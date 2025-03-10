How to Bring Privacy to Your Apartment Balcony — Because Nosy Neighbors Are the Worst

For those of us living in major cities, finding an apartment with a balcony can feel akin to finding a diamond in a coal mine. Having an outdoor area to call your own, somewhere to sip on your morning coffee, or an evening cocktail, is an absolute luxury that rarely goes unappreciated.

Though, if there is one downside to this luxury, it's the lack of privacy available. As much as you want to laze out in the sun, in a carefully designed space that reflects all your favorite stylish balcony ideas, the feeling of prying eyes can often be enough to keep you inside.

But neighbors and passers-by shouldn't have more control over your private space than you do. Our experts have shared all their best tips and tricks for creating some more privacy in your apartment balcony, so you can enjoy your outside space in undisturbed peace.

1. Tall Plants

Choose planters of different heights to create more depth and dimension in your design (Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: P & T Interiors)

One of the biggest downfalls about apartment living is the lack of greenery. If you've had the luxury of living in a home with a garden, moving to a high-rise apartment block can feel like somewhat of a shock to the system, and you may find yourself missing the relaxing atmosphere of the outside world. While a balcony does offer much-needed fresh air access, it can be hard to replicate that lush oasis you can find in a garden.

Interior designer, Nina Takesh, recommends tall potted plants as a solution to this issue. Not only does the striking verdant greenery offer a relief to the cityscape, taller plants can also act as excellent shields to the outside world. Position a couple of potted plants of varying heights around the perimeter of your balcony for a finish that is as visually appealing as it is protective. Now, you can laze around on your balcony, completely shielded by your protective plants.

The best plants for privacy are those that offer ample shade, and grow tall enough to create a barrier, bamboo, and palms are both excellent options.

Ficus Altissima Visit Site Price: £57 Measuring an impressive 80cm, the Ficus Altissima offers the ideal amount of shade and coverage for your balcony.

Nina Takesh Interior designer Not just an interior designer, Nina Takesh is the founder and CEO of three distinct businesses, each of them huge successes in their own right. She has a house flipping business, and has redesigned several homes across the world, and a commercial interior design firm.

2. Iron Railings

Antique railings can help complement period buildings, or bring an interesting juxtaposition to more modern builds (Image credit: Kyle J Caldwell. Design: The Brownstone Boys)

In apartment buildings with original architecture, and historic elements, bringing in strikingly modern design elements can cause a conflict with the surroundings, creating a disjointed style.

The Brownstone Boys, who specialize in renovating historic properties, say, "In older brownstones and pre-war buildings, balconies are often small but full of charm."

With smaller spaces, bringing in multiple tall plants to create shade simply isn't an option, plus, they can prevent the sunlight from pouring into the apartment, making the space feel dingier. "To enhance privacy without blocking light," they says, "we love using antique-style iron railings."

These can be found at antique sales, or specialist fencing retailers. Choose your design to complement the exterior aesthetic of your building, for a look that prioritizes harmony and flow.

3. Privacy Screens

You can find plenty of unique designs for privacy screens at antique markets, or online (Image credit: Fency)

If you're looking to add some personality and character to your balcony, while also allowing for increased privacy, a unique screen is the ideal solution for you. As Nina says, "decorative privacy screens can create a sense of seclusion while keeping the space stylish and inviting."

With such a wide array of screens available, both new and antique, it can be possible to find a screen to suit any style. Minimalist design lovers may find themselves more drawn towards a sleek, frosted glass screen, while the more eccentric among us may prefer the ornate shadows cast by a screen with geometric cut-outs.

The Brownstone Boys also suggest "repurposing salvaged shutters as decorative screens," to bring a more rustic touch to your apartment balcony.

Lempicka Screen Visit Site Price: £1,295 This stunning, antiqued gold screen brings a sense of elevated luxury to your balcony. Constructed of several mini mirrors, watch the light artfully bounce off the surface of this elegant screen.

4. Outdoor Curtains

Flowy, linen curtains can introduce a soft sense of movement to your balcony (Image credit: Katherine Lu Source. Design: Modscape)

For a softer finish, Nina suggests adding a sheer, outdoor curtain to your balcony.

This option allows for a greater sense of control over your space, giving you the option to leave your curtains open, introducing more light into your space, or closing them for increased privacy.

This can also help elevate your balcony, giving it a luxurious feel as outdoor curtains can make your outside space look more expensive.

The Brownstone Boys Interior designers Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum are a Brooklyn-based interior design duo, with a passion for artfully restoring and thoughtfully designing period homes. They are committed to upholding the unique and historical features found in older properties, while updating spaces to feel modern and unique.

5. Climbing Vines

Plants like honeysuckle and jasmine can have your whole balcony covered within a year (Image credit: Lauren Engel. Design: Victoria Holly Interiors)

Another style loved by The Brownstone Boys is the addition of climbing vines.

Not only do these plants allow for increased privacy, they also add a beautifully whimsical, and romantic feel to your outside space. This is particularly useful in modern, new-build apartments that can often feel slightly soulless, or sterile. The playful, and striking nature of a climbing plant can counteract this otherwise boring space, bringing more personality to your balcony.

While you may be off-put by the waiting time required for a luscious vine to completely cover a wall, there are plenty of fast-growing climbing plants for privacy.

Even if you don't have a balcony, there's still plenty to learn from these ideas that you can bring in to your backyard design. Plus, we are always on the lookout for some new chic backyard ideas.