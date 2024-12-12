What Pro-Organizers Are Currently Loving — And Would Like to See More of in 2025

With only a couple of weeks to go before we officially welcome the new year, we've been looking back at the trends that graced our homes in 2024, while also predicting (and manifesting) everything we want to see in 2025. Interior design and paint colors aside, we also thought we'd give our attention to the underdog that assists in making our houses beautiful — home organization.

The bitter truth is that all the pretty paint and chic decor in the world will be far less valued when displayed in a home that lacks organization. However, on that note, organization as a routine is becoming much easier to implement. With easy home organization ideas, better planners, and efficient tips to boast, this year has gifted us plenty to work with.

So in honor of the present and in hopes of tomorrow, we asked organizers what they currently have heart eyes for and hope to see more of in the near future. As expected, they've shed light on some wonderful developments in the name of perfectly tidy homes.

If you enjoy curating your home by playing on organization tactics, are looking into getting more organized, or are simply type A like me, these trends are worth keeping an eye out for.

1. Decluttering as Self-Care

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that there’s a growing recognition that organization isn’t just about tidiness.

"It’s also about mental clarity and well-being and I hope to see more people taking advantage of that to create systems that support this mindset," she says.

"To support the systems I teach in my book 'Organize Yourself Healthy', I would love to see beautifully designed gratitude journals for clearing mental and physical clutter or mood-boosting organizational tools in calming colors."

By practicing tasks like living room organization in line with a sense of self-care, you'll be much more inclined to give your home the love it needs to function in style.

2. Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Organization

(Image credit: Future)

Sustainable living has been trending for the last couple of years but as of 2024, we can say with certainty that we are finally approaching organizing methods that are better suited to our homes and the planet.

"Eco-friendly options are gaining popularity, and I couldn’t be happier," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman.

She points out that bamboo drawer organizers, recycled plastic bins, and biodegradable storage products are becoming staples, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainability. "And I hope to see even more innovation in this space in 2025," she adds.

The Home Edit 3-Tier Bamboo Riser View at Walmart Price: $17.96

Quantity: Pack of 2 This stunning 3-Tier Bamboo Riser from The Home Edit is available at Walmart and makes for a brilliant quick fix to your kitchen storage woes, allowing you to view your collection of jars without losing anything to the dark depths of your cabinet.

3. Hidden Storage Solves with Style

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

Decluttering a home is a must but we'd be lying if we said we never sided with our inner sentimentalists and held back a couple of buys that we probably don't need.

This is precisely why we need as much storage as we can get. And when they happen to camouflage into our ornate living spaces, there's nothing better. Lucky for us, hidden style-led storage has been another big trend this year.

"I love smart, stylish furniture with hidden storage like ottomans with compartments, lift-top coffee tables, or beds with under-storage drawers," Meaghan agrees. "These pieces keep spaces clutter-free without sacrificing aesthetics, and I’m eager to see more creative designs like these in the coming year."

Bryonie Round Cocktail Storage Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $178.99

Fabric Color: Green Teddy How gorgeous is this Byronie Round Cocktail Storage Ottoman from Wayfair! A blend of modern and Scandi design packaged in a cozy teddy material with ample storage space, all cloaked in a lush green hue — what more could you ask for?

4. Flexible, Modular Organization Systems

(Image credit: Veneer Designs; Photography: Manolo Langis)

Giselle Bath Cabinet View at Anthropologie Price: $598

Color: Light Sand This Giselle Bath Cabinet from Anthropologie truly sells itself. Adorned with intricate carvings and framed by a polished acacia wood finish, this cabinet will look lovely inside your bathroom, or in any other living space requiring additional storage.

According to Meaghan, organizing systems that adapt to life’s changes are game-changers — and we couldn't agree more. With IKEA's modular storage DIY going viral and other nifty hacks taking over our Instagram, we aren't surprised to see this on our organizers' love list.

"Customizable shelving, modular closets, and interchangeable pantry systems offer flexibility as needs evolve, making it easier to stay organized in the long run," she says.

Long gone are the days when we would accept a clunky cupboard or credenza. And going forward, you shouldn't settle for anything less than beauty in both form and function. After all, even storage solutions can be stunning and that's the least you could do for your home.

5. Beautiful, Multi-Purpose Storage

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Melanie Summers, owner of I Speak Organized, tells us that this approach integrates storage solutions seamlessly into the overall design of a space, offering both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.

In fact, if you're a small space dweller, this is one of the best ways to create more storage in your home without cheapening the space.

"For example, consider built-in cabinets with sleek finishes that blend with your interior decor, or furniture pieces that double as storage, like ottomans with hidden compartments," she suggests. "These solutions not only enhance the beauty of a room but also make it easier to keep spaces tidy and organized."

Meaghan tells us that she is also a big fan of storage solutions that are both functional and stylish. "Decorative lidded baskets, clear stackable bins, and sleek wall-mounted shelves help organize and elevate a room’s decor," she shares. "This seamless blend of beauty and utility is a win-win, and I’d love to see even more of it next year."

Large Lidded Storage Basket View at H&M Price: $74.99

Color: Light Beige H&M is a great go-to for minimalist storage buys and if you don't believe us, just take a look at this charming Large Lidded Storage Basket. Although available in a black/beige colorway, we prefer the light beige combination for an elegant piece of storage.

As you countdown the days to the new year, you still have time to set yourself ahead of the curve and bring home a couple of these amazing organization ideas.

With so many organization ideas floating around, it's nice to see a list of the trends that organizers have truly enjoyed putting into action. Plus, the fact that this list has a little bit of everything is perfect.

There's something for smart storage, sustainability and of course, style. A trifecta that is unbeatably brilliant now and will be for years to come.