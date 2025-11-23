4 Ugly Organizers and Storage Items You Should Never Buy for Your Bathroom, and What to Swap Them for
Don't let outdated storage ruin the design of your bathroom; swap them out for these stylish alternatives instead
In many ways, organization is the backbone of your bathroom. It's what keeps it looking ordered, and calming, and not like a great big mess of half-finished cleansers and hair products.
I hate to imagine the horrors of my bathroom organizers concealing from view, and how many sheets of paracetamol and expired skin care products are lurking at the back of my under-sink cabinet. But an organized bathroom shouldn't just be about the sheer volume of toiletries it can contain; it should also serve an aesthetic value, contributing to the overall look and feel of your bathroom. And I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but many of you are sporting some seriously outdated bathroom organizers... like, really outdated.
Luckily for you, a case of outdated organizers is far from fatal; it's actually easily remedied. All you need is some stylish, modern organizer finds to replace them. I asked the experts the biggest no-nos for you to avoid, as well as their favorite alternatives for you to use instead.
1. Over the Toilet Shelving
"Over the toilet shelves are perhaps the most dated and bulky elements one can have in a bathroom," argues Anna Grossi of Rivalda Tiles Inc.
More often than not, these cabinets can be found used in small bathrooms, as an attempt at saving space. But really, what you end up doing is making your space feel even smaller and more cramped than it was before.
This becomes even more of an issue when the cabinets are pushed to their limit, which is all too easy to do. "Bulky and heavy-looking wire racks and overflowing countertop organizers all give the space an even more crowded and depreciated appearance," says Anna.
This crowded, overwhelming feeling these structures give your bathroom is the antithesis of the relaxing atmosphere you're searching for, and, as Anna says, "While they are cheap and popular fixtures, they are not complementary to the bathroom’s overall calm and clean appearance."
2. Hanging Towel Racks
I fear this is one many of us may be guilty of, but according to the experts, those over-the-door towel racks are ruining the vibe of your bathroom.
Paul McManus from McManus Kitchen and Bath says, "Towel racks that hang over the back of the door need to go too... stop piling robes and towels on the back of your door."
And he makes a good point, it doesn't exactly look chic, does it? But finding a space-saving towel storage idea that actually looks good can be more difficult than it may seem, so you'd be forgiven for slipping into this stylish error.
If you can't find any other space to store your towels, something as simple as upgrading your hooks can make all the difference. Plus, the biggest issue with this look is how it can often look bulging and overwhelming. Instead, make sure you only ever have one or two towels out at all times; it's unlikely you'll need more than that, anyway.
3. Under Sink Storage
"The only storage I consider truly ineffective is the space under a standard sink base," Emily Mackie, designer at Inspired Interiors.
I've got to admit, there's no space I find scarier than the cabinet beneath my sink. Every time I open it, I've got baited breath, and no matter what I do, it always feels like it's in need of a major spring cleaning.
The only comfort is that I know I'm not the only one - "People associate that area with clutter, awkward plumbing, and 'gross' storage," says Emily.
The risk with a singular, deep, under-sink storage space is that it can quickly turn into a black hole of storage, where nothing ever comes out. Having a few drawers, or even just a smaller cabinet, will actually help to keep you more organized.
4. Toilet Surround Storage
"Those big box store shelving units that go around your toilet are terrible," argues Paul.
And I have to say, I'm with him on this one. There's something strikingly ugly about these, boxing your toilet in with a bizarre shelving system surrounding it. It's uncomfortable and gives a cramped, claustrophobic feel to your bathroom.
While they may feel like a good idea in the type of bathrooms with very limited floor space, they'll actually exacerbate that feeling, accentuating the lack of space in your room.
Shop Bathroom Storage and Organization
Not only does this lovely slatted wood vanity look far more expensive than it is, but it's also a great choice for small bathrooms. The wall-hung design means that you can free up floor space, while the wide, deep drawer offers enough storage space.
There are plenty of smart and stylish ways to conceal clutter in bathrooms, so really, there's no excuse to hold on to these outdated organizers for any longer.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.