2026 is the year of super-sized beds. I've spotted several in all of the most stylish contemporary homes, but the sudden shift in trend had me questioning why. Well, it has to do with making room for bigger spaces, prioritizing absolute comfort, and the evidently evolved role a bedroom plays today.

Plus, it's undoubtedly a great way to sleep better. To better understand why double bed sales are dipping in favor of larger alternatives, let's get into how this bedroom switch-up can change the way you rest.

And if you're already interested in following the trend, but you're wondering where to buy a bed, stay tuned for some options that will look and feel great in your abode.

1. Accommodating for Growth

The bigger the room, the more space for an ultra-cozy bed. (Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Studio McGee. Architecture: Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio)

Sosha Lewis, certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis, tells me that one of the biggest reasons behind the boom in king-size beds is to accommodate growth.

"Homes and bedrooms are now bigger than they once were," she says. "This allows people to have a larger bed. People are also taller and weigh more than they once did. Therefore, king-size beds are more comfortable."

So, if you're wondering what bed size is best and your bedroom is spacious enough to welcome a king-size addition, this is your sign to choose peaceful sleep sans crowded discomfort.

Sosha Lewis Social Links Navigation Sleep Expert Sosha Lewis is a senior staff writer for Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach. Lewis is happy that she is able to combine her love of sleep with her love of writing. Lewis also has had articles featured in The Washington Post, Huffington Post, MUTHA Magazine, Charlotte Magazine, and The Charlotte Observer, and her sleep recommendations have been featured in Livingetc. Her weekly column, Soshally Awkward, is featured on the nationally-syndicated radio show, Bob & Sheri.

2. More Room Per Person

Forego tossing and turning in close discomfort with a king-size switch. (Image credit: Sergey Krasyuk. Design: Mashka Stepashka)

Speaking of feeling crowded in a double bed, Sosha explains that couples sleeping in this size are only getting about 27" of space apiece. "That's less than the width of a typical crib mattress," she says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With a king-size bed, they will get almost a foot more apiece, around 38" per person. This gives couples more room to stretch out. It also makes co-sleeping with a pet or child so much easier."

If you're on the verge of a sleep divorce, and the sole cause is not having enough room to rest comfortably, then king-size beds might be worth a try.

3. Reduced Price Gap

Affordability also had a role to play in the boom of king-size beds. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

According to Sosha, king beds were once considered a luxury item. She tells me that the price tags tied to this size were heavy enough to be out of reach of most home budgets.

"However, while rising in popularity with online mattresses, more and more people can now afford king-size beds and all the accessories that go with them," she explains.

For instance, take this gorgeous brown Malone Double End Lift Ottoman Bed from Habitat. The difference in price between the double bed (£450) and the king-size (£490) is only £40.

4. No Longer Restricted to Sleep

Since bedrooms are now a multi-tasking space, it makes sense to bring in a bigger furnishing. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

Sosha also points out that nowadays, people use their beds for so much more. So contemporary bedrooms are designed to allow for activities besides slumber.

"The bedroom now acts as a space to hang out, read, and watch TV. So it only makes sense to opt for a king-size bed that offers ample room to relax," she says.

While using your bedroom for anything other than rest is a major sleep hygiene red flag, it's almost inevitable in many homes. And rather than cram in on a double bed, upgrading to a king-size makes more sense.

5. King-Size Comfort

You can't beat the coziness of a large, roomy king-size bed. (Image credit: Jonathan VDK. Design: Fabrikate)

Last but certainly least, a clear reason as to why people aren't buying double beds and instead upgrading to king-size is comfort. "I have slept in a king-size bed my entire adult life," says Sosha.

"And I can't imagine sharing a smaller bed with a partner because it would make me feel smothered. And at this point, I would choose to have a king even if I slept by myself every night."

Even if you only ever end up taking up a small portion of a king-size bed, you have the option of starfishing, switching sleep positions, and engaging in elevated bedrot.

Stylish King-Size Beds to Shop

Habitat Orton King-Size Fabric End Lift Ottoman Bed £370 at Habitat UK Color: Natural This beautiful bed from Habitat is a great option if you're keen on a king-size with a chic finish. HEAL'S Marna King-Size Bed £1,569 at Heal's Finish: Wood You can never go wrong with a classic wood frame and this Marna King-Size Bed from HEAL'S is proof. Loaf King Snoozeliner Bed £2,045 at loaf.com Fabric: Wendy House Clever Linen Cloaked in one of the best colors for sleep, this King Snoozeliner Bed from Loaf looks like a cozy option to cuddle into.

If you're considering upsizing to a king bed, then it's worth knowing which type of bed is most comfortable to commit making your bedroom a tranquil space from headboard to foot.