Knowing the power of warm versus cool lighting can be the small switch that completely transforms the look of your home. As Vanessa Macedo, from John Cullen Lighting, says, "Lighting does more than illuminate a space — it shapes atmosphere, influences how we feel, and transforms the way we experience our homes. Warm and cool lighting each have their own personality, and understanding the difference can help you make thoughtful, beautiful choices."

Cool lighting can get a bit of a bad rep nowadays, with people taking a blind favoring of the warmer side of the spectrum, but this approach lacks the proper nuance that planning your home's lighting scheme actually deserves. Cool light serves a purpose, as does warm light; it just comes down to knowing when to use each of them, and how.

To help you with this, I've turned to the lighting experts to help *ahem* illuminate this issue — they explain the benefits of each type of lighting and share their top tips for using each kind properly.

What We Love About Warm Light

Warm lighting helps to promote relaxation, making it ideal for bedrooms. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects. Contractor: Rawlyk Developments)

By now, I'm sure you're at least somewhat aware of the appeal of a diffused, warm light, integral to a layered lighting scheme, and when it comes to how lighting affects your mood, it can make you feel happier, especially in the winter.

For many of us, warmer lighting feels more connected to nature, mimicking the glow of the setting sun or a flickering fire, making it a great way to make a cold room feel warmer without touching the heating. This also explains why we find this type of lighting more comforting and relaxing.

"Warm light (typically amber, golden, or candle-like) creates a sense of comfort, intimacy, and relaxation," says Vanessa Macedo. "It softens edges, enhances natural materials, and instantly makes a room feel welcoming."

Warm lighting is typically used for smaller decorative lighting, such as table lamps and floor lights, but in some circumstances, it can also work well as your main light. It's all about the type of atmosphere you're wanting to create, Vanessa says, "Think of warm lighting as the 'cozy factor': the glow you associate with a dinner party, a reading nook, or a calm evening at home."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What We Love About Cool Light

Cool, blue-toned light makes you feel more energized and alert. (Image credit: Mikhail Loskutov)

Although warm light is more often described as having that desirable 'natural' quality, this is not necessarily entirely accurate. While it's certainly true that warm light does bear resemblance to some of the tones you'll find in the natural world, this is not to say that cool light is entirely artificial. In fact, Vanessa explains, "It mimics daylight, which helps us feel alert and awake."

This is why much of the lighting you'll encounter out in the world, in workplaces and public spaces, tends to be of the cooler variety. This invigorating light helps us feel more alert, and it's also the reason many social media apps have a blue logo, using color theory to keep you engaged and scrolling.

Despite its negative reputation, blue light can be a very useful tool in our day-to-day functioning. "Cool lighting sharpens details, increases visibility, and is ideal when practicality and performance matter most," says Vanessa.

When To Use Warm Lighting, And What to Look For

Cozy snugs and reading nooks could always benefit from some soft, warm lighting. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: K Interiors)

First off, let's establish how to identify a 'warm' light. Our full guide to understanding lightbulbs breaks this down in a bit more detail, but for warm-toned lighting, Vanessa suggests looking for bulbs with a kelvin number somewhere between 2200 and 2700. This range ensures a warmer glow than your standard light, which is typically between 3000 and 3500.

As for where to use these lights, Vanessa's 'cozy factor' rule is a good one to keep in mind — any space you think could benefit from a little boost of coziness is where warm lighting will thrive.

"Use warm lighting in spaces designed for comfort and connection," suggests Vanessa. This could be in a cozy living room or a bedroom, pretty much any room whose main function is relaxation. This also makes warm lighting a great idea for spa bathrooms, where you want to amp up that soothing atmosphere.

"Warm tones enhance mood, texture, and ambience — perfect for winding down," adds Vanessa.

When To Use Cool Lighting

Bright, cool lighting is especially useful around vanities, and bathroom mirrors (Image credit: Bradley VanDerStraeten)

Cool light, on the other hand, is ideal for zones that prioritize productivity. This might be in spaces like the kitchen or your home office, where you want to feel energized and alert.

"Cooler tones support concentration and offer crisp, accurate illumination for tasks," says Vanessa, which is why you'll often find these tones used for desk lamps or kitchen lighting.

For a bright, refreshing light, you'll want to look for something in the region of 4000 and 5000 kelvins; enough to keep you alert without being too abrasive.

Keeping these lights limited to task lighting, rather than overly harsh overhead lights, is a good way to integrate cool light without it feeling overwhelming.

In bathrooms, cool lighting is important as it offers you a more accurate reflection, making it the best bathroom lighting for doing your makeup, but a warmer light will help to create a more relaxing bathroom experience, so having a combination of the two is often the best way to go.

FAQs

Where to Avoid Warm Light

"Warm lighting is beautiful, but not always practical," explains Vanessa. This is why in rooms that prioritize functionality, it may not be the best choice.

Most typically, this will affect spaces like the home office, where you need to maintain an alertness throughout the day, or in your getting-ready area, where accuracy will be more important.

Where to Avoid Cool Light

As cool lighting triggers a more alert state of mind, in spaces designed for relaxation, it might not be the best choice. As Vanessa says, "Cool lighting energizes — but that’s not always the mood you want."

This is why cool lights aren't frequently used in living rooms or bedrooms. They can also be less flattering, so you may find that warmer lighting is more appealing in dining rooms.

Uchrolls Uchrolls Edison Light Bulbs E27 Base £12.99 at Amazon UK These lovely vintage-look bulbs offer a 2500 kelvin glow, for a lovely diffused warmth, ideal for lighting relaxing nooks and bedrooms. EvaStary Evastary 100w Bayonet Light Bulbs £8.49 at Amazon UK These energy saving bulbs are designed to mimic the natural brightness of daylight, using a powerful 6000K to do so. These bulbs would be great for your home office. WILLED Willed Rechargeable Puck Lights With Remote £33.14 at Amazon UK These brilliant little rechargeable lights have three different color temperature options for you to switch between, so you can adjust the atmosphere to suit your mood.

While both warm and cool lights have their own benefits, we now know the spaces where each is best suited, but as for what color light is best for sleep, a sleep expert shares the perfect color temperature for restful slumber.