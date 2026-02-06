One of the spaces that's quick to be overwhelmed is a kitchen. The display cases might seem neat and curated, but the opaque cabinets hide rows of mugs, stacked glassware, and piled dishes that have not been used in ages. Enter the upside-down decluttering method.

It's exactly like it sounds, using visual cues to help you declutter your kitchen cabinets. And I have it on good word that it can be a game-changing way to help you recognize clutter in this culinary zone.

Like most techniques, it does have some downsides, but before we get to that, let's talk about everything that's right with this trending method.

What Is the Upside-Down Decluttering Method?

Who knew the seemingly simple act of turning your things upside down could make such a difference? (Image credit: Tomothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

Arabella Drake, professional organizer and co-founder of Ankersen Drake, tells me that the upside-down decluttering method is a tracking technique that helps identify which items you actually use.

"The process is reasonably simple. Physically invert or turn items upside down. And then, as you use each item, return it to its normal position. After a period of your choosing, anything still inverted hasn't been used and can likely go," she explains.

"This decluttering challenge removes the emotional guesswork from decluttering. Instead of relying on 'I might wear this someday', you have concrete evidence of your actual habits."

Rather than have you pare back your home on a whim, this technique brings you face-to-face with the items in your storage that are taking up precious space. Then, allowing you to get rid of the clutter with an intentional eye.

Where Do You Apply the Upside-Down Decluttering Method?

Knowing which spaces can benefit from this trick is crucial. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects. Contractor: Rawlyk Developments)

According to Arabella, this is a great trick to declutter your kitchen. She recommends inverting spice jars, condiments, and tinned goods to reveal duplicates and forgotten ingredients.

You can also turn your mugs and other glassware so they're inverted to the way they're typically stored. And I personally find that this technique works well with bowls and coupes as well.

"Bathroom cabinets also benefit from the upside-down decluttering approach. It helps you identify expired products and unused toiletries in just a couple of days," she notes.

"As for spaces that might not benefit from the technique, I find that it falls short when decluttering sentimental items, important documents, or occasional necessities like formal wear or seasonal equipment."

What Are the Benefits?

This method will help you understand which categories of clutter are overwhelming your space. (Image credit: Venjhamin Reyes. Design: L.H. Decor & Design Inc)

Arabella explains that this method is far less intensive for decision-making than traditional decluttering and eliminates decision fatigue by automating the process.

"People often overestimate how much they use certain things, and the upside-down decluttering method provides objective usage data and clear evidence, making it easier to let go without guilt," she says.

"It's also reversible since you're not immediately discarding anything, just tracking usage. This makes the process less daunting. And finally, it works almost passively. Once you've inverted items, the system runs itself without dedicating entire weekends to sorting."

If you ask me, the benefits of decluttering using the upside-down method are especially valuable in important spaces like kitchens and bathrooms. So if you have an overflowing kitchen cabinet or you're keen on learning how to declutter your bathroom, this is a great way to start.

Books to Read for a Beautiful Kitchen

FAQs

What Are the Disadvantages to the Upside-Down Method?

When it comes to the downside of this method, Arabells explains that it can look quite messy during the tracking period.

"It can also make daily tasks more awkward. Constantly having to observe things and remembering to flip them back adds friction to your routine," she notes.

It's all about applying it to the appropriate spaces and choosing to go the extra mile with this method to truly feel the benefits of the upside-down decluttering technique.

There's a specialized version of this technique that's meant for wardobes and that's the reverse hanger decluttering method. So if your closet needs some help, it might be time to try it on for size.