Guess What: You Can Now Get Cold Brew at Home in Just Two Minutes — Here's How Smeg's Brand New Coffee Machine Makes the Magic Happen

I couldn't believe my ears when the team at Smeg first told me that the brand's new ECF03 Manual Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine could produce a cup of cold brew in just two minutes. As a former barista, I know all too well that the process is typically a 24-hour ordeal. So... how?

The important thing to know about good coffee is that it all comes down to the quality of the espresso shot, meaning investing in the best espresso machine you can buy is a worthwhile exercise. But, as the wellness world continues to reshape how we consume coffee (the obsession with iced coffee is real), cold brew is emerging as a gentler and smarter way to get your morning fix.

This is because cold brew is naturally smoother and less acidic than hot coffee, making it easier on the stomach and the go-to for sweeter brews. And, after trying the new machine for myself (without the usual 24-hour wait), consider me convinced. Here's how it works.

Smeg Cold Brew Espresso Coffee Machine in White £499.96 at SMEG The new machine comes in Smeg's signature retro style and in four colorways (white, pastel blue, black, and cream). It's perfect for the true coffee lover who wants to venture into the world of cold brew with none of the hassles. The machine features an integrated manometer for precision control, thermoblock technology to maintain optimal brewing temperature, and a 15-bar pump for full-flavored extraction. It sounds intense, but trust me, it's as simple to use as pressing a button (or two).

How the Smeg Cold Brew Machine Works

Smeg came by the Livingetc office to show off the design and brewing process of the new Smeg ECF03 manual espresso and cold brew machine. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Like I mentioned earlier, cold brew typically requires careful planning and about 12-24 hours to brew. However, Smeg's new machine promises that the simple press of a button will serve a fresh cold brew espresso in two minutes for a single shot and four minutes for a double shot. As one of the best kitchen appliance brands, I'm not surprised the brand has created this technology, but how does this work?

Rather than having just a pressurized basket on the portafiller (a coffee gadget most espresso machines have), the basket is non-pressurized. This means that the cold water seeps through the coffee grinds at a much slower rate, simulating the process of cold brewing (but in a fraction of the time).

The result is a cup of coffee that is strong, sweet, smooth, and from a very simple and stylish machine. In the world of espresso machines vs coffee makers, this new design sits somewhere in the middle. That's because, to maximize its value for price, this machine can do it all — hot coffee and cold brew, so you can use it either way, depending on your morning craving.

And before you get confused, cold brew isn't the same as iced coffee. Whilst iced coffee is made by essentially pouring a hot espresso shot over ice, a cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for many hours to create a smooth, naturally sweet drink without the bitterness.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ready to complete your home cafe setup?

Mini Milk Frother in Cream £99.95 at SMEG After trying this milk frother, I can say it's well worth the investment. Oat milk is notoriously hard to get smooth, and I had no trouble perfecting the creaminess of my oat milk latte. Standard Coffee Grinder in Pastel Blue £149.95 at SMEG If you have found yourself deep in the world of coffee accompaniments, an at-home coffee grinder is a must-have. Nothing beats the flavor that comes from freshly ground beans. Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Jug £19.95 at SMEG A separate milk frother is not a requirement with the Smeg Manual Espresso and Cold Brew Machine, as it has a steaming wand attached to the device. However, a milk jug is definitely a must, and this stainless steel one is simple yet chic.

I may have just been introduced to my new dream machine, but something this high-tech isn't for every household. If you're someone who appreciates coffee on the go, investing in a quality coffee pod machine is a fabulous alternative.