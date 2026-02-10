Have you ever felt like your home is flooded with bad energy? Well, it could be that you're not harnessing the natural luck of your living spaces through Feng Shui. It's never too late to reverse it, and you can start by following some simple steps.

Think decluttering your home, adjusting your bedroom's Feng Shui layout, and pacing the energy in your home for a more harmonious interior environment. And that's not all!

Without wasting another beat, let's take a more in-depth look at what could be bringing your home bad energy and how to remove it by practicing Feng Shui.

1. Declutter and Tidy

Ensuring your home is free from the clutches of clutter is an easy way to improve the energy within. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

"One of the most disruptive forms of bad Feng Shui is clutter, especially when combined with dust, neglected corners, or broken furniture," says Maxine McKenzie, Feng Shui practitioner and co-founder of Yinteriors.

"These create stagnant energy and are often linked to feeling stuck or overwhelmed. Removing clutter, fixing or discarding broken items, and paying attention to entrances and overlooked spaces immediately improves flow."

A messy, cluttered space is one of the first Feng Shui mistakes experts always notice. So, it's worth taking the 'year of the horse' as motivation to take on some decluttering challenges and restore peace to your home.

2. Correct Poor Bed Position

The bedroom plays a very important role in Feng Shui, so it's important to organize it for harmony. (Image credit: Sergey Krasyuk. Design: Mashka Stepashka)

Another way to remove negative energy from your home, according to Feng Shui, is to perfect your bedroom layout. Starting with amending the Feng Shui bedroom death position.

"Beds positioned directly in line with the door, pushed into corners, or without a solid headboard can undermine rest and a sense of safety. In Feng Shui, the bed should be in the 'command position' where you can see the door without being directly aligned with it," she advises.

"Removing bad energy here may involve repositioning the bed, adding a solid Feng Shui headboard, balancing bedside tables and lighting, grounding the bed visually with a rug, and clearing clutter from under the bed." This wavy headboard from Habitat is a budget-friendly favorite.

3. Eliminate Sharp Corners and Poison Arrows

By concealing and softening the pointed poison arrows you will avoid adding to the negative energy in your space. (Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Studio McGee. Architecture: Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio)

According to Maxine, to banish bad energy from your home, removing Feng Shui poison arrows is a must. "Sharp corners pointing at beds, sofas, or desks create what Feng Shui calls 'sha chi' which is harsh, cutting energy," says Maxine.

"This can be removed by moving furniture where possible, softening edges with throws or tablecloths, or introducing curved forms and plants. Traditionally, Feng Shui crystals are also used to disperse this energy."

However, it's not necessary to soften every single sharp edge. She explains that it’s only necessary to address this where the corner points to areas you sleep, or sit in for extended periods of time.

4. Slow Energy From Rushing

Rather than allowing good energy to sprint out of your home, learn how to pace it through Feng Shui. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects. Contractor: Rawlyk Developments)

When the front door aligns directly with a back door or large window, Maxine explains that energy can rush straight into your home and right out rather than settling into the space.

"Traditionally, a crystal is used to slow the flow. However, you can also rely on other design fixes including adding a rug, runner, or console table along the pathway. Or even using lighting and artwork to interrupt the straight line visually," she notes. I like this patterned floor runner from John Lewis as a way to break up straight lines.

Following these simple Feng Shui entryway rules will allow harmonious energy to enter and settle around your space, rather than vanish without benefiting your home.

5. Reposition Ill-Placed Mirrors

Where you place your mirror matters a great deal when removing bad energy from your home. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Ash Wilson Design)

Maxine tells me that mirrors can amplify bad Feng Shui when they reflect clutter, face the bed, cut across the body, or bounce energy aggressively around a room. So this is another cause for bad energy that's worth fixing immediately.

"Removing this disruption may simply mean moving a mirror so it reflects light, artwork or greenery instead. Choosing softer frames, rounded edges, and hanging mirrors at heights that don’t cut across the head or body can also make a noticeable difference," she says.

Abiding by these Feng Shui mirror tips will add to the interior allure of your space while also reflecting energy in a way that feels positive.

6. Reduce Draining Effects

Fast-moving drains are good for plumbing but bad for the Feng Shui of your home. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co)

Lastly, Maxine tells me that another way to remove negative energy from your home is to reduce the draining effects within your space. "Toilets, sinks, and drains symbolize energy draining away, particularly when located in central or wealth-related areas," she explains.

"Removing this form of bad Feng Shui involves keeping toilet lids closed and ensuring bathrooms are clean and well maintained. You can also discreetly apply the traditional 'red tape cure', which involves tying a red ribbon or adhering red tape around pipes or beneath sinks."

From a design perspective, she recommends using calming colours in spaces that include drains. She also tells me that good lighting, Feng Shui houseplants, and minimal clutter help rebalance energy in these spaces.

Feng Shui Reads to Improve Your Home's Energy

