your indoor and outdoor environment, you can seamlessly connect your balcony to your home and allow it to be equally enjoyable post prime sun hours.

"A woven pendant light, a low bookshelf, or outdoor rugs can make the space feel unified," she adds. Since lighting is an especially important element, I recommend this Slim Column Wall Light from Cox & Cox for focused light, and this Audo Copenhagen Burned Red Carrie Lamp from Nordic Nest for a soft, glowy ambiance.

5. Bring in Ritual Elements

Make your balcony a space that aligns with your lifestyle. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

According to Rachel, an east-facing balcony invites routine, so it's essential to design this outdoor space with that in mind. "Design isn’t just about how a space looks — it’s about what the space invites you to do," she notes.

"Think of a small café table for morning coffee or a soft floor cushion for sunrise meditation, or even a stylish outdoor sconce with a sunrise-inspired glow for soft evenings."

By carefully curating your balcony furniture, you will end up with an intentional space that won't go unused. For an earthy look, I suggest snapping up this Woven Tatami Cushion from Amazon. Alternatively, you can also feed in a flourish of color with this Rajput Ribbed Cotton Floor Cushion from Homescapes.

6. Elevate with Sculptural Decor

If your balcony feels incomplete, a sculptural ornament might be the one missing puzzle piece. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

When it comes to designing a visually intriguing east-facing balcony, Rachel recommends thinking beyond traditional patio sets. She suggests putting your faith in bold sculptural accents and decor to elevate your outdoor space.

"Consider a sculptural ceramic stool, a weathered teak bench, or even a stone planter that ages with grace," she says. "These pieces hold their own against the architecture and keep the space feeling curated, not cluttered."

For instance, this Cream Spiral Plinth from Cox & Cox can be styled on its own. However, you can pop a potted plant on top or even a couple of candles, too. But if it's dopamine decor you're after, then you can't go wrong with this Lottie Outdoor Side Table from Anthropologie.

East-facing balconies offer a blessing of respite to any home. "It's a chance to create a space that feels like an exhale," says Rachel. "An east-facing balcony is a sunrise ritual waiting to happen, and when designed well, it becomes a space for calm, clarity, and morning coffee."

So, once you bring together all the elements for a stylish outdoor nook, just remember to also introduce a touch of balcony storage to keep the space from cluttering over time.