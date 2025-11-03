We Already Know the Magic of Pre-Lit Trees, but Pre-Lit Christmas Wreaths Will Be the Biggest Game-Changer This Season
Decking the halls with twinkling lights and chic faux foliage just got that much easier
Come mid-November, I aspire to have a house that transforms into a cozy, Christmas wonderland. And while an essential part of making those dutifully decked halls a reality, we all know the less-than-magical feeling of finding yourself wrapped in tangles of festive string light. The introduction of pre-lit trees was a Christmas miracle, sure, but this year, I'm taking it one step further with pre-lit Christmas wreaths.
The concept is simple, but that's the magic of it. It's a decorative touch that can elevate even the simplest Christmas wreath idea with a little touch of twinkling magic. Your tree glows, and perhaps you've even lit up the front of your home, or the garland draped across your mantel — why not continue that festive flicker across the whole house?
I honestly feel that this Christmas decor idea is the first step in transforming your space into a cozy winter wonderland this season. And thankfully, our favorite homeware brands have already got the pre-lit wreaths memo — here are nine dazzling ways to shop this style.
Why not start this list with something a little less traditional? This jewel-toned, illuminated wreath will add a spicy touch to your festive decor. With the faux berries, you can worry less about how real the faux greenery looks and relish in the fact that it looks like jewelry hanging from your windowsills, doors, or mantel. This piece is hand-made from paper wrap and wire with natural twigs, and you can grab the matching garland while you're at it.
This asymmetrical pre-lit wreath immediately caught my attention. It has all the festivity of a traditional style, but still feels unique. It is hand-assembled, combining a collection of evergreens with pinecones, white berries, and, of course, little white lights. The lights are battery-operated, but don't come included, so make sure to add some AA batteries to your next Amazon order.
For something a little more rustic or modern farmhouse Christmas, this half-covered, pre-lit wreath ticks all the boxes. It comes at a higher price tag than some of the other styles from Pottery Barn, and you have to have a pretty specific decor theme wherever you choose to hang it, but who doesn't love an aesthetic? The wreath has 60 LED warm white lights that work on a timer switch, which runs six hours on and 18 hours off.
Zara Home's Christmas collection has been full of knock-out pieces this year, but an olive leaf Christmas wreath? I'm obsessed. With this mix of dried olive leaves, pine cones, berries, lights, and even a red velvet ribbon to hang it with, you won't need to consult your wreath decorating tips. Just make sure to have your AA batteries ready and a fashionable place to hang it.
This wreath will enhance your festive decor with handcrafted faux pussy willow foliage in soft shades of sage and olive green. Holiday bow decor isn't going anywhere this year, and the green velvet ribbons on this wreath tie the whole thing together. As with most of these pre-lit wreaths, there is no plug-in necessary (just AA batteries).
I love something a little different for Christmas decorating, and this pre-lit pinecone wreath is perfect for both minimalist Christmas decor and Scandinavian Christmas decor ideas. It brings texture and mood lighting to any space. However, the best part is that you can hang this wreath up now and leave it up through the holiday season.
This mountain meadow-inspired pre-lit wreath blends traditional Christmas aesthetics with a more relaxed and tactile feel. It comes in both an 18-inch and a 26-inch size to fit whatever space you need. Plus, it's by Balsam Hill, so you know it's going to look super realistic. That said, some customers noted that the actual color is a little different from what's shown online.
Talk about a traditional wreath with a little extra flair! This stylish winter wreath is pre-lit with warm white LED bulbs and decorated with berries, seasonal foliage, and pinecones. I can already feel the cozy, festive vibes radiating from it. This piece only has two reviews on the M&S website, but both are 5 stars with high praise for its realism and quality.
The White Company is known for its elevated take on staple pieces and quiet luxury, and it looks like that ethos translates to its Christmas range. This is a piece that you can have for many years to come. Hang it as is for a more minimalist Christmas, or decorate it with ribbons and baubles for a more festive style.
With all the stress the holiday season can sometimes bring, don't let your decor be one of the causes. Pre-lit Christmas wreaths make for an impressive seasonal moment without any added work.
Pretty soon it'll be time to put up the tree. Word on the street is that Habitat's Christmas trees are already selling out.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.