A chic, sleek kitchen is always the goal, but getting there isn't always the easiest. And when it comes to keeping your kitchen looking its best, you can't underestimate the importance of keeping your counters clean.

A cluttered kitchen island is the difference between a clunky, so-so kitchen and the ones you're saving to your Pinterest board. Just take a flick through any magazine, do you spot any bulky air fryers, or piles of unopened mail on the counters? We didn't think so. It's all about simplicity, keeping it pared back to essentials, and no unnecessary clutter on display for all your guests to see.

"In a well-designed kitchen, the island should feel like a permanent architectural element within the room rather than a convenient storage platform," explains Richard Davonport from Davonport, "which is why we always encourage clients to resist the instinct to let it become the natural resting place for post, small appliances, knife blocks or decorative accessories that have drifted out of cupboards over time."

To start you off on your best foot, I asked the experts for the five items they would absolutely never have on their counters, so we can all follow suit.

1. Non-Essential Appliances

DO INSTEAD: "Accessories should be low in height and easy to maintain so that they do not block sightlines across the room or introduce unnecessary upkeep, and we often describe the island as a working platform that must be able to reset quickly at the end of the day, since it's a surface that can transition seamlessly between cooking and hosting," says Charlotte Buttler. (Image credit: Aaron Leitz. Design: Lucas Interior)

As with your countertops in general, deciding which kitchen appliances are worthy of being out, on display on your kitchen island, is your first port of call. Most bulky items that aren't particularly easy on the eye (air fryers, we're looking at you) are generally ill-suited to being left out on display; while stylish, design-centered accessories, like a particularly chic espresso machine, can safely be left on your kitchen island.

"We tend to discourage clients from permanently housing anything on the island that is not used constantly, particularly bulky countertop machines with trailing cables," explains Charlotte Buttler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.

Remember, too, just because your appliances are stylish, doesn't mean they all need to be out at all times. As Charlotte says, "Even high-quality appliances can erode the sense of order when several are left out together." This is especially true if they are appliances that you don't tend to use very often.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charlotte Buttler Kitchen Design Manager at BK Eleven Holding a degree in Interior Design, Charlotte began her career in hotel interiors before specializing in bespoke handmade kitchens in 2014. With more than 14 years of design expertise, she is known for her ability to blend style with practicality, creating kitchens that are both beautifully tailored and effortlessly functional.

2. Prep Accessories

DO INSTEAD: "Protecting a generous stretch of uninterrupted worktop is essential not only from an aesthetic standpoint but also from a practical one, since the island often performs multiple roles across the day, from food preparation through to informal dining and entertaining, and that flexibility is only possible when the surface is largely clear and supported by deep drawers, internal organizers and well-planned perimeter cabinetry that can absorb the everyday clutter of modern life," says Richard. (Image credit: Davonport)

While it is certainly true that the primary function of the kitchen is as a place to cook, it would be unrealistic to pretend that this is the only thing the room is used for. More often than not, the kitchen acts as the social hub for a home, even more so than the living room. So designing with this social aspect in mind is the key to a stylish, modern kitchen. This is especially true for frequent hosts, where the social aspect can often even outweigh the functional, cooking one.

Because your kitchen worktops will, of course, be used for all your cooking prepwork, it can be appealing to leave items like your knife block or chopping boards out on your island, ready for use. However, when these items are joined with other accessories and daily clutter, this space can quickly lose all sense of order.

As Richard explains, "Once the surface begins to fragment, the clarity of the design is quickly diluted, and the island starts to resemble a busy table rather than the structural anchor of the space."

This is not to say you cannot have any kitchen accessories or useful items on display, just make sure they don't take over your entire countertops.

3. Dish Towels

After spending months planning, designing, and creating your dream kitchen, the last thing you want to do is ruin it with mindless, thoughtless clutter. And even something as simple as leaving your dishcloth, or hand towel, out on the surface can make your kitchen look less expensive.

It's a mistake that is undeniably easy to make, as something you need to use so regularly, it can often seem easier to simply leave it out rather than hiding it away continuously. But a crumpled, dirty cloth is not the chic kitchen accessory your island, or your countertops, for that matter, deserve.

Plus, there are plenty of stylish solutions to this issue, like a chic towel rail, perfect for adding to the end of your island. In fact, Richard McGrail, co-CEO at Armac Martin, says, "My personal favorite brass accessory is our Cotswold towel rail with matching S hooks. It adds farmhouse charm to a kitchen island whilst also being super practical, keeping towels to hand." And these can be found in all manner of metallic finishes, so you can find one to match the rest of your kitchen hardware.

I'm particularly fond of this Chatsworth 1928 Antique Brass Traditional Single Towel Rail at Victorian Plumbing, which is also very on-trend.

4. Oils and Seasonings

DO INSTEAD: "The most successful islands tend to be those where the materiality, the craftsmanship, and the proportion take center stage, and where the absence of excess allows the design to speak with quiet confidence rather than competing with a collection of everyday objects," says Richard. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

There are plenty of arguments on either side for whether a hob should go in the kitchen island. And while they can help make your kitchen layout feel more sociable and contemporary, this design can also invite even more clutter than on your typical kitchen island.

"Where a hob or sink is integrated into the island, the discipline becomes even more important," says Richard. Suddenly, it becomes more tempting than ever to have all your utensils out for easy access, as well as all your cooking oils and seasonings, too.

But even if these little extras simplify your cooking process, they can seriously harm the overall look of your kitchen. And even beyond the visual side effects, they also invite some potential safety risks, too.

As Richard explains, "Oils, paper packaging, wooden utensils, and other loose items can quickly create both visual distraction and practical risk around heat and water, undermining the sense of calm that a well-resolved kitchen should project." Rather, keep all your cooking essentials nearby, in a kitchen cabinet or drawer, so they don't clutter your island.

5. Paperwork and Laptops

DO INSTEAD: "“When styling is required, we advocate for a restrained, contained gesture rather than a series of scattered objects, perhaps a single tray grouping everyday essentials so that they read as one considered arrangement rather than multiple competing items, while leaving the central portion of the island free to adapt easily from preparation to serving or socializing," says Charlotte. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

As we know, the kitchen is rarely used for just one purpose, and it's become all too common for it to take on the role of the home office, as well as the entertaining area. This means that piles of paperwork and multiple laptops are about as commonplace on kitchen islands and counters as a coffee machine.

This is particularly true for kitchens with island seating. As Charlotte notes, "When seating is incorporated, it is equally important to prevent the overhang from turning into a casual shelf for bags and laptops, as that spillover can make a carefully planned room feel unsettled."

It's all too easy for your counters to become the catch-all surface, much like the dreaded clothes chair in the bedroom. And instead of a sleek, organized island, you're left with a part-desk, part-counter hybrid.

Of course, kitchen organisation goes far beyond what meets the eye, and making sure those hidden parts are just as neat as what's on display is where the true magic really happens. If you're not quite there yet, try investing in some of these things that people with tidy kitchens always have.