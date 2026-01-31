Headboards are great when styling a bedroom. Depending on the style you choose, it can really anchor the space and act as a starting point for the color palette, aesthetic, and whole vibe. That's why switching out your headboard can also be the quickest way to completely refresh your bedroom. And if you're planning to do it, I'd recommend the new Onda Velvet Double Headboard in Rust from Habitat, which is currently just £108.

If you're looking for ways to make your bedroom more interesting, a top tip is opting for a separate headboard and bed base rather than a full frame. This means you can switch out the headboard (and hide the base with a nice valance) more easily and inexpensively.

Habitat's new Onda design comes in several different colors (including stripes). I’m drawn most to the velvet rust option, which feels perfectly fitting with the latest color trends and also happens to be 20% off right now. Ready to turn your bedroom from lifeless to luxurious? Of course you are.

20% Off Habitat Onda Velvet Double Headboard in Rust £108 at Habitat UK This padded headboard is upholstered in a rust-colored velvet with piping that brings a luxurious touch. It comes in both a double and king size, and the rolling curves at the top add a unique element that allows the headboard to serve as a statement piece or the focal point of your bedroom. I would pair this with light linen for a bold contrast, or lean into the earth tones with sage green or terracotta sheets (Bed Threads has beautiful options of both).





You spend hours in your bed each day: why shouldn’t it look fabulous? And isn't it nice to know that upgrading your bedroom doesn’t have to involve buying a new bed frame?

As I mentioned, Habitat's Onda headboard comes in a few other styles, but you can also buy separate headboards from other brands, and I've listed a few of my favorites below.

Now you’ve got your bed sorted, why not give the rest of the room an upgrade? Before you start any major projects or begin buying any new furniture, make sure you factor in the 10 most important measurements to know for a better bedroom layout.