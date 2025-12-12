The "Superior Method" to Brewing Coffee? This Is What a Moka Pot Actually Is, and Why I'm Now Buying a Beautiful One for Any of My Coffee-Drinking Friends

"I can happily and wholeheartedly say that the Moka pot is the superior method of coffee preparation," says Livingetc's design writer Maya Glantz. I've spent the past few months testing espresso machines, so you can probably imagine the shock on my face when I heard this. Is she suggesting I switch out my semi-automatic appliance for something entirely different?

"Having spent years flip-flopping between the Moka pot and the far less sophisticated pod coffee machine, I realized about a year ago that, although the pod may be more convenient, that's about the only thing working in its favor," Maya continues — not mincing her words. So, what is a Moka pot? Put simply, it's a manual Italian stovetop coffee maker that brews strong, espresso-like coffee (think French Press). It's hands-on and known to take a bit longer, but... it seems to be worth the added wait.

"The sound of the lid tapping in anticipation, and the steam-train-like gusts that stream through the opening," says Maya, "it forces you to tune in, taking note of the changes in scent and in sound." When so much of our lives is automated, sometimes a little friction, a little added wait, can become something special. Not to mention, Moka pots are pretty good-looking in their own right. Considering the switch? Here's what you need to know.

What is a Moka Pot?

Where a Moka pot lacks in speed, it makes up for in style, function, and enjoyment. (Image credit: Amazon)

A Moka pot is like a smaller, more concentrated drip coffee maker. If you've heard anything about the way Moka pots work, they might sound time-demanding and, let's be honest, a little tedious. But Livingetc's lifestyle editor, Gilda Bruno (also an Italian) says, "Trust me when I say most Italians would agree they're the only way of making and enjoying coffee — or even better, espresso — properly."

So, how do Moka pots actually work? "Think of them like pressure cookers, just for coffee," says Gilda. They are made of two screw-on segments: the lower part is filled with water up to the specified mark (and never over it), and the top is filled with freshly brewed coffee when that very water begins to boil. And in between, sits a filter that you'll load with your favorite, ground espresso blend.

Once water and coffee are in, and the Moka is all set up, "It needs to be on the hob over mid-level heat for a couple of minutes before you'll start to smell the nutty, chocolatey smell of the blend roasting inside of it," says Gilda. About five minutes later, your espresso will be ready to enjoy (most Moka pots are made for at least 2 cups of Italian-style coffee, though certain designs accommodate up to 36).

Yes, it's a longer process than that of, say, the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic coffee machine, but Gilda says, "The end result is just as important as the small gestures that go into it and make it all possible." Choosing your favorite blend, carefully spooning the ground espresso into the Moka filter to avoid any additional mess, and taking in the irreplaceable fragrance of your go-to coffee brand as you prepare the whole thing by hand — a Moka pot adds a little handmade magic to your routine during darker mornings.

"On busy days, it might sound like a huge commitment, but believe me: once you try a Moka pot, you'll hardly go back to espresso machines or coffee makers," says Gilda. Convinced? Me too. That's why I've sourced nine of the best (and best-looking) Moka pots on the market that will look as good on the shelf and stove as the coffee tastes.

FAQs

How Do You Clean a Moka Pot?

The most important thing to know when using a Moka pot is proper coffee maker care and cleaning. For these appliances, you should always wash them with hot water but never, ever use soap.

"This is to prevent any detergent from spoiling the taste of your hot drinks (much of it comes from the invisible 'residue' building up inside the pot, which in this case, believe it or not, makes it better)," explains Gilda.

Honestly, this sounds like a win for those of us (me included) who strongly dislike the ever-growing pile of dishes in the sink. Plus, this will help your Moka pot coffee machine work better.

How Do You Get the Best Results from a Moka Pot?

There is one more thing that Gilda says you need to know before you begin using your Moka pot, and it's all about getting the best flavor out of your brew: "You should turn the heat off once most of the coffee is in the pot, and you start to hear sputtering, or else the result will be bitter."

The less you have to add to your coffee to taste better, the more streamlined your morning caffeine routine will be. Trust me, I've spent enough time figuring out how to make Nespresso pods taste better to know the blessing of a quality espresso.



"In Italy, coffee isn't just a drink, it's a part of everyday life — and perhaps the most important of daily rituals," explains Gilda. Using a Moka pot, then, isn't simply about making a cup of coffee: it's a gesture that shows you're putting time into looking after yourself and carefully curating your home cafe.