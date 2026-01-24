Homes that feel timeless, chic, sophisticated, and applause-worthy tend to embody one thing: the suggestion of investment — of quality, of intent, and of effort, expertize and expense being channeled into them. Yet, in expensive interiors, perception comes before price tags. An expensive home is a place where quality rules, materials and forms are chosen to last rather than impress, and pieces age like fine wine — getting richer and more soulful as the years go by rather than echoing dust-gathering trends.

Decorating with neutrals in the home is a refined expression of nature’s bounty, anchoring us someplace between the beauty of the outdoors, the comfort of home, and the poetry of craft. Shades are pulled from timber, earth, and minerals, summoning images of sandy dunes zigzagging into the sunset or stony beaches tumbling into the tide. When an interior’s language is defined by such elegance, spaces become grounded, restorative, and composed.

The idea of expense and neutral interiors palettes has long gone hand in hand. A space awash with tones of soft ivory, muted ash, gentle beige, dusky mushroom, earthy fawn, or aged tobacco tends to imply that time, expertize, and, yes, money have gone into the space because it’s considered, curated, and confident.

Neutral palettes feel expensive because it shines a light on the costliest element of the home: the architecture. With color stripped back, structure rather than decoration takes precedence, leaving the house itself on center stage. Using neutrals throughout the entire home (rather than a room or two) creates continuity, pointing to skillful (costly) planning and execution. The mental clarity created by reduced visual noise is another indicator of affluence, with rooms feeling complete and resolved.

How To Use Neutrals To Make a Space Feel Expensive

A pared-back palette makes your choice of materials stand out more. (Image credit: Genevieve Garruppo. Design: Paris Forino)

Is a pared-back color palette really the answer to making spaces come across as high-end and decadent? A colorless, neutral-toned space makes the materials jump and shout. Attention is free to wander the room without the distraction of boldness or brightness, and as such can zoom in on details that might otherwise have been overlooked (a dovetail joint, the sheen on a trim, the veins on marble).

Remember, if you’re sacrificing pigment, you’re going to have to make up for it somehow — cut out both color and quality, and you’ll be left with an area that has a bottom-of-the-bargain-bin aura about it. Level up quality, however, and you’ll forget all about hues in favor of a look that gently highlights the best of itself. "Neutrals create a quiet backdrop that allows craftsmanship, joinery, and texture to really shine," explains Emma Shone-Sanders, founder of interior design firm Shone Sanders Studio. "When you’re working with fine finishes and good detailing, that craftsmanship naturally comes to the forefront — which is what makes a space emanate expense and luxury."

New York-based interior designer Paris Forino agrees: "When the palette is quiet, features like millwork, scale, lighting, and craft expertize have space to stand out, which naturally elevates the room."

In interiors, 'expensive' is less of a numbers game and more of a mood. "It sounds simple, but the cozier a space feels, the more luxurious it feels," says Sheena Murphy, founder of interior design studio Nune. "The desire for an element of opulence often comes not for social signaling, but because it can equate to comfort. A variety of different textures is crucial to making a neutral space welcoming, and provides the chance to play with the likes of decadent velvets, bouclés, and wools — something with a little chunk and depth is chicer, and more comfortable."

Emma Shone-Sanders Designer An expert in soulful, rich neutral interiors, founder of London interior design firm Shone Sanders Studio, Emma creates refined, moody palettes that feel effortlessly warm, relaxed, and deeply personal. Her studio is known for its love of beautifully made furniture, natural materials, and inviting textures, which add flair and timelessness to her spaces.

Why Do We Think of Neutrals as Expensive?

Neutrals signify restraint, assurance, and permanence, all which read as expensive. (Image credit: Genevieve Garruppo. Design: Paris Forino)

Why do we think of neutral spaces as a lap of luxury, signifying indulgence and wealth? As well as honing in on superior materials, we subconsciously associate the palette with high-end settings such as hotels, galleries, and flagship stores, which links pared-back shades with expense.

The scheme signals restraint, which reads as assurance — also a trait associated with wealth — and it also emanates a sense of permanence, stability, and timelessness, and only the tip top, heirloom-esque pieces are thinking years into the future.

"Neutral spaces feel calm and considered — there’s a sense of confidence in not needing excess color or decoration to create impact," says Paris Forino. "Psychologically, that restraint reads as intentional and assured, which people often associate with luxury."

There’s no denying that neutral interiors are seen as tasteful, suggesting an aesthetic that has settled and become more deliberate. "Neutral rooms are often a little more grown up — some might say boring (and they definitely can be) — but they can evoke a sense of formality," adds Sheena Murphy. "Neutral spaces can seem a little decorous — and that feels fancy."

Paris Forino Designer Founder of her eponymous New York–based interior design studio, Paris Forino is known for her soothing, enduring, and architectural approach to elevated neutral interiors. Her work leans on proportion, joinery, and subtle material shifts rather than overt decoration, creating spaces that are quietly assured, deeply resolved, and forges an inviting sophistication.

Neutral Combinations That Make a Home Feel Expensive

Layering a neutral palette well is crucial to prevent it from feeling flat. (Image credit: Genevieve Garruppo. Design: Paris Forino)

When dealing in neutrals for the house, there are certain material combinations that tick the wow-that-must-have-been-pricy list. The most convincing pairings combine refined finishes with the more tactile, which allows the palette to stay quiet while the surfaces sing in beautiful harmony.

It’s often a finely tuned mix that is perceived as most lavish. "For neutral combinations that read as polished, try a soft stone such as travertine paired with warm whites and walnut, taupe with chocolate accents and patinated bronze, or greige with natural oak and aged brass," tips Emma Shone-Sanders. "These combinations work because they balance warmth, depth, and restraint."

Neutral palettes appear most sophisticated when they play with light and shade, allowing darker notes to ground softer ones. "Pale greige with blackened metal or aged brass, creamy whites layered with stone, and soft taupes paired with deeper wood tones always read as refined," adds Paris Forino. "The key is variation within the neutral family — mix warm and cool undertones so the space feels dimensional."

Then there’s looking at neutrals with a fresh attitude and perhaps including some rather avant-garde shades as 'new neutrals'. "Richer and more saturated tones that can pass as neutrals, such as amber, olive, and cinnamon, are brilliant ways to up the ante in interiors," advises Sheena Murphy. "Pair those with warm metals and woods, and you're in a golden cocoon that feels less Trump Tower and more like the recently decorated Gallery at Sketch."

Sheena Murphy Designer Sheena Murphy, founder of New York and London-based interior design studio Nune, specializes in crafting neutral spaces that feel tactile and full of individuality. By mixing and layering materials, shades, patterns, textures and finishes, she creates warm interiors that are sophisticated yet exciting and visually interesting.

Mistakes That Make a Neutral Space Feel Cheap (and Amateurish)

Neutral spaces need plenty of layering and warmth, like this one, to feel expensive. (Image credit: Douglass Friedman. Design: Paris Forino)

But just because you’re bringing in beige, that doesn’t mean your space automatically registers as moneyed. The experts agree that a fast track to a house that’s sad and clearance-aisle-y is flatness. "Too many similar mid-tones can make a space feel flat or drab," says Emma Shone-Sanders. "Flatness is the enemy; it’s a no to using the same tone everywhere without variation," adds Paris Forino. "Neutrals need nuance, layering, warmth, and a clear point of view, to feel elevated rather than safe."

"Keep the eye moving around the room by layering tones and textures that will up the luxe factor," advises Sheena Murphy. "Lack of dimension and variation in tone and material will leave a space feeling boring, as will too much repetition of one element."

There are a handful of general neutral decorating rules to bear in mind, but for neutral places with that premium twist, no-nos to avoid include clashing paint tones, relying on paint color alone rather than adding other components, using low-quality finishes and materials, leaning too heavily on trends, and over-styling rather than investing in a few top-tier pieces.



When it comes down to it, what reads as elevated isn’t excess, but intention. A considered palette and edit suggest time, knowledge, and money have been wisely and deliberately spent — and neutrals do it all without the need to shout.

