11 Ways to Conceal Clutter in a Bathroom — Trust Us, These Tips Will Change Your Space Drastically

I would love to be the kind of girl with a couple (or even a handful) of products that magically cater to all of my needs, but the truth is that my bathroom shelves are riddled with pretty little containers — most with different luscious scents and varied aims. This makes keeping my bathroom magnificently minimalistic all the more unmanageable.

Now, while learning how to declutter a bathroom (the right way), I've begun paring back my skincare routine and slimming the hoard of lipsticks in all their pink and burgundy hues; I am well aware that this habit will take some time to break. In the meantime, I've found that the best port of call is to figure out how to conceal the clutter instead.

We called on the experts who have so kindly revealed their sage secrets to disguise the containments of your bathroom, thereby making the space look as tidy as can be. So if you want to take the minimalist trend and fake it 'til you make it, these are the tips that are worth embracing.

1. Use Tiered Trays or Risers Inside Cabinets

In conversation with Melissa Park, organization expert and founder of With Arla, she tells us that one of the best hacks to conceal clutter and save space in a small bathroom is to maximize vertical space under sinks or in cabinets by using tiered organizers or stackable risers.

"These allow you to see and access all your items without rummaging through piles," she says. "For example, place taller bottles on the bottom and smaller jars or tubes on the top."

We found this pack of Cabinet Organization Shelf Stands from Target and it's the perfect addition to your bathroom, so you can find whatever you need at first glance.

Melissa Park

2. Install Wall-Mounted Baskets or Shelves

Although there are plenty of things to get rid of in a bathroom at any given point, doing so can be tough. However, leaving them out on countertops isn't a worthy option either.

So Melissa recommends freeing up counter space by mounting baskets or small shelves on walls. This Wall Mounted Rattan Basket from Walmart is both chic and clever if you need a helping hand with bathroom storage.

"Use these to hold frequently used items like extra toilet paper, hand towels, or even your skincare routine essentials," she advises. "Choose baskets with a sleek design to blend seamlessly with your bathroom decor."

3. Incorporate Labeled Bins or Drawers

Melissa tells us that another neat idea to disguise your bathroom clutter is to introduce bins or drawers inside cabinets to group items by category. This is a genius hack to make your bathroom feel less cluttered.

"Labels like 'hair tools' or 'everyday essentials' make it easy to maintain order while staying flexible for changing needs," she notes. "Clear bins are ideal to quickly see the contents, but opaque ones can create a cleaner look."

Pair this Mini Label Maker Machine from Amazon with this Metal Storage Box from H&M and you'll have a setup that's Pinterest-worthy.

4. Utilize Decorative Bins for Hidden Storage

Bathroom storage doesn't have to be clunky and un-glamorous. Melissa rightly points out that decorative bins are both functional and stylish.

"Place them on open shelving or the bathroom counter to hide items like hair products, extra toiletries, or even small cleaning supplies," she suggests. "They’re aesthetically pleasing and easy to use, ensuring your bathroom looks tidy and clutter-free while keeping essentials sorted."

This Stone Sculpted Bin from Anthropologie is crafted from recycled plastic and is sure to sit elegantly on your countertop or even perched on a nearby shelf.

5. Opt for Multi-Functional Furniture

According to Melissa, multi-functional furniture offers a simple solution to clutter-full bathroom spaces. By accessorizing your bathroom with transforming furniture that doubles as covert storage, you can truly make the most of all your square footage.

"A mirrored cabinet or vanity with hidden compartments can store extra toiletries and small tools," she says. "This type of furniture combines style and practicality, helping to reduce clutter without sacrificing aesthetics."

This Bryand Farmhouse Surface Mount Mirrored Medicine Cabinet from Wayfair is cloaked in a handsome matte black hue and features ample space for cosmetic and skincare storage.

6. Hide Essentials in Decorative Jars

If you're forced to keep your collection of bathroom-bound items on display and have no choice but to leave them standing on countertops and shelves, we find that the answer lies in the form of ornate decorative jars.

"Use decorative containers to store swabs, cotton pads, or hair ties on the counter," says Melissa. "Opt for containers with lids to keep items concealed while adding a chic touch to your space."

This Porcelain Storage Jar from H&M flaunts a gorgeous gold geometric pattern on the front and is perfect for holding all cotton balls or other personal products you'd prefer hidden from prying eyes.

7. Hang Over-the-Door Organizers

Since most modern bathrooms are designed to look spotless and minimal, they often lack the necessary storage space for realistic consumer collections. This is why we encourage homeowners to monopolize any area to camouflage any open clutter.

Melissa recommends utilizing the back of your bathroom door with hanging organizers. "These can hold items like brushes, hair dryers, or backup toiletries in easy-to-reach pockets," she notes. "Choose one with a neutral design for a cohesive look."

This Adjustable Over-The-Door Organizer from Amazon is highly rated for its sturdy metal frame and layered compartment system for maximum storage.

8. Adopt Stackable Drawer Units

For vanities or open shelving, Melissa finds that stackable drawers can keep small items like makeup, razors, or nail care tools hidden yet accessible. "Look for sleek, minimal designs to maintain a polished appearance," she says.

If your bathroom is lacking drawer space, investing in a design-led set of add-on drawers is a brilliant way to enhance your clutter concealment.

These Clear Stackable Drawers from Walmart are the perfect new home for items that you reach for often but not daily. By stowing them away in the drawers, you can save counter and cabinet space for more essentials.

9. Employ Lazy Susans for Deep Cabinets

When organizing your bathroom cabinet to hide any and all clutter, it's easy to lose items you treasure to the depths of the cupboard. Although lazy susans are usually relegated to kitchen cabinets, they'd be just as efficient when rehomed to your bathroom.

"If you have deep cabinets, a lazy susan is perfect for storing bottles, jars, or cleaners," Melissa reassures. "You can spin it to quickly access items that might otherwise get lost in the back."

We found this 16" Not So Lazy Susan Turntable from OXO that's well-suited to a bathroom with a price tag that's equally eye-catching.

10. Get Creative With Towel Storage

Towels may not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word clutter. However, when they're stacked on a counter or pushed under the sink for guest use, they can instantly mess with the ambiance of the space.

"Instead of bulky towel racks, consider rolling towels and placing them in a decorative basket on the floor or a shelf," says Melissa. "This creates a spa-like vibe while keeping towels easily accessible."

Pop this Large Lidded Storage Basket from H&M in the corner of your bathroom and use it to store all of your guest hand and bath towels in style.

11. Include a Shower Caddy or Built-In Niche

When it comes to shower storage, these spaces are typically all walls and no place for concealed clutter. This often ends in crowds of shower products clumped around corners, making a messy impression on anyone who enters your bathroom.

"Keep your shower essentials in order with a sleek caddy or built-in wall niche," she suggests. "Both options provide designated space for bottles and soaps, reducing visual clutter."

This Hanging Shower Head Caddy from Walmart is rust-proof and durable. Wobble-free and super spacious, you can gather all of your shampoos, conditioners and bath salts for a cleaner visual.

As you can see, there are a myriad of solutions to your burgeoning bathroom clutter. From decorative jars to fashionable bins, there are a number of chic ways to disguise your clutter from the general eye.

Before you head into 2025, we encourage tackling the clutter in your bathroom and masking it to the best of your abilities. That way you can begin the year with a spa-like space that's perfectly put together.

FAQs

What Should You Not Throw Out When Decluttering?

Melissa tells us that the products you save largely depend on your personal habits and needs. She tells us to start by considering what we use daily or even occasionally.

"Anything outside of those essentials can likely be relocated, donated, or discarded," she explains. "Decluttering is the most crucial step in the organizing process, so take your time and approach it with intention."

She finds that it’s important not to feel pressured to purge items just for the sake of it. "The goal is simple: keep what you use and let go of what you don’t," she notes. "If you’re hesitant to throw something away because it feels wasteful, remember that keeping items you no longer use is like storing trash in your drawers."

Instead, she encourages homeowners to consider donating or recycling items so they can find a new purpose elsewhere.