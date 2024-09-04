5 Cozy Paint Colors Interior Designers Use to Warm Up Cool Rooms and Create "Snug" Spaces

Is there such thing as cozy paint colors? Shades that instantly soothe and warm a space; inviting you in and making you feel snug. Apparently so, or at least according to Amy Krane, an architectural color consultant and host of the popular podcast, Let's Talk (Paint) Color.

"Cozy is associated with colors that are, at least, mid-toned, if not dark," she explains. "It is usually associated with warm colors. They begin with red, yellow and orange, but include all tones, shades and tints in between. Think coral, mustard, tan, brown, taupe... all the earth tones in fact."

As for why these warm paint colors feel more cozy, Amy explains that they actually expand around us. "Surfaces painted with warm colors advance towards you," she explains. "This creates a kind of embrace and a feeling of being wrapped or swaddled, which feels very comforting and safe. That's where the coziness comes into play."

So, if you're looking for ways to cozy up a corner of your home — be it a bedroom, reading nook, cozy living room or even an empty space under the stairs — these are the paint colors designers use to create cozy spaces.

5 Designer-Approved Cozy Paint Colors

1. Farrow & Ball's, 'Green Smoke'

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

For Malak Bellajdel, an interior design expert at Interior Moderna, cozy paint colors aren't just warm, earth tones, but extend to include deep jewel-tones like emerald green and sapphire blue. When asked for her go-to cozy paint color, she says she can't go past Farrow & Ball's 'Green Smoke'.

"It's a complex, smoky green with blue undertones that change subtly as the light changes through the day," she says. "This shade adds warmth without being overpowering. It also has the unique ability to make a space feel grounded and enveloping at the same time."

2. Sherwin-Williams, 'Canal Street'

Interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, the founder and principal at Missouri-based Studio Sweet-Schuler says that rich earth tones are the best cozy paint colors. "Staying away from anything too punchy or bright is always key to keeping a room harmonious and cozy," she says.

On a recent project, she used Sherwin-Williams' 'Canal Street' — a muted, earthy green paint — on the walls, trim and ceiling of the study. "It was warm and cozy and one we can't wait to use again," she adds.

3. Farrow & Ball's 'Dead Salmon'

(Image credit: Johh Merkl. Design: K Interiors)

Nancy Swanton, CEO of Los Angeles-based Abundant Home Design believes in the energy of colors and how they can impact the way you connect with a space emotionally. She recommends earthy paint colors in soft browns, warm beiges and dusty pinks, as they "have a natural quality that can make a space feel more intimate and secure, which is essential when creating a sanctuary-like space."

As for her favorite cozy paint colors, she says she often reaches for shades including Farrow & Ball's 'Dead Salmon' ("a rich, warm beige"), Benjamin Moore's 'Revere Pewter' ("a warm gray"), and Sherwin-Williams' 'Oyster Bay' ("a soft greenish-gray").

"These shades coordinate beautifully with natural wood tones and soft textiles, and provide a serene backdrop that supports your intention-setting and manifestation practices," she adds.

4. Benjamin Moore's, 'Wind's Breath'

But cozy paint colors don't have to just be rich and saturated tones. They can be calm and neutral too. Laura Morris, a Feng Shui educator, co-founder of Mindful Design School, and co-author of Mindful Living: A Guide to the Everyday Magic of Feng Shui, says her go-to cozy paint color is Benjamin Moore's 'Wind's Breath'.

"Color is very personal. Some people find light neutrals to be comforting because they feel spacious and airy, while others feel that richer, deeper tones make a space feel more intimate," she explains. "A neutral paint with earthy undertones can make a space feel instantly cozy."

Plus, a shade like this warm, pale gray also has the added benefit of being more versatile, and can even bring a comforting, cozy feel to larger, more open-concept spaces, she adds.

5. Sherwin-Williams', 'Waterloo'

(Image credit: Cory Rodeheaver. Design: Spectrum Design Group)

Dawn Bane, a designer and color strategist at Illinois-based studio Spectrum Design Group says that using darker hues of cooler tones is the secret to creating cozy spaces. "Warmer tones such as oranges, browns, purples, and reds will naturally induce a feeling of comfort and a homey, cozy feel," but a "more unexpected route to take would be to use a dark, deep blue or green like Sherwin-William's 'Waterloo'," she says.

By color drenching the space in the one color, (as seen in the room shown above), Dawn adds that it "helps eliminate the sharp contrast between a white ceiling and wall color, and gives the sense of physically wrapping you in comfort."

FAQs

Which Benjamin Moore Paint Colors Are the Coziest?

When it comes to color, the team at Benjamin Moore know what they're talking about. For cozy paint colors, Arianna Barone, their color marketing manager, suggests trying these soothing shades:

Smoked Oyster 2109-40 — "This mellow midtone is a toasted blend of brown, violet and gray, which give sit a restful quality."

— "This mellow midtone is a toasted blend of brown, violet and gray, which give sit a restful quality." Mysterious AF-565 — "Navy is a timeless color family with a reassuring quality that can bring a comforting, inviting feeling to any space."

— "Navy is a timeless color family with a reassuring quality that can bring a comforting, inviting feeling to any space." Pashmina AF-100 — "Perfectly balanced between warm and cool, light and dark, this effortless hue has just the right amount of depth to have a presence in the space without overwhelming it."

— "Perfectly balanced between warm and cool, light and dark, this effortless hue has just the right amount of depth to have a presence in the space without overwhelming it." Ruby Dusk 1267 — "This sumptuous red-brown floats between elegant and comforting. It can be dressed up or dressed down to create a relaxed space that still feels sophisticated."

What paint colors create a warm, cozy feeling?

"Colors can make you feel more cozy when they are soft and inviting, or calm extensions of nature," explains Riley Weldon, a senior color analyst at New York-based Lily's Color Lab, a specialist in color analysis. "Colors can evoke a sense of coziness by connecting with us emotionally and psychologically."

She continues, explaining how warm shades like soft reds, oranges, and yellows can remind us of sunlight and crackling fires, helping to foster feelings of safety and warmth. Alternatively, cooler shades like blues and greens can be associated with a sense of calm and relaxation.

"Muted tones are typically more soothing than bright, intense colors," she adds. "Softer colors have gray mixed into them making them less intense and more pleasant to the eye. Natural colors like browns, greens, soft reds, and burnt orange bring the peace of nature inside your home," and can help to create a warm, cozy feeling in the space.