Honestly, Meghan Markle's Christmas Tree Bored Me a Bit, but I Will Be Stealing Her Simple Trick for Making Ornaments Really Sparkle

Christmas trees have always been a symbol of family tradition and holiday cheer, but a dedicated Netflix special for curating the perfect holiday aesthetic is the kind of next-level extra you can only expect in the internet-obsessed 2025 era. I respect the hustle. I must admit, though, the first few minutes of Meghan Markle's new Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, felt a little too... traditional. What I really wanted was to see her show off.

I'm relatively new to the show and her design personality in general. And while the opening scenes of her skipping through a Christmas tree farm and the general earnestness throughout each episode are a bit to get used to, it's wholesome, full of beauty, and I left with some pretty solid Christmas decorating ideas (even though, yes, they were shared only a few minutes in).

In line with what I've gathered about Meghan's sense of style, her tree is pretty classic; a blend of elevated traditional design and family memories. Her way of decorating a Christmas tree is nothing out of the ordinary (lights strung towards the back, baubles in front), but what I like is that it confirms the trusted recipe, making it easy to recreate yourself. Though I was able to steal a few new tips and tricks from her.

Rather than red and green, Meghan's tree is full of glittery gold baubles and natural motifs. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

So what lessons exactly did I take from Meghan's Christmas special? Well, the type of Christmas tree to choose was the first big thing. While not everyone can enjoy the experience of going to a Christmas tree farm to source a live tree, even if you opt for a faux one, Meghan shares that an eight to nine-foot tree is the ideal height. Full and fluffy branches with a perfectly formed shape, of course.

Once back at the house, Meghan dives into the types of ornaments she chooses and how to expertly trim the tree. Start by stringing your twinkle lights (warm and white) around the back of the tree, and end with a light wrapping on the outer part of the branches. This way, the lights fill the entire space and look more dynamic, she explains.

As for ornaments, despite Meghan's insistence on tradition, she doesn't go for anything green and red. Instead, her tree is filled with gold ornaments with weathered finishes and cozy motifs (think pinecones, acorns, etc.). I even spotted a few embossed gold foil ornaments, which I've been obsessed with lately — they're the perfect last-minute Christmas DIY.

And her one true rule? Hang each ornament near a light so they can sparkle and shine. Really, that's all there is to it. The Meghan Markle way is about keeping things simple yet elevated, classic, and full of tradition.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though the With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration isn't a show I would throw on for exciting entertainment purposes, it's a lovely, festive scene to have in the background. And if you need help with the basics of Christmas decorating, Meghan has some great tips to share.

It looks like even the celebrity world is going a bit more subtle this year when it comes to holiday decor — just take Victoria Beckham's lazy Christmas tree, for example. It's minimal effort-meets-chic.