Everyone's Buying Their Christmas Trees Super Early This Year, According to Habitat — These Are the 5 Most Popular Styles to Shop Before They Sell Out

From pre-lit to upswept, frosted, and encrusted with pine cones — choosing a tree takes time, so don't leave it to the last minute

A few weeks ago, I was invited to preview Habitat's 2025 Christmas collection. The most alarming thing about it wasn't the fact that it was September and I was already thinking about Christmas, but that the team shared Christmas trees were already flying off the shelves. At a record rate, no less — "Up over 200% year on year."

And look, I'll forgive you if you haven't already got your Christmas tree ideas sorted this year, but I also know you'll never forgive yourself if you miss out on the best style simply because you didn't start looking early enough. There's nothing worse than a tree that feels fake, or scarce, or simply not the right size or shape for your space.

So, to help make sure that doesn't happen, I asked the team which of the Habitat Christmas trees are selling the fastest this year, and these are the five most popular styles to secure now. (Like, right now.) From pre-lit to upswept branches (don't know what that means? You're about to find out), here are the best Habitat Christmas trees to buy.

Before we dive in, while writing this article, I discovered a few terms used to describe Christmas tree branches, which are really useful to know when deciding on a style. On the off-chance you don't know what they mean either, here's a breakdown:

Mixed-Tip: these branches feature a mix of upwards and downwards facing tips for a more natural look

Upswept: the hinged branches are designed to sweep upwards to be more lifelike

Pre-Lit: these branches feature in-built lights, so you don't have to add your own

