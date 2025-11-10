I'm definitely the kind of person who soaks ornate jars and beautifully colored bottles in warm water to scrub the labels off with half the elbow grease. So when I heard that the beauty girls are doing this with completely new products fresh off the shelves, it got me thinking: Is this branding-free aesthetic a future reality for kitchens and pantries?

I think yes! But there are three ways to execute the trend of visual decluttering. Each depends totally on the type of person you are and the visuals you prefer in your home. And if you're keen on decluttering and minimalism playing protagonist in your culinary spaces, here's what you should know.

But first, let's get into what the trend is and why it's come about.

What Is Visual Decluttering?

Let go of gaudy labels and ring in a new era of kitchen shelf styling. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

Finding its roots in vanity rooms and bathroom beauty cabinets, this TikTok trend arose from branding fatigue. Some of the best products aren't always so pretty, or they're overly plastered with names and prices. This spurred a movement of delabeling jars and tubes, in turn making bathrooms look far less cluttered.

"Visual clutter is basically anything that makes a space feel busy, chaotic, or overwhelming to the eye — even if the area is technically clean," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest. "It could be mismatched containers, crowded countertops, overflowing shelves, or a random assortment of items that don’t 'belong' together."

And I find that this new trend is an offbeat yet enticing way to reduce visual clutter in your kitchen.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

How to Apply Visual Decluttering to Your Kitchen and Pantry

Pick your preferred mode of visual decluttering and give it a chance. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: the Stylesmiths)

The only other space known to accumulate visual clutter is kitchens and pantries. From open shelving lined with condiments to rows of spices, these spaces are moving towards being more host-friendly and might need a forced dose of minimalism to lighten the look.

"Visual decluttering is about simplifying what you see, so your space feels calm, organized, and easy to use," she says. "It’s not about hiding everything away — it’s about intentional placement, grouping like items together, and creating clear sight lines."

And I've figured out three ways you can let the influence of this trend flow beyond your bathroom and help you declutter your home, first with your kitchen and your pantry.

1. Strip Your Items on Display of Labels

In this case, there's nothing a little soapy soak and a brush won't solve. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design_ Kim Kneipp)

It might not be the most classic way to declutter a kitchen, but this contemporary take is a great step if you're keen to put in some effort to make your cooking space look Pinterest-perfect.

This tip would mean doing exactly as Beauty-Tok does and de-labeling your not-so-pretty spices and condiments the moment they get out of your shopping bag. And while it might not work for duplicates or products that look strikingly similar, it's a neat trick for standalone items on display.

You can start small with basic spices like salt and pepper and build your way up to soy sauce and chilli oil. Also, if you ever love the way a product tastes and adore the general form of packaging but don't quite love the look of its branding, there's your problem solved!

2. Go Old School With Matching Storage

Perfectly matching bottles and dispensers will always be a good option. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design_ Modify Homes)

An unfailing way to instantly make your kitchen look less messy is to transfer your condiments, spices, and flours into matching jars. This method of organizing your pantry will reduce visual traffic and make your space look completely cohesive.

And if you're worried about losing track of what's what, then you can always inconspicuously label your jars. By popping them on the lid or under the base of the jar, you can avoid disrupting the branding-free look and keep it functional.

My personal favorite trick to make this easy home organization idea a little cooler is to opt for matching jars in different colors. This will make your pantry look less cookie-cutter and more elevated.

Sagaform Nature Salt & Pepper Set £17.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Oak This Nature Salt & Pepper Set from Sagaform is both stylish and functional, too. H&M Lidded Glass Jar £14.99 at H&M (US) Color: Brown I'm retiring my clear jars for lightly inked versions, and this Lidded Glass Jar from H&M fits the bill. John Lewis Glass Oil & Vinegar Drizzler £18 at John Lewis Color: Clear This Glass Oil & Vinegar Drizzler from John Lewis goes beyond serveware and becomes a piece of decor on any shelf.

3. Invest in Cool Condiments (for Display At Least)

Treat yourself to some stylish food shop items the next time you're at the store. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Bryant Alsop)

Earlier this year, in our editor Hugh Metcalf's zeitgeist edit, he called attention to the rise of aesthete food and drink. And I, for one, have been guilty of indulging in beautiful drinks and bites, hooked and reeled in by design.

And as it happens, this shift towards style-led grocery shopping ties into the visual decluttering trend seamlessly. From groovy olive oils to magnificent tinned fish and even restaurant merch, there are so many ways to give your kitchen shelves a spruce.

It's less about bringing everything functional to the front of your space and more about curating a gallery-esque vignette that makes people stop, stare, and maybe sneak a taste.

YIAYIA & FRIENDS Chilli-Infused Extra-Virgin Olive Oil £22.99 at Selfridges Size: 200ml You can get away with leaving this fun Chilli-Infused Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from yiayia & friends out on display. Perelló Picante x Perelló Manzanilla £13.99 at Selfridges Size: 600 g Perelló has become such a style statement; it's the equivalent of bookshelf wealth in your culinary space. GRETTE Miso Honey and Sesame Dressing £7.99 at Selfridges Size: 250 ml Even your salad dressings can sit out for guests to admire when they look like this Miso Honey and Sesame Dressing from GRETTE.

Another clutter culprit that could be costing you style points is your pots and pans. So if you're looking to refresh and level up your culinary closet in one go, then our guide to the best cookware brands is perfect if you love design.