We Asked Designers: What's the Best Light Blue Paint Color? Here's 6 Shades They Swear By

While blue may be one of the most versatile hues for the home, light blue paint colors can be hard to get right. The wrong shade in the wrong light can make a space feel cold and clinical, instead of airy and tranquil.

But that shouldn't make you shy away from the shade. 'Light blue paint colors are a great transition from grays and neutrals if you are looking to bring a subtle touch of color into a space,' says Arianna Barone, a color marketing manager for Benjamin Moore paints. 'For people who typically stay within a neutral color palette, light blue paints can be extremely versatile without overwhelming a room.'

And there are plenty of colors that go with light blue, from taupes and whites, to bolder browns, mustards and even red, meaning that both minimalists and maximalists can benefit from the shades soothing qualities.

How to choose a light blue paint color

Just like when coming up with any paint color ideas, it's important to consider the space you're planning to use it in — its size, the amount of natural light it receives, any other colors in the space, and the mood you want to create.

Ask yourself: does the space get bright, warm light or cool, dappled sun? You'll want to pick a light blue paint color with appropriate undertones for the specific space, remembering there are certain colors to avoid in north-facing rooms and similarly with south-facing spaces.

The best trick for ensuring you've picked the right light blue paint color for you space is to paint a small swatch on the wall and monitor how it looks throughout the day with changing light.

Alternatively, you can draw inspiration from these six light blue paint colors that designer's told us they continually reach for.

1. 'Niebla Azul' by Sherwin-Williams

(Image credit: Megan Lorenz Photography. Design: Studio Sweet-Schuler)

For mudrooms, we usually try to select paint finishes and colors that will easily disguise dirt and debris — the specific function of these spaces — but that's precisely what makes this light blue mudroom feel so unexpected and special.

Interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, the founder and principal of Missouri-based firm Studio Sweet-Schuler, says she couldn't help but use her favorite light blue shade (Sherwin-Williams' 'Niebla Azul') for the space.

'I especially love this blue because it has a softness and calming tone,' Lauren explains. 'It's still very identifiably light blue, but there is some complexity and depth to the color that makes it easy on the eyes.'

2. 'Water's Edge' by Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Carina Skrobecki Photo. Design: Cohesively Curated)

Interior designer Emily Ruff, the founder and principal of Seattle-based Cohesively Curated Interiors, is no stranger to using light blue paint colors in her various projects. 'One of my favourites is Benjamin Moore's 'Water's Edge',' she shares. 'It has a bit of gray to it, which makes the blue feel very subtle and calming.

Another one of her favourite light blue paint colors for walls specifically is Farrow & Ball's 'Borrowed Light'. 'It is a very subtle light blue so it adds just a touch of color to a space,' Emily adds.

For the light blue kitchen above, Emily used Benjamin Moore's 'Sea Glass'. 'It's the perfect light blue-green color that brings impact to the space while not feeling overwhelming,' she explains, noting how it also echoes the water views of the room. 'The light blue-green of the cabinets plays nicely with the teal blue wall tile and is a great balance to the warm wood tones of the island, floors and exterior door.'

3. 'Solitude' by Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Crystal Sinclair Designs. Styling: Mariana Marcki-Matos)

This moody blue living room idea by New York-based studio Crystal Sinclair Designs demonstrates just how different light blue paint colors can look based on the amount of natural light a room receives.

'I love light blue,' says the studio's founder and principal designer Crystal Sinclair. 'It's a favorite of ours to design with. We especially love 'Solitude' by Benjamin Moore [seen above] — it's soft and muted just enough so that it doesn't scream blue.'

'Solitude' AF-545 View on Benjamin Moore Price: $55.99/gallon Description: A modern blue-gray that can create a clean slate.

4. 'Quietude' by Sherwin-Williams

(Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: Meet West Studio)

'A powder or baby blue may just be our favorite color of the moment — for tiles, for paint, for stain, for everything,' says interior designer Whitney Romanoff, owner of Northwest Arkansas-based Meet West Studio.

For this dining room's color idea, the designer and her team paired Sherwin-William's 'Quietude' with a bright red rug from Nordic Knots and an ebony cerused oak dining table. While technically part of the green color family, this shade has a complex blue-gray undertone and demonstrates the depth and versatility of light blue hues.

5. 'Beacon Gray' by Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Marco Ricca. Design: Lisa Frantz Interiors)

Similarly, interior designer Lisa Frantz from Access to Design at The New York Design Center says she can't go past Benjamin Moore's 'Beacon Gray' shade

It might sounds like it should be on our best gray paint list, but: 'Despite its name, this is truly a pale blue,' Lisa says. 'What I love about this color is that it feels sophisticated and nuanced, with a chalky gray undertone. Most light blues feel young and appropriate only for children's rooms — this light blue grows up nicely!'

'Beacon Gray' 2128-60 View on Benjamin Moore Price: $55.99/gallon Description: Clean and luminous, this light blue-gray can instantly brighten and refresh a space.

6. 'Whispering Spring' by Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Jacob Snavely. Design: Toledo Geller)

Soft and soothing, light blue is also a great shade to color drench your room in, as seen in this home office by interior design firm Toledo Geller, where Benjamin Moore's 'Whispering Spring' covers the walls, ceiling, millwork and trim.

'This particular shade of blue offered a calming and serene effect, while the lacquer finish delivered a high sheen and light reflective workspace,' says the team. 'We use blue tones often as it tends to be a color that has a shade which appeals to just about everyone.'

What are the Most Popular Benjamin Moore Light Blue Paint Colors

'Blue has always been a popular color family,' says Benjamin Moore's Arianna Barone. 'Conjuring up thoughts of clear skies and calming waters, it is a color that brings most people feelings of comfort, tranquility and ease. Light blue paint colors have another benefit of levity. They are airier and can also help to make a space feel more open.'

As one of the best places to buy paint, we couldn't help but ask the team at Benjamin Moore for a list of the best-selling light blue paint colors. 'Light blue is an adaptable color family that works in many different styles and spaces,' says Arianna, who added that 'Palladian Blue', 'Smoke', and 'Constellation' are their three most popular light blue shades.