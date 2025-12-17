Which Christmas Tree Smells the Best? There's a Clear Winner for the Most Christmassy Scent at Home for the Season, Say Experts
The right tree can naturally fragrance your home for Christmas, and this variety of focal foliage is by far the most nostalgic
I'm the last person to pass up on a seasonal candle or room perfume, but there's something about Christmas that makes me want to bring in some natural scenting mediums, too. And the main character of your festive scentscape should definitely be your tree.
It's a brilliant way to naturally make your home smell like Christmas. But that's only if you end up styling the most fragrant festive tree varieties in your home. And if you're wondering which cultivar reigns above the rest, the experts tell me that fir is your bet at a wonderfully scented space.
But if you can't get your hands on a mini fir at this time, there are some other woody trees that will help aromatize your house. Let's get into it.
Which Christmas Tree Smells the Best?
"One of the best parts about buying a real Christmas tree is the scent. We have a lot of customers who can't remember what type of tree they buy every year, but they know it when they smell it," says Matt Bowman, founder of Tradition Trees.
"Most Christmas trees are full of essential oils that we associate with the season. However, the fragrance of the Fraser Fir is a clear fan favorite. It has a clean, piney smell with some citrus undertones and is a very aromatic tree that can fill the whole home."
Since our seasonal fragrance trend of the moment is winter woods, you can't beat a beautiful fir tree fragrance weaving through your home. And if you're yearning for a tree rich in scent, this Nordmann Fir Pot Grown Christmas Tree from GardenersDream or this Fresh Potted Non-Drop Luxury Nordman Fir Christmas Tree from Gardening Express are festive options.
Other Fragrant Christmas Trees
Let's say word has gotten out, and your local nurseries are fresh out of fir trees; there are some alternative fragrant Christmas trees you can lean on for a little perfuming help.
Pine trees are a particularly popular choice around this time of year. You'll commonly see this scent stamped on seasonal candles and diffusers, but a real, fresh pine tree will always be the superior scenting medium. If you like the idea of this variety as the aromatic centerpiece to your home, this Christmas Stone Pine Tree from Gardening Express should be on your radar.
Alternatively, spruce trees are also great at making your home smell good. Featuring a rich and classic woody fragrance, these trees also feature whispers of citrus notes that balance the earthy aroma. This Luxe Bruce Bundle from Patch Plants includes a potted blue spruce pre-styled with fairy lights and mini baubles.
Tree-Scented Home Fragrance to Enhance Your Space
Burn Time: 40 Hours
Crafted from soy wax and natural essential oils, this Giant Fir and Mountain Juniper Scented Candle from TOAST will help you make your fake tree smell real.
Now that you have your scented Christmas tree, it's important to know how to extend the fragrance experience by keeping your tree as healthy as possible. Our guide on how to make a real Christmas tree last longer will be your manual to a scented home well past December 25th.
