Is Copper Back for 2025? Here's All the Ways We’re Falling Back in Love with the Fall-Coded Metallic Finish

Copper is certainly no newcomer to the world of design, but after a long season of cool metallics and chromes dominating interiors, this warm material has started to reemerge. As we fall into the hosting season, our spaces need that welcoming touch of warmth to mirror the festivities of the cozy months ahead. So, could copper be the answer?

Kitchen trends certainly come and go, and we'll admit: it wasn't that long ago that we were cancelling copper in our homes. It's certainly not as timeless as other metals, but the unexpected pop of color may just be exactly what we all need right now. And it doesn't have to be a costly commitment; even just hanging some copper cookware, or upgrading your kitchen hardware can do the trick.

"Architectural and interior design trends often see a resurgence of copper, appreciated for its warm tones and versatility," explains Sarah Thompson, the managing director at bespoke metal company Halman Thompson. Still not convinced? We're here to tell you why now is the time to re-embrace the cozy chic look of copper in your home.

Ideas for Incorporating Copper into Your Interiors

1. Copper Cookware

(Image credit: Melissa Oholendt. Design: Oho Interiors)

Current fall interior design trends are all about bringing cozy-chic style to your favorite spots around the home. One of the easiest ways to welcome copper in, is through your cookware. And the best part? Why you usually want to cram all your cookware into your cupboards and drawers, copper cookware looks best when hung on display, doubling as an easy to give your kitchen decor a stylish edge.

2. Copper Features

(Image credit: Halman Thompson)

Bold copper statements can range anywhere from cozy paint colors to entire countertops coated in the metal. "We’ve seen copper used in a variety of projects, such as a stunning media wall and as a practical backdrop for a wood-burning stove," says Sarah Thompson of Halman Thompson.

As for her favorite way to incorporate copper in your home? As a kitchen backsplash idea or countertop. "These elements not only add a lively flair to the kitchen but also provide excellent heat conductivity for cooking," she explains. Giving copper it's moment to shine in the kitchen is the driver behind what makes this trend so popular.

"We also love seeing copper used as a striking statement piece, like coffee tables," adds Sarah. "Paired with black legs, this combination creates a stunning contrast that truly highlights the beauty of the copper."

Besides the warm hue of copper, texture also plays a huge role in the material's elegance. While we typically associate it with the metallic finish, you can also incorporate copper into a large space as a paint. You may be surprised to learn there are a range of colors that go with copper, you just need to find one that goes with your personal style.

Antique Copper 1169 View at Benjamin Moore Price: $5.99/sample pot; $2.50 color swatch

3. Copper Decor

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, copper accents can also be something as small as a soap dish on your kitchen counter or a vase holding fall foliage. It is all about finding creative ways to spice up your fall decor ideas.

Sarah says one good method is to "use copper in minimalist designs, allowing its natural beauty to stand out without overwhelming the space." So if you lean towards minimalism in interior design, picking copper candle sticks or decorative trays adds a subtle warmth without disrupting any interior peace.

While fun candles and candlesticks are always my go-to decor item, I would love to see copper being paired with plants. The industrial feel of the metal paired with the soft, organic nature of plants creates a very harmonious contrast. Not to mention, the orange-tone of copper is a stunning color that goes with green.

Things to Be Careful Of With Copper

(Image credit: Williams Sonoma)

Most copper accents you will find for your home will actually be a material like stainless steel that is copper-plated, or a metal with a copper finish, which is still a wonderful choice. However, if you have your eye on pieces that are pure copper there are certain precautions you should take.

Seattle-based interior designer and architect Matthew Coates, managing partner of Coates Design Architects an Interiors, says he uses copper finishes for a lot of his exterior projects. "If Copper is used on the interior of a residence, then I would recommend a pre-patina so you get the most visual appeal," he adds.

You may or may not know, but copper tends to turn a greenish color when exposed to oxygen, carbon dioxide, and water over time. Mathew explains that you need to be careful is the copper you're using hasn't been pre-patinaed, as "the metal can give off a metallic penny-like odor that can be unpleasant."

Apart from that, the natural patina of copper can actually be quite beautiful.

