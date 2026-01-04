These Clever Divided Organizers for Jeans and Jumpers Have Completely Transformed My "Chaos Wardrobe"

A step up from your standard storage bin, these ones keep each individual item of clothing nicely separated

We brought barely any storage with us when we moved into our house last summer, so one of the first things we did was design an IKEA PAX wardrobe system for the bedroom. Safe to say, it was a pretty hefty purchase, so we cut costs by keeping the interior organizers as budget-friendly as possible — opting for just a clothes rail and the basic shelves over any drawers, baskets, or pull-out trouser hangers.

Fast forward to now, and the shelves are in a state of sheer chaos, and I'm seriously lacking when it comes to closet organization ideas. There are jumpers constantly ending up stuffed right at the back, out of reach, not to mention the stacks of trousers continuously toppling over and going everywhere.

Then I came across a video shared by @sarah.colussi on Instagram, where she used these Granny Says Wardrobe Storage Organizers from Amazon to sort her bulky jumpers and pairs of jeans, and let me tell you — for just £12.49 for a pack of two, it's considerably cheaper than getting a cabinet-maker in to switch your shelves with drawers (and perfect for if you're renting and can't make structural changes).

The creator behind the video, Sarah Colussi, is known for being able to find the best ways to store clothes on Amazon. When sharing these divided organizers, she lauded them as “an inexpensive way to upgrade your closet,” adding that, “they allow you to quickly and easily grab what you need.”

And after trying them out myself, I love how much less cluttered my shelves finally look. Best of all, I can find what I need in a matter of seconds. Plus, unlike a standard wardrobe organizer, every item is kept completely separate thanks to the internal dividers — so the storage bins themselves stay neatly arranged.

Fancy giving your wardrobes an upgrade? Here’s just a small selection of the many divided organizers I’ve found, with options to suit everything from your underwear to your chunkiest knitted jumpers.

These closet organizers will ensure your shelves have a system, rather than just stacks of clothes shoved in.

There’s no denying that utilizing storage solutions like drawer organizers in your wardrobe can take a lot of the mess and stress out of picking out an outfit each day. But what about options for other areas of the home? From cutlery drawer dividers to handy cupboard shelf risers, these expert-approved kitchen organizers are guaranteed to help get your kitchen cupboards in order — and seriously streamline your kitchen.

