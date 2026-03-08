The idea of your kitchen hardware as the 'jewelry' of the room is one that has gained much popularity over recent years, and I can't help but agree. As an accessories-obsessed individual, I believe the right jewellery can completely make or break an outfit; throw on a good pair of earrings and suddenly your jeans and t-shirt outfit looks positively runway-ready — and the same applies in your kitchen.

And yet, so many people overlook the importance of kitchen handles, treating them as an afterthought when in reality, they are a crucial cog in the system. And it's not just about aesthetics and staying abreast of the latest kitchen handle trends — the wrong handles can have a huge impact on the functionality of your space, too. The right kitchen handles will look good, of course, but they'll also make your life easier, contributing to the overall success of your kitchen design.

Luckily, this is something our experts know all too well. They've honed the art of choosing the perfect kitchen handle, and they're letting us in on their secrets — they have shared the biggest mistakes they've seen when picking kitchen handles, as well as their tips for what to do instead.

1. Choosing for Looks, Not Longevity

DO INSTEAD: "Selecting the right finish is equally important to how your hardware performs over time. Opting for a lived-in finish, such as our best-selling aged brass, is often a great choice, allowing fixtures to develop character and patina with use," says Richard Davenport. (Image credit: Armac Martin)

Much like when buying jewelry, there's always the temptation for instant gratification — choosing the coolest, trendiest metallic finish and paying no mind to how it may look over time. It's what leaves you with a box of rusted, snapped bracelets and a kitchen of broken handles.

"One of the most common oversights in kitchen design is the selection of handles without longevity in mind," comments Richard McGrail, co-CEO at Armac Martin.

Your kitchen is, above all, a hub of activity. It's likely to be the place people gather in your home, receiving a far higher footfall than your bedroom or other spaces ever would, and it should be designed with this in mind.

And while this may lead you to seek out a durable kitchen countertop material, your kitchen handles are unlikely to receive the same level of thought. But, as Richard explains, "Hardware is the primary touchpoint between you and your space, and in such a high-use environment, a handle should not look and feel beautiful, but be durable too."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Richard McGrail Co-CEO of Armac Martin Since 1929, Armac Martin has been dedicated to creating design-led luxury brass hardware and accessories. With humble beginnings as the business of local brass founder Harold McGrail who manufactured reproduction furniture fittings, Armac Martin is now an award-winning, fourth-generation family business and a leading name in the luxury interiors industry.

2. Prioritizing Minimalism Over Usability

DO INSTEAD: "For large appliances and heavy-use doors, it is better to use a physical handle rather than a fully integrated system. Metal pull handles are a strong solution because they provide a reliable grip and improve long-term usability. Handles like Swarf Grayson-style profiles work well and can be powder-coated to match cabinetry for a discreet, cohesive finish," says Fiona. (Image credit: Beth David. Holte)

With the advent of the super-sleek, ultra-minimalist kitchen, handleless kitchen designs have become an increasingly popular option. And while they aren't an entirely unsuitable choice, there is a time and a place for them.

Fiona Ginnett, co-founder of HOLTE, argues that this approach becomes an issue "when design prioritizes visual minimalism over usability." While minimalist interior design itself is not an inherent problem, when this becomes the top priority, over the actual functionality of your kitchen, you'll begin to run into some difficulties.

The most common example Fiona sees of this is "using integrated handles on large or heavy appliance doors, such as fridges, freezers, or pull-out systems." These, she explains, "can be difficult to operate because the door weight and the strength of the perimeter seal require more grip than recessed designs provide."

So, what you're left with is stiff, hard-to-open doors and cabinets. Not to mention a serious risk to your nails, and if you know the pain of getting your nails caught behind a cabinet door, that should be enough to put you off for life, no matter how sleek it may look. This is particularly prominent when integrated handles sit directly below a worktop overhang, leaving insufficient space to comfortably open your cabinets.

3. Choosing Your Handles in Isolation

DO INSTEAD: "We always encourage clients to evaluate hardware alongside the cabinetry drawings, taking into account the width of rails and stiles, the depth and thickness of slab doors, and the scale of larger features such as larders and integrated appliances, because the relationship between handle length, projection and door dimension is what ensures the elevations feel composed rather than arbitrary," says Gareth. (Image credit: Andy Haslam. Hendel and Hendel)

When designing your kitchen, it can feel too overwhelming to make all the decisions at once. To make it more manageable, many end up making their choices in isolation, selecting each element one by one. And while this can indeed reduce your initial overwhelm, what it can leave you with is a disjointed, illogical design.

In this approach, kitchen handles are often left until the end, thought of as a minor, inconsequential decision. But, as Gareth Hull from Hendel and Hendel explains, "When hardware is chosen retrospectively, it is often selected in isolation from the proportions of the doors and drawers, which can result in pieces that feel visually underpowered on wide pan drawers or disproportionately assertive on more delicate framed fronts, subtly unsettling the balance of the joinery."

This can, in turn, completely throw off the overall flow of your kitchen design. As Richard explains, "Handles that are too small can feel lost on larger drawers, while oversized pieces may overwhelm more delicate cabinetry."

And it's not just scale that can cause issues, "Placement is equally significant and frequently overlooked," claims Gareth. "On framed cabinetry, handles should respond to the geometry of the joinery rather than being centered by default; and across drawer stacks, their alignment should be disciplined and consistent so that the eye moves easily across the run."

Stylish Kitchen Handles

Armac Martin Digbeth Plain Solid Brass Cabinet Handle £184.40 at armacmartin.co.uk Armac Martin offers countless different finishes for all of their designs, so you can customize them to perfectly suit your kitchen — but I'm a fan of their classic aged brass. Victorian Plumbing Hudson Reed Brushed Brass Additional Handle £24.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Another lovely brushed brass option, this simple design looks like it costs far more than it does, and is minimalist enough to use across your kitchen design. Victorian Plumbing Round 'T' Bar Matt Black Additional Handles £19.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk For a more modern, sleek look, opt for these matte black handles, with a classic T bar shape. They'd look particularly good on darker cabinets, too. Amerdeco Amerdeco 10 Pack Antique Brass Cabinet Pulls £45.99 at Amazon UK These lovely antique brass pulls would look beautiful in traditional kitchen design, especially when paired with other antique brass features. Malimali Malimali 5 Pack Modern Kitchen Cabinet Handles £12.59 at Amazon UK These golden handles offer a discreet, but luxurious vibe, tucking neatly above your drawers for a less obtrusive finish. Hendel and Hendel Ark Pull Handle £32.79 at hendelandhendel.co.uk I love the retro feel of these bamboo-inspired handles, no matter the finish. They also come in an array of sizes, so you can adjust them to fit your cabinets.

Choosing the right hardware for your modern kitchen can play a subtle but crucial role. As Gareth explains, "When these decisions are approached with care and forethought, cabinet hardware becomes an integral part of the architecture of the kitchen, reinforcing its character and elevating the overall design in a way that feels assured rather than decorative."

For more of the best design tips, subscribe to our newsletter.