Forget Awkwardly-Folded Stacks in Your Wardrobe, You Can Add This Pull-Out Rack to an Existing Closet to Store Trousers So They’re Way Easier to See
Why messily thumb through a stack of pants when you can simply slide this hanger-lined contraption out with just a tug?
Have you ever finished laundry, ironed and organized your trousers, stacked them all neatly, only to root through your wardrobe post-shower and ruin the clean pile that once was? Let me tell you, I have, and it's in my list of top ten first-world frustrations.
Then follows a refolding, and the cycle repeats itself the next time you need to find a pair of jeans. Turns out, all you need to break the pattern are some clever closet organization ideas, like this Pull Out Pants Rack from Amazon.
Designed to reveal all of your trousers on a rung-clad pull-out rack, this is a total game-changer to keep your wardrobe organized. Plus, it'll keep you from forgetting what you have and mistakenly spending on duplicates! Check it out.
A pull-out trouser rack like this is a great way to store clothes without a dresser. You can install it in a wardrobe with long shelves and not enough support to keep each pile of clothes in tip-top shape.
Plus, the advantage of it being a means of DIY-friendly closet organization is that you can fit it in your wardrobe to best suit the efficiency of the space. Be it on an upper shelf or underneath a compartment.
So whether you're figuring out how to store clothes in a small bedroom or you're looking for smart ways to make the most of a large wardrobe, this neat pull-out rack is worth considering. It's a little luxury that'll make all the difference.
Alternative Pant Racks to Shop
Color: Beige
This Pull Out Pants Rack from Nisorpa is especially ideal for shared closet organization in smaller wardrobes, since it features rungs on either side.
Color: Black
This Pull Out Trouser Hanger from MAFAGE will help you hang your scarves safely and keep them creaseless and ready to fashion at a moment's notice.
Finish: Silver
If you're looking for clever ways to store your clothes without having them topple over and take over unecessary amounts of space, I recommend this Pull-Out Trouser Rack.
Size: 100 cm
This Wardrobe Drawer Trouser Rack With Buffer System from PetterShop is another brilliant option that would work just as well to organize a linen closet with towels and wash cloths.
Keeping a neat wardrobe doesn't have to end with just your personal styling space at home. I've found that it's worth understanding how to unpack a suitcase to organize your clothes when you're on vacation, too. And these portable hanging travel shelves are the one thing I refuse to leave home without.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.