It's the Best Way to Dress Up a Living Room With a Boring Sofa — These Patterned Ottomans Bring Confidence, Color, and Creativity

So you've set up your living: a solid color sofa sits in the center of the room, a neutral rug underneath, possibly a wooden console table, but something feels off. You've played it too safe. The plain sofa that 'goes with anything' is reading as boring. Well, a patterned ottoman is perhaps the perfect piece to dress things up and give your living room a little more life.

Ottomans are often overlooked, in my opinion. Modern living room designs tend to focus on finding the right coffee table, but an upholstered, patterned ottoman brings texture, coziness, and warmth to a room. Plus, an ottoman can serve as a coffee table idea as well — a large ottoman has visual weight and enough surface area to style, while a smaller, footstool variation is a fabulous choice for smaller rooms. No matter how you style it, the charm of a patterned ottoman is instantly more interesting.

There's nothing like a little fabric and a fashionable print to spice things up. Living rooms tend to be the spaces we spend most of our time in, so carefully curating each piece makes a space feel that much more special. Your plain sofa isn't boring; it just needs something like a patterned ottoman to create a stronger design dialogue.

The striped ottoman brings the room's design scheme together in a way that a plain wooden table wouldn't. (Image credit: Future)

Livingetc's Design Lab stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, says, "A patterned ottoman is a fabulous way to dress up a plain sofa because it adds color, texture, and visual interest, instantly making the living room feel more lively."

I get it, bringing or layering patterns in a room isn't always easy. A patterned ottoman is a lovely accent, but how do you make it work with the rest of the room? Start by "pairing it with cushions that don't match exactly but share colors or tones from the ottoman to create a stylish, layered look," says Iokasti.

"You can also use a tray or stack of books on top to make it a functional centerpiece, and pull a color from the ottoman into a lamp, vase, or small rug to tie the room together," she adds. The trick is to style a patterned ottoman much like you'd style a coffee table, just with a little pattern mixing tips on top.

Below are 24 patterned ottomans that I think would be the perfect piece to elevate your plain sofa or lackluster living room design.

Have I convinced you to try the patterned ottoman trick to dress up your plain sofa? Perhaps a patterned sofa is next — it's one of my favorite styles.