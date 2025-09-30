Everyone's Buying Their Christmas Trees Super Early This Year, According to Habitat — These Are the 5 Most Popular Styles to Shop Before They Sell Out

A few weeks ago, I was invited to preview Habitat's 2025 Christmas collection. The most alarming thing about it wasn't the fact that it was September and I was already thinking about Christmas, but that the team shared Christmas trees were already flying off the shelves. At a record rate, no less — "Up over 200% year on year."

And look, I'll forgive you if you haven't already got your Christmas tree ideas sorted this year, but I also know you'll never forgive yourself if you miss out on the best style simply because you didn't start looking early enough. There's nothing worse than a tree that feels fake, or scarce, or simply not the right size or shape for your space.

So, to help make sure that doesn't happen, I asked the team which of the Habitat Christmas trees are selling the fastest this year, and these are the five most popular styles to secure now. (Like, right now.) From pre-lit to upswept branches (don't know what that means? You're about to find out), here are the best Habitat Christmas trees to buy.

The forest of trees at Habitat's recent Christmas preview event. (Image credit: Future / Emma Breislin)

Before we dive in, while writing this article, I discovered a few terms used to describe Christmas tree branches, which are really useful to know when deciding on a style. On the off-chance you don't know what they mean either, here's a breakdown:

Mixed-Tip: these branches feature a mix of upwards and downwards facing tips for a more natural look

Upswept: the hinged branches are designed to sweep upwards to be more lifelike

Pre-Lit: these branches feature in-built lights, so you don't have to add your own

1. 6ft Mixed-Tip Upswept Christmas Tree

Habitat 6ft Mixed-Tip Upswept Christmas Tree £120 at Habitat UK The hinged branches of this vivid green tree are designed to sweep up, giving it a fuller, more lifelike appearance. Plus, it's got a mix of 3D and flat needles, and soft brown branches, which all add to its realistic charm. With a 4.8/5-star rating after almost 500 reviews, you can trust it's a solid choice of tree. A lot of people compliment it for how easy it is to set up and put back in its box (don't underestimate this), its size, and how good it looks decorated, though one customer noted that the top branch wasn't strong enough to hold up a heavy tree topper, so that's worth considering before buying.

2. 7ft Pre-Lit Dewdrop Mixed-Tipped Christmas Tree

Habitat 7ft Pre-Lit Dewdrop Mixed-Tipped Christmas Tree £145 at Habitat UK Want to know the worst part about Christmas? Untangling string lights (or finding that half of them have blown in the box). Enter: pre-lit Christmas trees, like this popular 7ft style from Habitat. There are 800 multi-functional warm-white lights (and eight light settings) built into the branches, meaning you don't have to do a thing. Plus, its 'mixed-tip' branches (that means they include a combination of upwards and downwards tips) provide a more realistic, lush look — so you can just focus on the fun part: adding your favorite decorations. Customers praise it most for how easy it is to set up, especially considering the lights are done for you.

3. 8ft Pre-Lit Blue Oscar With Pine Cone Christmas Tree

Habitat 8ft Pre-Lit Blue Oscar With Pine Cone Christmas Tree £150 at Habitat UK This 8ft Christmas tree arguably doesn't even need decorating. It comes pre-lit (meaning there are lights built into the branches), with frosted tips (to mimic snow), and adorned in pinecones. Sure, you could throw in a few baubles and bows, but you could also get away with just adding a star on top — call it minimalism. With 4.6/5-stars after 121 reviews, it's been described as "extremely full", easy to put up and fluff, and generally just a "fab" purchase. It's very tall, so you're going to want a generous space to fit it in, and people note that it takes a bit of time to fluff the branches after you first take it out of the box, but it gets better every year after that.

4. 7ft Natural-Look Upswept Mixed-Tip Christmas Tree

Habitat 7ft Natural-Look Upswept Mixed-Tip Christmas Tree £140 at Habitat UK This was Habitat's best-selling Christmas tree last year, so it's safe to say it's going to be very popular again this year. It's not hard to see why, either — this is easily the most real-looking of the bunch. It's got a 4.8/5-star rating after almost 220 reviews, and some people even mention that it's been mistaken for the real deal before. Described as 'fully shaped,' its branches feature loads of individual tips, which gives it that natural look, while its 7ft height ensures it's a statement in the space. One reviewer notes you'll need two packs of string lights to fill it (try these, also from Habitat), but it's well worth the effort.

5. 3ft Premium Natural-Look Small Christmas Tree

Habitat 3ft Premium Natural Look Small Christmas Tree £30 at Habitat UK Let's be honest, most of us don't have a lot of space to sacrifice for a Christmas tree, and if that's your situation, this 3ft tree is the trick. For just £30 and with 4.8/5-stars from 84 reviews (and counting), it's praised for its natural-looking branches and sturdiness (you don't want it toppling after you add a few decorations!). It could even be a supplementary tree — a few reviewers note how well it fits in a window bay, while others say it looks great styled on entrance halls and side tables, too.

When it comes to Christmas and sell-outs, Anthropologie always has something that goes viral, and this year is no different. So if you've already got your tree sorted — well done, you — why not grab yourself one of Anthropologie's Christmas houses before you miss out.