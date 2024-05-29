This Modular Storage Buy From IKEA is Perfect for Styling a Practical Coffee Bar

At-home coffee bars are quickly becoming a mainstay in kitchen designs. Since they require no formal renovations or extensions of any sort, coffee stations are easily adaptable to any home, and, with the days getting longer, we seem to be relying on a couple more caffeine boosts to get through the day with plenty of energy. To help the process along, however, some clever surrounding storage is a must.

When making your own coffee bar, nearby storage is essential to creating a compact brewing station that doesn't add to the clutter of your kitchen, and we've found an IKEA buy that offers a simple and efficient way to customize your own. We spoke to a couple of interior design experts who also find this modular design idea to be a great solution to your coffee nook storage problems - all you need is a couple of bamboo boxes and some glue and you'll soon be left with neat rack shelves to display all your stylish coffee bar accessories.

The Must-have IKEA buy for customizable coffee bar storage

(Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: STUDIO HAWA. Styling: Me&Mo)

In a recent Instagram video, content creator Kathrine Fisker (@kathrine_fisker) showed off a brilliant DIY that makes the perfect finishing touch to a coffee nook. In the reel, Kathrine uses an assortment of IKEA's DRAGAN bamboo boxes to make a modular storage rack to house all her coffee essentials, and it's the stylish shelving system we've been searching for.

After experimenting with varied arrangements, Kathrine settles on a design that caters to the countertop space she has to work with. She then glues the sides of each box and pins them together to secure the boxes as they dry. Finally, she removes the pins, places the rack against her wall, and fills the individual units, using them as a chic way to display mugs. Using just eight small boxes - which come in packs of four from IKEA - Kathrine's DIY idea comes in at less than $40.

You will need

Coffee bar lover and interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that this ingenious IKEA hack showcases how modest storage solutions can be transformed into stylish, functional units. 'This DIY project doesn’t just look good, it’s highly functional too,' notes Nina. 'The different box sizes accommodate various storage needs and you can use the larger boxes for coffee mugs, while the smaller ones can house coffee pods, stirrers, and other accessories.'

Nina also explains that the open design of the DIY keeps everything within easy reach, making your morning coffee routine all the more efficient and enjoyable. Since the DRAGAN boxes are crafted from sustainably sourced bamboo, Nina finds the natural warm texture of the material to be the perfect complementary finish to a minimalist kitchen prioritizing clean lines and neutral tones.

A post shared by Kathrine Fisker

Kitchen designer Dondi Szombatfalvy also considers the IKEA DRAGAN storage DIY to be a great example of creative and functional repurposing. 'The design is efficient as it increases vertical space, which is usually underutilized in kitchens,' says Dondi. 'I would suggest lining the shelves with decorative paper to add a hint of color while also protecting the wood.' Dondi explains that this can make also make cleaning easier, as you can replace the liners as needed.

If you fancy yourself a design maximalist, Nina suggests taking the DIY one step further and spray painting the rack with a pop of color. Additionally, she suggests enhancing the display with soft ambient lighting. 'A nearby lamp or under-cabinet lighting can highlight the bamboo’s texture and the beauty of your coffee collection,' she says. We love this wireless picture light from Amazon, perfect for ambient task lighting at your coffee nook.



Whether you use this storage rack for your coffee nook or for general kitchen storage, it's sure to elevate the overall appeal of the space while also clearing your counters of visual clutter.