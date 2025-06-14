The Best Colors for West-Facing Rooms That Will Help You Make the Most of That Warm Evening Light

West-facing rooms offer glorious sunlight in the late afternoon and early evening, an enviable orientation for social spaces such as the kitchen. But choosing the best paint color for west-facing rooms, to get the most out of the space, is crucial.

"West-facing rooms are bathed in warm, orange sunset-toned light in the late afternoon and early evening, but may feel cooler in the mornings, so consider when and how you use the space," explains Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

While evenings are flooded with light, opt for paint color ideas that offer balance throughout the day, especially if you plan to spend mornings in your west-facing room. To help you, we've rounded up five of the best paint colors for west-facing rooms, chosen by interior color experts, which range from understated neutrals to bold and colorful hues.

1. Soft Neutrals

Soft neutral paints in a west-facing room create balance as the light changes throughout the day. Here, Little Greene's Silent White Deep is used on the walls. (Image credit: Little Greene)

If you're looking for a safe bet when it comes to paint colors for a west-facing room, you can't go wrong by decorating with neutrals. Since the lighting changes significantly throughout the day, from cool and muted in the morning to direct, warm sunlight in the evening, the tone of your paint should be chosen based on when you spend the most time in your room, says Little Greene's Ruth Mottershead.

"If a west-facing room is mainly used in the morning, opt for warming the space with a deep neutral such as Clay Mid," she recommends. "Whereas if the space is a living room, where it may be used more in the afternoon or early evening, cooler tones with undertones of green, blue or violet, such as Aquamarine or Pearl Colour will counteract the warmth of the afternoon light."

When it comes to the best white paints for interior walls in west-facing rooms, "Warm whites help boost morning brightness while balancing the rich, amber-toned evening light," adds Paula Taylor, stylist at Graham & Brown. "Cooler whites can look stark early in the day and overly yellow when the setting sun hits, but a soft, warm white like Graham & Brown’s Honey Pot paint adapts smoothly."

2. Terracottas

In this kitchen, Graham & Brown's Arizona Sky adds richness to the room while enhancing the afternoon light. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

While soft neutrals are a versatile color choice in west-facing rooms, don't rule out richer and warmer colors such as terracotta. With an earthy quality, terracotta paints maintain a grounding feel, while their warmth counters the muted morning light and enhances the glow of the evening light. If you're looking to boost warmth throughout the day with your kitchen color ideas, terracotta makes for a stylish choice.

Paula Taylor specifically recommends Graham & Brown's Arizona Sky and Moira as two paint shades to try, adding that they "contain a natural warmth and work well with the west-facing evening light, creating a cocooning, glowing atmosphere by sunset."

That said, terracotta paints will appear extra warm in the evenings, so you may want to go for something slightly more muted, such as Farrow & Ball's Fox Red if you want to achieve a more subdued feel.

3. Navy Blues

Benjamin Moore's Hale Navy is a bolder way to counter the warm evening sun for a balanced space. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

If you're drawn to cool color schemes for your west-facing room, experts recommend decorating with blue. More specifically, navy blue paint colors will balance the warm tones of the latter part of the day, helping your space to feel cozy and calming.

“Paint colors that offer varying degrees of cooler, blue tones are ideal for west-facing rooms as they help to balance out the amber tones and warm cast of the direct sunlight," explains Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore.

"For a sophisticated, classic scheme, consider blues such as Hale Navy HC-154, which work particularly well on accent walls and can be paired with a beautiful mid gray to enhance its glamorous characteristics," she adds.

4. Plaster Pinks

A plaster pink such as Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster offers gentle warmth, without appearing too warm in the strong evening light. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Pink paints are another effective color choice in west-facing rooms, and those with a muted feel, such as Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster (used in the living room shown above), work well as the light changes from morning to evening.

“West-facing rooms are particularly suited to dusty pinks, such as our timeless Setting Plaster or the slightly deeper Templeton Pink," recommends Patrick O'Donnell, paint color expert at Farrow & Ball. "These shades will bring warmth in the earlier hours of the day when the room is darkest, and knock back to a gentle neutral when sun-drenched in the evening.”

This advice is echoed by Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick (and author of Master the Art of Colour), who says: "Warm pinks and peaches work wonderfully — they bounce the afternoon light around the space while still adding warmth and softness in the earlier hours. Pink 01 is a subtle, flattering choice that suits bedrooms and living areas."

5. Muted Blues

Create a calming scheme in your west-facing room with the palest shades of blue, such as Farrow & Ball's Borrowed Light. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Proving to be a favorite color for west-facing rooms, experts also recommend light blue paint colors for a balanced scheme. "When choosing colors, it’s all about creating balance: something that lifts the space earlier in the day but doesn’t become too intense later on," advises Tash Bradley.

"For a grounded feel, muted blues are a favourite — they cool the warmth of the late afternoon sun and offer a calm, sophisticated tone in the morning. Something like Blue 02, with a hint of gray, creates a lovely contrast," she adds.

As well as providing balance to the changing sunlight, the lightest, most delicate shades of blue also work as a fresh alternative to neutrals like warm whites, making them an effective choice if you want to incorporate color into your scheme while maintaining livability.

Farrow & Ball's Borrowed Light, which was used in this dining room shown above, keeps things light and airy while offering the calmness of blue.

FAQs

What Is the Best Color for a West-Facing Room?

Experts say that lots of colors work well in west-facing rooms, from neutrals to bold shades, but if you're looking for a failsafe choice, go for a flattering warm white that offers balance and a welcoming feel all day.

"I love using soft whites and off-whites with warm undertones in these rooms — think of something like White 03 with a gentle yellow base, which brightens the morning gloom and glows beautifully in afternoon sun," recommends Tash Bradley.

What Is the Best Paint Finish to Use in a West-Facing Room?

If you're looking to enhance the morning light in a west-facing room, consider going for a paint finish that reflects light around the room, such as eggshell, or for a bolder look, a semi-gloss finish.

Alternatively, a matte paint finish can absorb light, while helping to hide any imperfections on your walls and providing a softer, flatter look.

How Do I Brighten Up a West-Facing Room With Color?

While west-facing rooms benefit from ample sunlight during the late afternoon and early evening, you will notice that mornings are cooler. If you're wondering how you can boost brightness before the sunlight hits, choose paints with warm tones and opt for warm lighting.

"To brighten west-facing rooms in the morning, use lighter paint colors with warm undertones, and incorporate reflective textures like mirrors and pale wood flooring," advises Tash Bradley. "Most importantly, use warm-toned artificial lighting to compensate for the lack of natural brightness — think table lamps or wall lights with warm bulbs to gently lift the space until the sun swings around. With the right balance, west-facing rooms can feel warm, calm, and beautifully lit all day."



The beauty of west-facing rooms is that plenty of paint colors work well. Whether you prefer decorating with soft neutrals for a timeless look or favor a bolder scheme with dark color trends, most colors work well in west-facing rooms.

Just remember to avoid overly cool tones if the room is used mainly in the morning, and similarly, tone down anything too vibrant to create balance with the warm evening sunlight.