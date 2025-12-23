There's no two ways about it, a kitchen renovation is always going to be an expensive undertaking. However, it doesn't have to completely break the bank, so long as you know how to be smart about it.

I understand the pain; we're constantly fed countless photos of eye-wateringly beautiful kitchens, and when we research how much it would cost to get the look, we're met with an eye-wateringly high price to match. And, in comparison to what we see on Instagram, the wallet-friendly options just feel like a major downgrade. But there's no reason that a budget kitchen can't be beautiful too; it's just about knowing where to spend and where to save.

And no one knows that better than our experts. So, I called on them to share their knowledge and top tips for keeping costs down during a kitchen renovation, and trust me, they did not disappoint.

1. Make Ebay Your Best Friend

Changing the color and handles of a vintage standing pantry to match the rest of your space can create a custom look, without the high costs. (Image credit: deVOL)

If you haven't already discovered the wonders of online secondhand furniture stores, quite frankly, I'm jealous, because you have a whole world of treasures to unlock. It's a brilliant way to keep costs down, without having to sacrifice style.

As Helen Parker from deVOL says, "If budget is tight, then have a hunt on eBay or at an antique fair." This is a particularly good idea when searching for items that benefit from a cool, vintage look, like a beautiful old standing kitchen pantry. While Helen admits that "it may take a while to get the size you want," the hunt can be part of the fun.

It doesn't take much to turn a worn-out pantry into a standout piece of kitchen storage, either. "Paint it inside and out in your favourite color — you can be a bit daring with a pantry, try something bright and bold. Source some beautiful old knobs or use the same as in your existing kitchen to give a link.

"Then attach some run-of-the-mill spice racks on the door, even cheap ones look better painted. Then spend some time finding old boxes, cutlery trays, and baskets to put on the shelves and on the top of the cupboard, a satisfying way to create a whole new place to store things," Helen suggests.

Helen Parker Creative Director at deVOL

2. Say Goodbye to Bespoke

HOLTE uses IKEA modular systems with handmade fronts to give a high-end, custom look. (Image credit: Beth David, Holte)

From scrolling on Instagram, you'd be forgiven for believing that when designing a kitchen, it's bespoke or nothing, but if you want to cut down the costs of your reno, it's time to say goodbye to this delusion.

"Choosing a high-quality, modular base rather than going fully bespoke can save a lot," says HOLTE's Fiona Ginnett. Plus, just because you begin with a modular base doesn't mean that the final look has to look builder-grade; it's all about what you do afterwards that will make the difference.

As Fiona explains, "A successful kitchen starts with a solid, well-built base, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. A modular system like IKEA is durable, flexible, and comes with clever storage ideas, so it’s a smart starting point. From there, you can focus your budget on the parts you (and your guests) actually see: a few thoughtful upgrades like design-led fronts, refined handles, or a quality worktop. These are the details that give the space personality and make it feel entirely your own."

3. Know When To Splurge

A high-quality dishwasher may not seem like the most glamorous investment, but it's one you'll never regret making. (Image credit: Blakes London)

One of the most important skills to learn when working with a budget is knowing when to splurge and when to save.

No matter what, your kitchen is going to be one of the most expensive rooms to renovate in your home, and it will be tempting to find shortcuts during the process. While this can sometimes work in your favor, when it comes to choosing your kitchen appliances, it's always worth investing in a quality product.

As Helen comments, "It's easy to think a cheap dishwasher doesn’t really matter, as it's not seen, or similarly with laundry appliances. But it can have huge repercussions with energy bills, broken appliances, regularly needing to replace a poorly made cheap product, and the stress of things breaking down and having to organise ordering new parts."

It's one of those situations where you may save a bit upfront, but the hidden costs of bills and maintenance will end up costing you more in the long run than if you had opted for the slightly more expensive option at the start.

"A golden rule in all aspects of your home, especially with appliances, is to buy the best you can afford and check their efficiency and quality before you rush into buying them cheaply and quickly," suggests Helen.

4. Fail to Plan, Plan to Fail

Sticking with a similar layout to your original kitchen design should help to keep costs down. (Image credit: Kristen Pena Interiors/John Merkl)

An age-old adage, and it's as applicable to your kitchen as it is to whatever your school teachers were saying it about. As obvious as it may sound, plenty of pre-planning is the one surefire thing that will always help you save in the long run.

"It all starts with good planning," says Fiona. Spending time considering your lifestyle, habits, and how you want your kitchen layout to reflect this can help you feel better prepared before diving in with the renovation. "Think carefully about how you actually use the kitchen and design the layout around that," says Fiona.

Planning around existing plumbing and other built-ins is another good way to ensure costs don't begin to climb.

5. You Don't Always Need the Real Deal

Another trap that Instagram will gladly lure you into is the idea that for a beautiful kitchen, it's real or nothing. That means real marble surfaces, real luxury appliances, and a real high credit card bill at the end.

"Ultra high-end appliances are not necessary. Go for middle-of-the-range kitchen appliance brands with good reputations instead," says Ellie Hopen from Form Noor.

Your kitchen worktop is a good example of this — while marble kitchens are heralded as the best of the best, the truth is, they can be an absolute pain, and not only will a porcelain copy be far less expensive, but it will actually be more durable, and low-maintenance, too.

Some Ideas to Get You Started

Once you really come to terms with how much a new kitchen costs, and you've made your decisions on where to save and where to splurge, there's no reason that your kitchen renovation should be something to lose sleep over — just make sure you start with a solid plan.