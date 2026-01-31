If You Want to Make Your Bed Look Expensive, This 5-Star-Rated Headboard Has Designer Good Looks (but Only a £108 Price Tag)
It's no wonder the headboard has gotten glowing reviews from shoppers so far
Headboards are great when styling a bedroom. Depending on the style you choose, it can really anchor the space and act as a starting point for the color palette, aesthetic, and whole vibe. That's why switching out your headboard can also be the quickest way to completely refresh your bedroom. And if you're planning to do it, I'd recommend the new Onda Velvet Double Headboard in Rust from Habitat, which is currently just £108.
If you're looking for ways to make your bedroom more interesting, a top tip is opting for a separate headboard and bed base rather than a full frame. This means you can switch out the headboard (and hide the base with a nice valance) more easily and inexpensively.
Habitat's new Onda design comes in several different colors (including stripes). I’m drawn most to the velvet rust option, which feels perfectly fitting with the latest color trends and also happens to be 20% off right now. Ready to turn your bedroom from lifeless to luxurious? Of course you are.
20% Off
This padded headboard is upholstered in a rust-colored velvet with piping that brings a luxurious touch. It comes in both a double and king size, and the rolling curves at the top add a unique element that allows the headboard to serve as a statement piece or the focal point of your bedroom. I would pair this with light linen for a bold contrast, or lean into the earth tones with sage green or terracotta sheets (Bed Threads has beautiful options of both).
You spend hours in your bed each day: why shouldn’t it look fabulous? And isn't it nice to know that upgrading your bedroom doesn’t have to involve buying a new bed frame?
As I mentioned, Habitat's Onda headboard comes in a few other styles, but you can also buy separate headboards from other brands, and I've listed a few of my favorites below.
20% Off
If your bedroom has a calm, neutral vibe, why not opt for this striped headboard? With soft, rolling curves, it is upholstered in beige linen with gray stripes, bringing a touch of quiet class. The colors would pair well with muted greens, pinks, and beiges — and you can layer throws and cushions to create an array of different textures and prints.
20% Off
This version of Habitat’s headboard comes in a sleek cream color made from textured linen. The color means it will fit in well with any bedroom, while the unique curves and piping bring a custom look to it. Stick with neutrals for a luxe, boutique-inspired look, or adorn with colorful cushions and printed linens for a bold statement.
20% Off
It's hard to ignore the design world's obsession with all things burgundy as of late, and if you're into it, then this plum-striped style should be on your radar. Like the other designs, it's available in both double and king sizes, and is currently 20% off when you use the code RESET20 (for a limited time only).
25% Off
If fabric headboards aren't your thing or you're looking to make a bit more of a statement with your bedroom furniture, this rattan option from La Redoute will surely do the trick. Available in one size, it's designed to fit with most beds (like an extended headboard style), but for reference, it's 186cm wide, and definitely worth measuring up first.
In terms of fabric trends, chenille has been on my radar for a while now, and this khaki green headboard from Next is such an affordable way to bring it into your bedroom. With a simple panelled design, it's available in both a double and a king size, and while there is currently a little wait on delivery (5-6 weeks), I think this one is worth it.
This contemporary headboard comes with clean lines and rows of button detailing, making it perfect for those looking for something neutral. Lean into the Scandinavian minimalist style by matching this headboard with neutral bedding, or pair it with patterns. The soft fabric is inspired by the warmth of woolen fabrics, but is 100% polyester, making it more durable.
Now you’ve got your bed sorted, why not give the rest of the room an upgrade? Before you start any major projects or begin buying any new furniture, make sure you factor in the 10 most important measurements to know for a better bedroom layout.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.