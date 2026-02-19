A female country artist just topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart (making her the first to do it since 2012), Ralph Lauren recently previewed a jaw-dropping collection of deep brown leathers and riding boots at its Fall 2026 Ready to Wear show, and, of course, it's the Year of the Horse in Chinese Zodiacs. In other words, the stars are aligning, and I'm predicting that western-inspired decor will be hanging around in all the hottest interiors in 2026.

If you ask me, western decor can mean a lot things: anything from ceramics reminiscent of New Mexico's adobe architecture and textured throws to prints and paintings donning cowboy motifs. Basically, western decor can be as playful and bold or sophisticated and subtle as you please. It's more of a carefree-chic vibe we're chasing here. And luckily, a lot of the latest interior design trends play right into that aesthetic. Think the drawn-on decor trend, leather accents, cow print everything, and bold, but familiar color (primaries to be more precise).

The inspiration you need for western decor that would make the Lone Star state proud is there and yours for the taking. So, if you're looking for some pieces with a free-spirited aesthetic to add to your home, here are 24 I've wrangled to appease my inner cowgirl dreams.

Western decor can be as bold and playful as you please. (Image credit: David Patterson Photography. Design: Rumor Designs)

2026 design is all about decorating your space to feel uniquely yours. Are you hiding some inner cowgirl spirit? Chasing a bit of power and freedom in your vibe? Whether its a country and western or year of the horse edit your after, there is no denying the style power of a little equestrian influence or the wild, wild west.