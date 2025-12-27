It's not always a semi-regular cleaning routine that's to blame for an untidy home. Sometimes the flaws lie in the design of a space itself. And with kitchens being the high-traffic zones they are, this is one zone you'll want to ensure is easy to clean.

Unfortunately, some common design mistakes make kitchens so much tougher to tidy. Not only does this increase the elbow grease required to get through your household cleaning schedule, but it also makes your kitchen look slightly more unkempt on the daily.

While you might be aware of some of these design faux pas, there are a couple of undercover dust traps that could be working against you on the low. So, here are six design mistakes the experts recommend avoiding when designing a low-maintenance kitchen.

1. Intricate Backsplashes

DO INSTEAD: Opt for sleek slab backsplashes to avoid grout cleaning. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: the Stylesmiths)

When it comes to kitchen backsplash ideas, there are so many contemporary aesthetics that seem gorgeous in theory. However, that's where the excitement ends, for only a couple of weeks into your new kitchen, you'll find yourself with some tiling regrets. Specifically with intricate tiling.

"Tiny mosaic tiles with elaborate patterns are absolutely stunning, especially as backsplashes, and a fun design moment in lots of kitchens," says Joyce Huston, interior designer at Decorilla.

"But any detailed backsplash tiling with a ton of grout lines is a total cleaning nightmare. Grout absorbs all the kitchen grease and discolors over time, no matter how well you seal it."

Rather than face the many problems with tiled kitchen backsplashes, my advice is to save the mosaics for less busy spaces and opt for practical kitchen tiling instead. Consider slab backsplashes, so there's less grouting needed, and in turn less scrubbing.

2. High-Maintenance Countertops

DO INSTEAD: Invest in long lasting materials like engineered quartz. (Image credit: Sergey Krasyuk. Design: Mashka Stepashka)

When designing your culinary zone, it's especially important to consider kitchen countertop materials. "I love stone countertops, but you need to be prepared for the upkeep that comes with them," says Joyce.

"Porous materials like marble or limestone absorb oils and liquids, especially acidic foods like lemon and tomato, and water rings become permanent if you're not vigilant. Even when you do get them sealed, they need regular resealing and special cleaners, so you can't just spray and wipe."

Choosing a type of countertop that lasts is of utmost importance. And Debbie Lovett, owner of Plan B: Cleaning, tells me that the finish of your material matters, too. "High gloss finishes show every grease spot, water drop, fingerprint, and smudge. This is especially true around handles and appliances," she notes

"That means you constantly have to wipe down surfaces to keep your kitchen looking clean. Opting for matte or satin finishes hides daily wear and does not require constant wiping to look clean."

3. Open Shelving and Exposed Ledges

DO INSTEAD: Limit open shelving and avoid completely if possible. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

One of the more popular design mistakes that makes living rooms hard to clean, as well as kitchens, is open shelving. Isabella Flores, founder of Sprakly Maid San Diego, tells me that this can be especially tiresome to tidy when located near your cooktop.

"The issue with open kitchen shelving is that it leaves all contents exposed to dust and airborne grease. This means that everything on an open shelf has to be cleaned much more frequently than items stored behind closed doors," she explains.

"I recommend prioritizing closed cabinetry in kitchen spaces and only a limited number of open shelves, all located away from the cooktop and hood area. This can be used for storing everyday items that are used regularly and can withstand the frequent washing required to maintain cleanliness."

And where kitchen cabinets are concerned, Joyce warns against designing those that extend to just under the ceiling create a ledge that's nearly impossible to clean. "That gap just collects dust and grease over time that you can't see, and since it’s hard to reach, it’s often overlooked," she says. "Either extend your cabinets all the way to the ceiling with no gap, or leave a deliberate gap of several inches that you can easily reach and clean."

4. Poor Placement of Prep and Disposal Stations

DO INSTEAD: Strategically plan your kitchen layout for easy cleaning. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Veneer Designs)

Another design mistake that's making your kitchen harder to clean is your layout. While there are dated kitchen layouts based on aesthetics, Isabella tells me that a more technically negative kitchen plan involves poor placement of sink, disposal, and preparation areas.

"When the trash, compost, or dishwasher is placed distant from the primary preparation area, you will tend to drip and spill food waste along the floor and countertops while moving between the different areas, increasing the overall mess to clean," she notes.

"A trash and recycling pull-out with close proximity to the sink and the primary work surface greatly enhances the ability to rinse and dispose of food waste in a single, confined area."

If your home features a smaller kitchen, then designing a work station sink and including in-built disposal units directly underneath will make cooking and cleaning up so much easier.

5. Unforgiving Paint Colors

DO INSTEAD: Embrace darker colors that don't flaunt every stain. (Image credit: CplusC Architects + Builders)

When swatching kitchen colors, it's easy to get wrapped up in the style of it all. And while you should consider colors that look chic, it's just as important to weigh the maintenance of your final palette.

"White kitchens are beautiful, but painted cabinetry tends to show dirt, fingerprints, and wear very easily. And restorative touch-ups can be frequent and frustrating," says Rachel Simpson, interior designer at Revive Design & Renovation.

"Instead, I find that stained cabinets are much more forgiving, as the natural variation in wood helps disguise everyday wear while still delivering a warm, elevated look in the kitchen."

6. Overcrowded Countertops

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your countertop and zone your kitchen for efficiency. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Clarisa Llaneza. Styling: Kaela Shaw)

Lastly, a major design mistake that is definitely making your kitchen harder to clean is cluttered countertops. "When every available inch of a countertop is occupied by small appliances, there are too many things to relocate simply to wipe up crumbs or spills," says Isabella.

"Be it coffee makers, air fryers, blenders, knife blocks, or even styling accessories. This creates friction that results in delayed daily cleaning, resulting in surfaces feeling unclean almost all of the time."

Isabella prefers using 'appliance garages' or designated cabinet zones for small appliances, leaving countertops as free as possible and allowing for quick wipes after meals.

Your kitchen isn't the only room that you should be designing with a lens of consideration for cleaning. Our guide to design dirt magnets will help you understand all the mistakes professional cleaners recommend steering clear of in every living space.