In Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, with views of the Charles River, this breath of fresh air condo in a historic 1865 Brownstone stands majestic. Designed as a "pied-à-terre" for a couple in their seventies to be close to family when visiting from Hawaii, where they reside full-time, every inch of the home has been thoughtfully designed for comfort.

"The client wanted the home to feel light, airy, and neutral but not too serious, and not too busy, with subtle pops of her favorite color, teal, throughout the home," says Cara Fineman, designer of this 1,700 sf modern home and owner and principal of DAG Design.

"Relaxed sophistication" is how Cara defines the mood of the home. "Contemporary in style, warm in spirit, and centered on comfort," she explains. "Despite the clean, modern lines, there’s nothing cold or precious about the decor. Every piece of furniture is intentionally chosen for comfort, so the home feels as though it’s meant to be lived in, not just admired."

Article continues below

"We incorporated stained glass transoms above the bedroom doors that pulls light from the front into the back of the home.," says Cara. "We custom colored the glass in different shades of teal, the client's favorite color, to use in these glass transoms." (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

It was a full gut renovation that took two years to complete — all the walls and ceilings came down, apart from in the living room, where the original millwork, crown molding, and ceiling medallion were preserved.

Of course, when renovating a historic building, there are quite often unforeseen challenges. "We had not planned a full gut renovation of the home when the project began, but very quickly we realized that a full gut was necessary for several reasons," Cara Fineman explains.

"One being the lack of insulation in the walls, which was important to our clients who were concerned about noise from their unit disturbing their neighbors, and also because they are accustomed to living in a warm climate and wanted to ensure that their new home would be sufficiently warm in the colder months when they come to Boston to visit their family."

There were also issues with the heating, but another reason to gut the space was to gain additional ceiling height by taking down the existing ceilings.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The coffee table in the living room is one of the most beautiful tables we've ever sourced, made by John Pomp, and purchased through Studio 534 in Boston," says Cara. "The top is a clear cast glass, and the base is made of oxidized brass. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

"The table perfectly embodies this entire project. The design is contemporary, yet the lines are curved and inviting — although made of glass, it's strong enough to kick up your feet, or for the grandkids to play Legos on."

The artwork encourages you not to take this space too seriously, and to relax, surrounded by a calming neutral color palette with plenty of pops of teal for a layered interior that has depth and interest.

The light-filled neutral kitchen maximizes space and storage, while creating moments of pause. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

The compact modern kitchen is a masterclass in maximizing a small footprint with thoughtful design.

"The Italian cabinetry and marble countertops wrap the space in a soft, calming warmth — clean-lined, minimal, and contemporary," Cara explains. "Because the kitchen is so compact, we selected materials that seamlessly flow with the rest of the home."

Erin Hunter, architect at Studio Hearth, who worked with Cara on the project, explains that the impact that they achieved with the layout and functionality of the kitchen was her main highlight.

"Before the renovation, the kitchen was a tight galley style, with awkward steps into it that felt like a trip hazard," Erin explains. "Also, the elevator opened up right into the unit's main living area, which felt abrupt and prevented it from feeling comfortable.

"As a solution, we extended the footprint of the kitchen to create more storage and countertop space, changed the access into the kitchen to be from the same level, established the peninsula, and created a mudroom at the elevator, all in one consolidated 'move'."

The mirror in this mudroom space almost looks like a porthole window, the glorious light of the window opposite reflecting back into the room. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

"Now, the mudroom acts as a transition space between the living/dining area, and the kitchen is much more functional, open, and light-filled," Erin adds.

The colorful bench in this mudroom commands attention — it was made in the Netherlands from recycled plastic by Kooji. Each item is entirely unique, adding color, interest, and intrigue to the otherwise functional space.

"I discovered this company while on a family vacation in Amsterdam years ago and was thrilled to be able to use one of their pieces in this project," shares Cara.

With thoughtful artwork and decor pieces, this dining area, complete with banquette seating, is another space for quiet repose. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

A wondrous closet bar idea — hidden in plain sight, it fills the room with anticipation when opened. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

The home bar cabinet storage is a marvel — as the door opens and the lights pop on, it brings a new lease of life to the space.

"The bar cabinet is made by Julian Chichester," Cara shares. "Although this is not our client's permanent home, she wanted abundant storage throughout. We selected this cabinet to store glasses and overflow dishware."

Image 1 of 2 The pale green and pink combo works so effortlessly here. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design) The subtle pops of color throughout lift and define each space. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

The powder room and modern bathroom are serene — the muted pink and green tones working in perfect harmony with one another, bringing quiet depth to the spaces, which is carried throughout the home.

Image 1 of 3 "The footprint of the bunkroom is quite small, and we needed to accommodate our clients' four grandchildren for sleepovers in this room, so we made use of the height of the space and built a three-level bunkbed with a full bed at the base and two twins above," Cara explains. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design) Adding an arch to this alcove shelving is an example of the thoughtful, cohesive design seen throughout the project. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design) "We also carved out a play area above the closets to create more space for the kids to play," says Cara. (Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

The bunk room is "intentionally more bold and playful than the rest of the home," says Cara of her favorite space in the project.

"I'm a color lover, and this room is pure joy. We painted all of the millwork, including the custom-built-in beds, in Farrow & Ball's Arsenic — an unmistakable vivid green that manages to be both fresh and slightly eccentric. Its brightness gives the room a crisp, energetic edge.

"We covered the walls in a dreamy Eskayel wallpaper, which brings a soft, rhythmic flow to the room, creating a sense of movement that pairs beautifully with the bold trim. The effect is immersive and calming, almost like being inside a watercolor daydream."

The details and the vibrancy of the green in this children's bedroom really do spark joy, and no inch of the space is left unconsidered.

Shop the Look

With pops of joyful color, this home isn't just designed for comfort; it's designed for happiness, too.

For more inspiring home tours and design inspiration, sign up to our newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.