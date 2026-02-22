I’m Treating My Kitchen Like a Hollywood Regency Set — And Yes, Even the Countertops Get Dressed

I’ve always believed the kitchen deserves just as much drama as a Hollywood Regency living room. Why should the glamour stop at the sofa? If you’re anything like me, you don’t want to hide everything behind cabinet doors. You want pieces that live beautifully on the counter. Pieces that feel intentional. Decorative. A little bit extra.

For me, a Hollywood Regency style kitchen isn’t about overcomplicating the space. It’s about elevating the everyday. It’s a glossy tray left out permanently because it looks too good to store away. It’s a sculptural fruit bowl that feels more gallery than grocery. It’s a cocktail shaker that catches the light at golden hour and makes Tuesday night feel like a party.

A warm kitchen with exposed timber beams, sage green cabinets, a dramatic marble backsplash, brass accents, and a bold black-and-white checkerboard floor. (Image credit: Jess Isaac Photography. Design: Jaqui Seerman)

Think high-gloss finishes, bold contrasts, and unapologetic shine. Lacquered canisters in jet black or crisp white. Polished brass salt and pepper mills. Marble boards with dramatic veining that double as display pieces. Even your kettle can join the aesthetic if it has the right silhouette.

And then there’s the layering. A mirrored tray under your olive oil bottles instantly makes the practical feel styled. A crystal jar filled with coffee pods suddenly looks deliberate. I love mixing sleek surfaces with one or two decadent touches, maybe a deep emerald utensil holder or a splash of ruby red in a statement appliance. It’s confident, expressive, and a little bit theatrical, without losing functionality.

The key is restraint with impact. You don’t need everything to shine. Just a few pieces that feel cinematic. Leave them out. Let them sparkle. Let your kitchen feel like it’s ready for its close-up.

If you’ve been craving a space that feels polished, bold, and slightly indulgent, this is your sign to stop hiding your beautiful things. Style your counters the way you’d style a bar cart. Curate. Edit. Add gloss. And if you want help finding those just-right pieces, Design Lab by Livingetc is exactly where I’d start.