In my mind’s eye, the start of Lunar New Year is a kaleidoscope of vibrant chaos — from bustling flower markets taking over the city squares to the rhythmic snap of firecrackers, and a sea of red so saturated you can’t help but feel lucky to be there. It’s one of Asia’s biggest holidays — one of the few times these bustling cities come to a halt, and the collective focus shifts entirely to the ritual of returning home to celebrate.

While I didn’t grow up celebrating Lunar New Year in China, I’ve been able to go back a handful of times to immerse myself in the festivities — and one thing is for certain: celebrating (and decorating for) Lunar New Year as an expat, outside China, is inevitably different. Without the city-wide immersion, the responsibility to create that familiar festive spirit falls entirely within your own four walls. And it can be hard to know where to start when decorating for Lunar New Year.

For me, the process is iconic — it doesn’t fall entirely on aesthetics, rather it’s a way for me to connect with my roots. From the nostalgic Lei Si candies I grew up eating to layering tonal reds around the home to invite good luck, these are all the Lunar New Year decorating rules I'm following to ring in the Year of the Fire Horse.

1. The 'Visual Reset' — Decluttering as Ritual

It's especially important to clear your entryway to make way for luck. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan)

While we’re all familiar with a 'spring clean' or getting rid of items that no longer spark joy, timing your decluttering (or more specifically, when not to declutter) during the Lunar New Year is crucial.

The decluttering ritual, da sao chu, is one I’ve grown up practicing; it’s a family affair no one was ever allowed to miss. I have vivid memories of frantic sweeping and scrubbing every nook and cranny, all while racing to ensure my hair was washed and dried before the clock struck midnight.

This deadline is non-negotiable, as cleaning on New Year’s Day itself is considered incredibly bad luck, as you’ll be quite literally ‘sweeping away’ the incoming fortune. Therefore, da sao chu is the perfect starting point for all your Lunar New Year celebrations. To do it effectively, focus on decluttering entryways — where the year's luck enters — and don't neglect a digital sweep of your inbox, too (trust me, the mental clarity gained is unmatched).

2. Celebrate the Year of the Horse

Leaning into a 'horse' motif doesn't have to feel theme-y. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Golden)

2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse — a zodiac that symbolizes tireless energy, movement, freedom, and rapid success. I’ll be adding subtle nods to this majestic animal, while steering very clear of horse-themed decor that feels too 'on the nose' or cartoonish.

Instead, think of fluid decor — like flowy silk curtains or light linen tablecloths that catch the breeze to emphasize the movement of the horse, and brushed-brass pieces to highlight its fiery energy.

3. Layering Tonal Reds & Sleek Gold

Decorating with red can be far more nuanced than you might think. (Image credit: Pierre Lacroix)

You’d be hard-pressed to find Lunar New Year decor without a generous touch of red and gold. As you likely know, in Chinese culture, red represents vitality and gold symbolizes wealth. However, bright primary reds can often fall flat, leaning more towards 'party-shop' kitsch than something more elevated.

This year, I’m gravitating towards deeper, tonal shades like oxblood, terracotta, and deep vermillion (conveniently, so are many of this year's biggest color trends). Sprinkle in some sleek gold accents — like a brushed brass sculptural tray in the entryway or a set of gold tapered candle holders set on the mantel — and you’ll end up with a space that feels curated yet grounded.

4. The 'Double Fire' Ambience

Pottery Barn's Trumpet Candleholder comes in different sizes and looks great grouped together. (Image credit: Pottery Barn)

If you’ve felt an energy shift, you’re not alone. 2026 is a Double Fire year, a 60-year rarity where both the year and the zodiac animal belong to the fire element. This invites a year filled with high intensity and creativity.

To truly lean into the intensity of this Double Fire year, I’m looking beyond colors and focusing on light itself. Layering warm flickers of slim tapered candles with soft glows from chic paper lanterns and statement lamps.

By adding a variety of cozy lighting options, I’m not only adding light to my space, but I’m fueling the spirit of the bold Double Fire year.

5. The Modern Chuen Hup: A Nostalgic Staple Reimagined

A Chuen Hup or 'Tray of Togetherness' is a must when decorating for Lunar New Year. Traditionally, a Chuen Hup is a plastic lacquered box filled to the brim with eight types of symbolic sweets (eight being an auspicious number), including candied lotus root, lotus seeds, winter melon, and coconut. Choosing what to add to my Chuen Hup is the one moment where I allow my curated aesthetic soften.

While I’m swiftly swapping the plastic box for something more minimal, such as a golden, rounded tray or a sculptural stone platter, it will continue to feature my childhood favorites — the iconic White Rabbit sweets and red-wrapped Lei Si candies. They’re a sugary, playful reminder of my roots. If you're looking, Fortnum & Mason has a good Lunar New Year sweet selection.

6. Architectural Florals

Large blossoming branches can become quite architectural, and subtly tap into the celebration. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

Decorating with oversized, architectural florals over small or cluttered arrangements is the key to elevating your Lunar New Year decor. Think sculptural branches of plum blossom or pussy willow styled in heavy stone vases. These dramatic branches offer a subtle nod to the tireless ambition of the Fire Horse, tying your Lunar New Year decor together without overwhelming your space.

7. The Scent of Tradition

BYREDO's 'Rose of No Man’s Land' and 'Desert Dawn' scents are at the heart of its Lunar New Year campaign. (Image credit: BYREDO)

If you know me, I love a scented candle — and more so, the art of scent-scaping within the home. To recreate the olfactory memory of the bustling flower markets in China, I’m layering floral and fruity notes. Think earthy sandalwood, bright pomelo, and zesty citrus.

Using high-end scents from houses like Trudon or Diptyque ensures the fragrance feels sophisticated while triggering that deep sense of nostalgia. Diptyque has just released its Lunar New Year candle, as has Acqua Di Parma, which means most of the hard work is done for you.

And while BYREDO hasn't released a specific scent for Lunar New Year, the brand does recommend its Rose of No Man’s Land, Desert Dawn, and Night Veils for the occasion, whether as a home fragrance, body wash, or perfume.

Acqua di Parma Legàmi Chapeau! Zafferano and Luce Di Rosa Scented Candle Set

Decorating for Lunar New Year away from home is less about perfectly replicating what you once experienced back home — it’s more about translating the feeling into your space meaningfully, in a way that feels natural yet personal.

In the courageous spirit of the Fire Horse, I’m doing everything to ensure my home feels like home. With thoughtful, sophisticated choices, you can create a festive sanctuary that cultivates the ambitious, freeing energy that the Fire Horse will demand from us all.

Need some extra help? Don't miss IKEA's Lunar New Year collection, FÖSSTA.