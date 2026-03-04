We're all aware of the impact our lifestyles and environments have on our health and well-being. Yet it's not just about smoothies and strength-training, what we're surrounded by matters too — and that includes what's in our homes. With studies highlighting the dangers of PFAS 'forever chemicals', microplastics, particulate matter, and VOCs (to name a few), pollutants can be an issue in any home, leading to respiratory issues, insomnia, headaches, brain fog, and far worse.

I'm a strong believer that good design can make our lives better, but it's about so much more than aesthetics. Among the home wellness trends, there are items that can clean the air we breathe, improve our sleep, enhance our health, and give us a glow up.

Assuming the basics, like structural integrity, weather-proofing, and good ventilation, are in place, there's much we can do to detox our homes and optimize our living spaces. I've started with these simple switches. Here are the 10 items I now swear by and why.

1. A Fitted Water Filter

A fitted water filter remains hidden and lasts longer than countertop versions. (Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

Like most health-conscious Londoners, I aim to down one to two liters of water each day. And while the capital's kitchen tap water may no longer contain typhoid, it now has a litany of particles I'd rather not imbibe — from pharmaceutical, fertilizer, and pesticide residues to toxic chemicals and heavy metals (like arsenic). Plus, it tastes of chlorine.

I had a countertop filter jug (and the better-looking glass bottle and charcoal combo) for years, but the former was an ugly plastic thing, and even the glass version took up space and required constant refilling and frequent filter replacement (which I often forgot to do, therefore defeating the purpose).

Of course, many taps like this Triflow Monobloc Mixed from B&Q now come with a filter option, but I'm not renovating. So I switched to a Water2 Under-the-Sink Water Filter. It was easy to fit, the filter lasts for up to a year (so the cost is similar to jug refills), and it screens out lead, chlorine, and microplastics. And the water tastes better (so I drink more of it).

Unlike a reverse osmosis system, it doesn't strip out calcium or magnesium either.

2. A Shower Filter

Expect visible results when you switch to a shower head filter. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Together Design Studio. Styling: Cleo Collects)

As already mentioned, I had filtered drinking water in the kitchen for years, but the water in the bathroom? A 'whole house' water filter system seemed like a major faff, so I hadn't paid a huge amount of attention to it — until shower head filters started to appear. They sounded appealing, especially with the alarming tales about UK water, and the Curo Skin Filtered Shower Head at Selfridges looked good, too.

After all, a daily shower and hair wash add up to a lot of time drenched in chlorine, and goodness knows what else? Well, a super-quick Water Quality Report on the Curo website soon told me. The tap water in my part of town contains 52 contaminants, made up of 23 pesticides and herbicides, 17 chemicals (including cyanide, chloride, and carcinogens such as benzene and tetrachloromethane). Oh, and 12 heavy metals like lead, arsenic, and aluminium. Nice.

So I switched to a shower filter, which promised better skin and softer hair, too. I don't have an issue with dry skin, but a penchant for peroxide often leaves me with frizz. I'm pleased to report my locks are much smoother since using the shower filter, and I have seriously dialled down the de-frizzing oil applications. The only downside is that, with the water-soaked filter inside, the shower head is heavy, and so required a new fitting.

3. An Air Purifier

Reduce indoor air pollution and breathe easier with an air purifier. (Image credit: Blueair)

I'm not a fan of large, ugly appliances taking up valuable space, but sudden bouts of sneezing each spring got me wondering about investing in an air purifier. I live in London, sandwiched between a road used as a 'rat run' on one side, the busy overground on the other, and what feels like endless building work all around. Dust is an issue, especially when the windows are open.

Learning that the air in our homes is often more polluted than the air outside was the push I needed. So in came this sleek Blueair Air Purifier from Selfridges. It's better looking than some, but it's bulky, so it's hidden behind a huge Parlor Palm, so you can't see it. You can get a very reasonably priced Parlor Palm from B&Q, should you wish to do the same.

"Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outside," says Lars Dunberger, head of technology at Blueair. "Studies have shown that poor indoor air quality can increase inflammation and irritation, strip away essential moisture, and accelerate premature ageing. A high-performing air purifier will remove pollutants and allergens from the air."

I can't say I'm looking any fresher-faced. However, whenever I accidentally burn toast or fry onions and forget to put the cooker hood on, the air purifier kicks in. The red light flashes, and out pumps clean air. This also prompts me to open windows and put the extractor on. The upside is that there's been a noticeable decline in the sneezing.

4. Good Ventilation and Extraction

An extractor is essential for clearing fumes in the kitchen, especially if you cook a lot. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Mary Weaver)

Good ventilation is essential, not only for comfort, but damp and mold can cause serious health conditions. Outside of structural issues, mold can be caused by condensation from cooking and showering, so whether it's natural or mechanical, extraction is key.

There are other pollutants in our modern homes, too — from cleaning products and cooking fumes to flame retardants and stain repellants on furniture, fabrics, and carpets. These are there for good reason, but solving one issue often causes another. And new items will 'off-gas' these toxic chemicals when they're brought into our homes.

Ventilation can be as complex as a 'whole home system' or as simple as opening windows on a regular basis. Though I'm not quite ready to implement the German practice of Lüften or Stoßlüften — also known as 'house burping' — whereby they open all of their windows for 5-10 minutes every day, no matter how cold it is outside. Brrr.

However, I have an extractor fan in the bathroom, a Chimney Cooker Hood from Smeg in the kitchen, and I open the windows far more frequently than I used to.

5. An Organic (or Natural) Mattress

A quality organic mattress leads to quality sleep, which is priceless. (Image credit: Naturalmat)

I feel like a diva stating this one, but bear with me. Sleep hygiene is a thing. After all, we spend around a third of our lives sleeping, and we all look and feel better after a restful night's slumber. I've written about beds and mattresses over the years, and I had to road test a pile of them (so to speak) for a feature some time ago. It wasn't the most glamorous commission I've had, but I learnt a lot.

If you're in the market for a new mattress and you have the budget, I highly recommend an organic, or at least a natural one. My Lambswool Mattress from Naturalmat is super-comfy, and I sleep soundly on it.

Firstly, no matter how it's marketed, foam is essentially a synthetic insulating material, so you will heat up sleeping on it. Natural or organic mattresses are generally made from wool, hemp, mohair, and other 'breathable' materials. This regulates body temperature, so you stay warm in winter and cooler in summer.

Mark Tremlett, co-founder of Naturalmat, explains, "The problem with synthetics is they absorb heat and moisture, which not only provides an unhealthy sleeping atmosphere, but also means that they tend to collapse much more quickly."

Adam Black, co-founder, Button & Sprung, goes further: "The main chemical compound that goes into making foam is called TDI, which is a known carcinogen. "Furthermore, foam is an insulator, so it can increase your body temperature at night, resulting in bad sleep. In fact, poor temperature management is one of the greatest reasons for poor sleep.

"Lastly, polyurethane foam does not biodegrade, and so, at the end of its life, it is sent to a landfill, where it takes thousands of years to break down. We believe that a natural, rather than foam-filled mattress, is an essential ingredient for a good night’s sleep, and we firmly feel that mattresses should include only natural fillings such as silk, wool, hemp, cashmere, and mohair."

6. Linen or Organic Cotton Bedding

Linen bedding is soft, natural, comfortable and great for temperature regulation. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

I understand the appeal of polyester bedding — it's inexpensive, and it doesn't need ironing. But, like a synthetic mattress, you're likely to overheat and therefore, sleep badly on it. It's also derived from petrochemicals. So it's a 'no' from me.

Soft, slubby linen bedding doesn't need ironing either — if you're happy with a 'relaxed' look (which I am). For those who prefer a smarter bed, organic cotton is produced with less pesticide than non-organic crops.

Both fabrics are natural, not synthetic, so they will keep you cooler in summer and cozy in winter. Flax (from which linen is made) uses far less water to produce cotton, so it's more sustainable, too.

"Linen and cotton are natural fabrics, so they have excellent 'breathability'," says Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet-in-Bed. "This will keep you comfortable at night, as it helps regulate temperature and wicks away moisture."

Having once interviewed a botanical dyer (a genuinely fascinating topic, which required a fair amount of research), synthetic dyes sound like something we should avoid, too — but that's a whole other rabbit hole. For now, I'm happy with my super-soft, not-too-hot, not-too-cold natural fiber, linen duvet set, like this Bedfolk Linen Bedding from John Lewis.

7. Stainless Steel and Ceramic Pans

Stainless steel pans are robust and free from PFAS 'forever chemicals'. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

I cringe at the thought of the scratched non-stick cookware I used to use. Those pans may have made life easier, but unbeknownst to me, they were potentially leaching PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) or 'forever chemicals' into whatever creations I was rustling up in the kitchen.

The film Dark Waters, based on a true story, gives an insight into the harm these Teflon non-stick coatings can cause. I then delved deeper into the topic. Suffice to say, I ditched the Tefal in favor of the Stainless Steel Pans from Le Creuset that I already owned (but rarely used) and added a ceramic frying pan to the collection. (Aluminium is still controversial, and cast iron is too heavy for me.)

There's no noticeable difference, but I can be comfortable knowing I'm reducing the chemical cocktail my poor overworked liver has to deal with.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are a cleaner way to scent your living space. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Who doesn't love a scented candle? I burnt tons of them on a regular basis. Being gifted these little luxuries is one of the perks of being an interiors journalist. I also loved elegant dinner candles, not to mention tea lights flickering in pretty votives.

Now? They're consigned to special occasions only. The reason? The discovery several years ago that even many premium brands use paraffin wax, a petroleum derivative, which releases VOCs and toxic airborne particles, contributing to indoor air pollution. Plus, the air purifier doesn't like them.

If that wasn't enough, I also noticed my white living room walls were coated in a fine layer of soot (and I don't have a fire or log burner).

For everyday scent and soft 'candle' light, I now use this electronic Neom Wellbeing Essential Oil Diffuser from Selfridges, and when entertaining, I splash out on beeswax candles.

9. Non-Toxic Cleaning and Personal Care Products

Ditching toxic cleaning products can improve your health. (Image credit: Design: Olive & Barr)

This is a work in progress. While I'd love my skin and hair, not to mention home surfaces, laundry, and kitchenware, to only come into contact with non-toxic ingredients, the reality is you need deep pockets to use these products regularly.

However, I've swapped shower gel and hand wash, along with harsh surface sprays, in favor of Dr. Bronner's Liquid Soap from Amazon, which is a great 90% organic, non-toxic, cruelty-free all-rounder. It's highly concentrated, so a little goes a long way and it can even be used for household cleaning. For the latter, I've also used lemon juice, white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda on occasion (with mixed results).

If you're wondering why I'm bothering, harsh cleaning products, as well as (even boujie) bath and body lotions, generally contain parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, which can disrupt hormones (leading to low mood, less energy, and other more serious health issues).

In an ideal world, I'd indulge in Norfolk Natural Living or Daylesford Organic cleaning, laundry, and personal care products, which are free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, and other 'nasties',

10. Glass Storage Containers

Leftovers won't get lost at the back of the fridge in these stackable glass food storage containers. (Image credit: Neptune)

Plastic is everywhere, and like many, my go-to for leftovers was plastic container tubs and takeaway containers. But with the news that microplastics can cross the blood-brain barrier, I've switched things up in the kitchen.

A healthy home report from Harvard states that "Even kitchenware labeled free of a toxic chemical (such as BPA) can have equally concerning replacements that leach into food".

While I haven't eradicated plastic entirely (it's impossible), I did invest in these Airtight Glass Storage Containers from John Lewis for storing and freezing cook-ups. Apart from looking better and reducing (even BPA-free) plastic exposure, food seems to stay fresher for longer, especially berries. The glass ones are also more sturdy and easier to stack.

There's more I could do on a larger scale for a healthier home, like redecorating with lime plaster or Earthborn clay-based paint and introducing circadian lighting, etc. And there are other small items I've ditched, like black plastic cooking utensils.

However, the aim of a home detox is not to become neurotic about every potential toxin — many are unavoidable — it's simply to reduce exposure to those that are avoidable, such as the chemical cocktail we unwittingly douse ourselves in every day.

