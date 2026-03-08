I've Fallen in Love With a Few Design-y Coffee Pod Machines Over the Last Few Months — But It's Meant Finding the Right Pods to Use Them With
Coffee pod machines may bring convenience to your morning routine, but flavor is still important
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I love a flavorful, 'wake me up in the morning' cup of coffee. In fact, I'm contemplating making a third cup as I write this article. Moreover, I love a convenient cup of coffee (I'm not an early bird, admittedly). All of this to say, my once strictly espresso machine-only attitude towards coffee has recently been swayed by reviewing a few exceptional (and convenient) coffee pod machines.
Notoriously, the coffee pod machine's main vice is that it can't make an espresso shot as full-bodied and delicious as one brewed by a semi-automatic machine. But recently I've learned that notion isn't the whole truth. You don't necessarily need a million bits and bobs to make a Nespresso coffee taste better; you just need to invest in better coffee pods. So please, allow me to help.
Over the course of several coffee pod machine reviews, I had the privilege of trying and tasting my fair share of coffee pods. There are bold brews and mild brews. There are coffee pods that mimic a sweet tooth, caramel latte, and there are coffee pods with the strength to wake you up completely. So if you just invested in a new pod machine and need help customizing your cup, below is my curated guide to the best coffee pods.
The Best Coffee Pods for Nespresso Machines
When Nespresso says 'deep and dense', the brand is not messing around. The Intenso scores a nine on the intensity level, honestly. And for you red-eye coffee lovers, this pod is for you. It brews a larger cup size so you can sip it slowly, or pour some hot water and milk in for a slightly diluted drink. It may sound intimidating, but I loved this pod — it is sure to get you ready for the day ahead.
Low bitterness, full body — this coffee pod from Nespresso's barista creations collection is the perfect blend of flavor and strength. There are sweeter, caramel notes, and in the double espresso size, it makes a delicious base for an Americano or latte (the barista creations collection is designed for milk-based drinks). It's inoffensive, and for the person who wants 'a regular cup of coffee.'
This 'woody and 'toasted' double espresso option is what I would deem the perfect middle ground. It has an eight intensity level, but the flavor mellows out any bitterness. It's best with milk-based drinks — so you can enjoy practicing those milk frothing techniques.
It's definitely worth trying something from Nespresso's master origins collection. For larger drink sizes, I'd opt for the fruity and winey coffee pod, Colombia. It has a strong acidity level, so if that's not your thing, then this might not be your pod. That said, it's perfect for a light and fruity cup of coffee.
For some reason, roasted hazelnut is the classic coffee flavor to me. I think the slight nuttiness captures the essence of the bean, while the subtle sweet notes make it deliciously palatable. This size can be served as a mug through a Nespresso Vertuo machine, like the Vertuo Pop machine.
It's worth trying one of Nespresso's over-ice pods. Especially as the weather is getting warmer, iced coffees are delicious drinks to take on the go. This pistachio vanilla flavor is a limited edition that I recently tried and loved. It's sweeter, but not too sweet — definitely one to have in the rotation.
The Best Coffee Pods for Flavor Quality
When I tested the Morning coffee machine, I tried these Bread & Butter capsules. They were an instant favorite. It's a versatile and full-bodied blend, made up of coffees from Brazil, Vietnam, and Papua New Guinea. Think of it as an everyday go-to coffee.
The bean origin of this coffee pod is Brazil and Uganda, with a flavor profile of peanut butter, prunes, and spice. I love that pod coffee is moving in a more unique direction, and this brew is perfect for those who want quality flavor. It's full-bodied, dark, and has a nutty intensity.
Every coffee bar needs a vanilla coffee in the mix. This flavor profile is a blend of soft vanilla sweetness perfectly balanced with naturally nutty coffee — low acidity and full body. And the perfect base for milk-based drinks.
The Best Coffee Pods for Value
I had heard a lot about Grind coffee on the internet, so I had to try the pods for myself. I was decently impressed with Grind's house blend pods, but I'd say these are more for affordability and sustainability (they are decomposable!) than stand-out flavor. With this pack, you're investing in decent coffee for everyday, on-the-go cups rather than café-quality.
While I may not choose Starbucks over a local coffee shop for an in-person coffee, I must admit that the brand's house blend by Nespresso, medium roast pods, make a pretty decent cup of coffee. It's mild, but with noticeable flavor. And £34 for 100 cups of coffee is a pretty good deal.
The best way to discover which coffee best fits your taste is by trying a variety yourself. I started with the Nespresso discovery pack, which played a large part in learning what I liked from the brand and coffee pods in general. They also offer a 40-piece and 120-piece bundle.
Coffee pod machines should no longer be knocked for their lack of variety; there are plenty of different kinds of coffee pod flavors to choose from. New Nespresso machines work with the brand's new Vertuo size, while older models are compatible with almost every pod currently on the market. There is a whole world of coffee pods to explore.
But if you are stuck on the classic, barista-quality espresso shot, then I have some advice on sourcing the best espresso machines as well.
For more coffee news and more, sign up to Livingetc's newsletter and never miss a beat.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.