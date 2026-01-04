These Clever Divided Organizers for Jeans and Jumpers Have Completely Transformed My "Chaos Wardrobe"

We brought barely any storage with us when we moved into our house last summer, so one of the first things we did was design an IKEA PAX wardrobe system for the bedroom. Safe to say, it was a pretty hefty purchase, so we cut costs by keeping the interior organizers as budget-friendly as possible — opting for just a clothes rail and the basic shelves over any drawers, baskets, or pull-out trouser hangers.

Fast forward to now, and the shelves are in a state of sheer chaos, and I'm seriously lacking when it comes to closet organization ideas. There are jumpers constantly ending up stuffed right at the back, out of reach, not to mention the stacks of trousers continuously toppling over and going everywhere.

Then I came across a video shared by @sarah.colussi on Instagram, where she used these Granny Says Wardrobe Storage Organizers from Amazon to sort her bulky jumpers and pairs of jeans, and let me tell you — for just £12.49 for a pack of two, it's considerably cheaper than getting a cabinet-maker in to switch your shelves with drawers (and perfect for if you're renting and can't make structural changes).

GRANNY SAYS Wardrobe Storage Organisers, Set of 2 £12.49 at Amazon UK These storage bins are available to buy in packs of two, four, or six, each featuring five separate ‘cells’ to keep your items separate and organized. They’re fully collapsible, but also come with cardboard panels that make them rigid and help keep their shape when slotted into the bottom of each storage bin. Best of all, they’re complete with handles for easy carrying, and come in four different fabric finishes.





The creator behind the video, Sarah Colussi, is known for being able to find the best ways to store clothes on Amazon. When sharing these divided organizers, she lauded them as “an inexpensive way to upgrade your closet,” adding that, “they allow you to quickly and easily grab what you need.”

And after trying them out myself, I love how much less cluttered my shelves finally look. Best of all, I can find what I need in a matter of seconds. Plus, unlike a standard wardrobe organizer, every item is kept completely separate thanks to the internal dividers — so the storage bins themselves stay neatly arranged.

Fancy giving your wardrobes an upgrade? Here’s just a small selection of the many divided organizers I’ve found, with options to suit everything from your underwear to your chunkiest knitted jumpers.

SONGMICS 6-Compartment Foldable Drawer Organizers, Set of 4 £16.99 at Amazon UK With six compartments each, these four storage bins have space to hold twenty-four separate items of clothing — and they can even be stacked on top of each other thanks to their reinforced cardboard bases. But the main appeal for me is that they come in this gorgeous pink color. WANGIRL Foldable Clothes Drawer Organizer, Set of 3 £14.98 at Amazon UK Simple yet effective, these three sturdy organizers are surprisingly durable, and also work well stacked on top of each other. Also, because they’re deeper than many of the other storage bins available, reviewers say that you can comfortably fit a pair of adult-sized denim jeans in each slot. Evance Underwear Drawer Organisers, Set of 6 £12.99 at Amazon UK This six-piece storage set covers all bases, and the organizers look really premium with their beige fabric finish and brown piping. The two storage bins with square cells are great for neatly arranging underwear, while the other four come in two different sizes, and can be used for anything from baby clothes, to long-sleeved adult t-shirts. Eucomir Large Capacity Wardrobe Clothes Organiser, Set of 3 £16.99 at Amazon UK These three organisers have the same dimensions, but have each been fitted with a different number of dividers so that you have a range of compartment sizes to work with. This means that you’ll end up with space for nine tops, seven pairs of trousers, and six sweatshirts in total. DIMJ Sock Drawer Organisers Dividers, Set of 2 £9.49 at Amazon UK These two identical square organizers would be my top pick for anyone who’s desperate to bring order to their underwear drawer. Each one has twenty-four equally sized small cells that are ideal for smaller items like individual pairs of socks or even belts. EASEVE Foldable Wardrobe Organiser Clothes Storage Boxes £10.99 at Amazon UK Designed specifically for pairs of jeans, this wardrobe organizer has space for twelve pairs of trousers — but also works well for sweatpants and leggings. Alternatively, you could even place it in your airing cupboard and use it for rolled-up clean towels.

These closet organizers will ensure your shelves have a system, rather than just stacks of clothes shoved in. (Image credit: NEAT Method/Martin Vecchio)

There’s no denying that utilizing storage solutions like drawer organizers in your wardrobe can take a lot of the mess and stress out of picking out an outfit each day. But what about options for other areas of the home? From cutlery drawer dividers to handy cupboard shelf risers, these expert-approved kitchen organizers are guaranteed to help get your kitchen cupboards in order — and seriously streamline your kitchen.