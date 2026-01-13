IKEA's Lunar New Year Hits Both Traditional and Trend, and Would Work on Your Reunion Dinner Table for Years to Come

While some pieces hero the Year of the Horse specifically, plenty capture the timeless aesthetic of the traditional holiday

IKEA FÖSSTA collection lunar new year
With the Lunar New Year just over a month away, IKEA’s new FÖSSTA collection is everything you could want if you’re planning to host a reunion dinner. Not only does the range offer a fun twist on the traditional imagery and colors associated with the festival, but it also combines style with function to produce items you would be proud to show off to your guests.

From plates and bowls to utensils and glassware, the collection is packed with festive dining and homeware items that serve a purpose. The items, although all unique, can be mixed and matched to create your ideal table setting ideas for a Lunar New Year feast. But IKEA didn’t just focus on the table — there are items for all rooms of your home, including cushions, door mats, and more traditional decorations.

The FÖSSTA collection aims to bring good luck, togetherness, and prosperity to homes while blending the "contemporary with the traditional." Centered around classic red, black, and white, several of the items honor the Year of the Horse, this year’s zodiac animal, while fish are another motif echoed throughout the collection, regarded to be symbols of wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture. Here's what I'd shop.

