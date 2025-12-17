I Spent Days Trying to Perfect How to Dry Oranges for Christmas Decor — This Is the Trick That Finally Worked for Me

When I posted my Christmas tree for this year online, I got a lot of messages asking the same question: how did I get the dried orange slices I'd used for the garlands across the tree and mantelpiece so perfect?

The answer? I didn't. No way, with the number of dried orange slices I needed for my Christmas decor idea, was I going to spend hours, days, weeks drying them out in the oven. No, I bought them in bulk bags from the local floristry wholesalers, and I have no regrets.

However, learning about how it has gone so wrong for so many people who have tried the method to dry out oranges in the oven, I got a little curious. Could I have actually done it myself?

Well, after days of testing, I can honestly say, yes it is harder than it looks. My first batch was too brown, my second, not dried enough, but starting to catch. They didn't have the same pleasing shade of orange as the store-bought ones, but I'm beginning to think those ones are dried using a completely different process and piece of machinery. However, after some trial and error, I finally arrived at what I'd deem as 'satisfactory', picking and choosing different elements from different tutorials across the internet, none of which, by themselves, had worked.

Here's the method you can try if you still fancy making some last-minute decorations (though, honestly, I'd buy a bag of them still, if I were you).

How to Make Dried Orange Slices in the Oven

I was using a fan-assisted oven, but the rule, I'll guess, is the same across different types. Low, and slow. I put my oven on its lowest possible heat setting (technically a defrost setting), and we are going to slowly dehydrate them for hours (and hours).

1. The Orange Matters

There's a sentiment that the firmer the orange, the easier it's going to be to create dried orange slices from, and while I, at first, thought that this was because oranges are more sugary the softer they are, it's actually because they're less liquid at this point, meaning a faster, less intense drying process. However, it's worth noting that smaller, sweeter options (think clementines or tangerines) are more sugary, and probably aren't going to work.

2. Cut Into Fine Slices

A firmer orange is actually easier to cut, meaning you can cut finer slices , which again will help speed up the drying process. The thicker the slice, in my experience, the more likely it would not dry out properly.

3. Dry Manually

As well as the oven drying out your oranges, you'll need to give them a little help, too. After first cutting them, I dried both sides with paper towel until they no longer felt wet to the touch. My top tip? Continue to do this as you go, along the next steps, removing as much excess moisture from the surface as possible.

4. Flip Regularly

For my first attempt, I flipped the slices over every hour, as a tutorial suggested, but for the attempt that worked best, I did it every half an hour instead. This seemed to stop them from browning as much, retaining the most orange color. Remember, when you flip for the first few times, it's worth using paper towel to absorb excess moisture. Leave the oven door open while you flip them, to let it cool down slightly, and to let any moisture escape.

5. Play the Long Game

At the lowest temperature on my oven, it took at least six hours for these slices to get to the point where I felt they were dry enough. If they're not dry enough, and are still sticky or bendy, chances are your orange slices are going to go mouldy before the end of Christmas. Not very festive.

6. Leave Them to Dry Out Completely

The oven's job is over at this point, but you can now leave your orange slices out to dry naturally, overnight, to get them as dry as possible. Now your dried orange slices are ready.

Can You Use Lemon Juice to Dehydrate Oranges?

Yes, another trick to dry out your orange slices without having to worry so much about them browning is to soak them first in a solution of water, lemon juice, and salt, which will give you a more guaranteed orange slice at the end, but also requires a few more ingredients and processes.

I love this trick for more natural, nostalgic Christmas decorations, and with the plus side of making your home smell more Christmassy, too. Plus, once you're done with them at the end of the season, you can simply compost them.