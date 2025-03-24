Balcony Storage Ideas — 6 Concepts to Transform Your Deck into an Organized Outdoor Space

There's nothing quite like a cuppa on your balcony, watching the trees in bloom and taking in the floral scent around you to signify the start of spring. But this dreamy ambiance can be easily disrupted by a disorganized deck.

Luckily, there are some easy solutions to this problem, and they come in the name of nifty storage. Balconies tend to be more aesthetic in architecture than organization-friendly. But there are a couple of tips and tricks that can quickly transform your balcony ideas into an ordered nook that's perfect for unwinding.

Here are six simple concepts experts recommend bringing onto your balcony and some brilliant products they swear by for seamless storage.

1. Think Vertically

Open up floor space and introduce sleek storage in one go with vertical solutions. (Image credit: Marty Peters. Design: Studio Dwell Architects)

First things first, professional organizer Meaghan Kessman tells us to think vertically. "Wall space is gold on a balcony!" she says. "I like using wall-mounted shelves or even a pegboard system to keep smaller items tidy."

Think garden tools, pots, or even outdoor candles. Plus, hanging planters are another great option to clear up floor space without compromising on a flourish of greenery."

Vertical storage is a surefire trick to organize any space in your home and it should do just as well when located outdoors and on your balcony.

2. Add Slim Cabinetry

Slim cabinetry is the space saving organization tool your balcony needs. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

"If you have the space, a tall, narrow outdoor cabinet is perfect for keeping bulkier items tucked out of sight but easy to grab when needed," says Meaghan. "This is perfect for things like potting soil, watering cans, or even a small broom and dustpan."

Professional organizer Arabella Drake also finds that introducing outdoor cabinetry is one of the best ways to make the most of a small balcony. And it doesn't just have to be closed shelving either.

"Brands like IKEA offer sleek, customizable options perfect for small spaces," she notes. "I recommend such as the ELVARLI Storage System for one."

3. Contain the Small Stuff

Every item deserves a storage space of its own, no matter how small. (Image credit: Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard. Design: MU Architecture)

Just as important as balcony storage is to bulky items, Meaghan points out that the smaller items matter just as much. And in fact, it's often a clump of these tiny belongings that contributes to a major clutter problem.

"Use weatherproof baskets to corral smaller things like citronella candles, grilling utensils, or outdoor games," she suggests. "Keeping like items grouped together makes a world of difference in how the space feels."

Although often overlooked, this is a great space to adopt organization trends like flexible, modular systems to keep every single item out of the way and in place.

4. Multi-Functional Storage, Always

Flexible storage is unrivalled in its ability to tidy a space. (Image credit: Alanna Hale. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

If there's one piece of advice you take from this, it has to be Arabella's note to invest in pieces that double as storage. Trust us, it will make organizing your deck a breeze.

Balconies aren't the sprawling spaces we'd love them to be. So when shopping for outdoor balcony furniture, it's important to prioritize versatile furniture that does more than just accessorize.

"Benches with hidden compartments that allow you to store the cushions when not in use are great and widely available," she adds. "Tables or stools can also include storage, the same way an indoor ottoman would. For example, this SOLLERÖN storage stool from IKEA."

5. Consider the View from Inside

If you have a clear view of your balcony, prioritize storage that looks as good as it works. (Image credit: Chinmaya Misra. Design: Scrafano Architects)

"When you’re curating your balcony's storage, always consider the view from the inside out," says Andrea Lewis, founder of The Organised Curator. "Yes, you’ll have more storage to work with, but you’ll soon regret looking at boxes on shelves.

"If you’re looking to add stand-alone shelving, have it up against a back wall so your eye isn’t drawn to it. A simple way to keep this space tidy is to buy matching storage boxes — it will help keep the space neutral."

Storage hacks for organization efficiency aside, the way your space looks matters just as much. This is especially important if your balcony is connected to a high-traffic hosting zone such as your living room or dining room.

6. Smart Zoning for the Win

Carving out balcony space solely for storage is a hack the pros swear by. (Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: P & T Interiors)

Andrea recommends creating distinct zones on your balcony with outdoor rugs or partitions. She suggests following a zoning technique to establish dedicated areas for relaxation, storage, and gardening.

"This visual separation helps maintain a tidy, harmonious aesthetic," she notes. "For a stylish partition, consider using a trellis like the La Redoute Hiba Trellis. This item not only divides your space but also provides a beautiful structure to store your climbing plants."

While the typical rule of thumb is to zone a room with colors, you can do so just as cleverly with strategic storage placement too. So if you have a balcony space with tons of different themes at play, this is the answer to your problems.

Water Hyacinth Lidded Box View at John Lewis Size: Large This Water Hyacinth Lidded Box from John Lewis is a gorgeous addition to any balcony. You can slide it under outdoor seating or stack them for nifty space saving. Jara Terracotta Wall Hung Planter View at nkuku Features: 7 Planters Not only will this Jara Terracotta Wall Hung Planter from nkuku open up tons of floor space otherwise taken up by stranded planters, but it will also make for a beautiful foliage focal point. KJUGE Pouffe View at IKEA Color: Knisa Dark Grey IKEA's KJUGE Pouffe is a stylish piece of multi-functional furniture that's made for outdoor use. It's also available in a moody teal blue for a touch of color.

FAQs

What Should You Store On a Balcony?

"You can store items that are weather-resistant or protected by suitable storage solutions, as well as items you are likely to need on your balcony," says Arabella. Here are some of her top suggestions.

Gardening tools and supplies: She recommends using waterproof containers or hanging organizers to store these items.

Outdoor furniture cushions and throws: Where outdoor accessories are concerned, she suggests storing them in waterproof deck boxes when not in use.

Recreational items: "Outdoor games or yoga mats can be neatly stashed away in stylish storage units," she says. "And bikes can be cleverly mounted on the wall to save space."

Potted plants and herbs: "This is perfect for those who love gardening but have limited space," she notes. "Vertical, wall-mounted planters or tiered plant tables are perfect for this."

Balconies have the tendency to become clutter-ful in a matter of seasons. And since they're closed off for a solid chunk of time, they aren't tended to as often as recommended.

So instead of losing out on this prime living space, we recommend implementing these brilliant balcony storage ideas to cultivate a deck that's actually usable. That way you can enjoy some outdoorsy time from the comfort of your home, without any of the overwhelm that comes with a messy balcony.