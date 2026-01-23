It Might Only Just Be Turning The Year of the Horse, but in Interiors, Horse Motifs Are Already Having a Design Moment

You’ve probably noticed it too. Horses are everywhere right now — on runways, in art, across social feeds, and increasingly, in interiors. From sculptural objects to graphic tapestries and illustrated tableware, the Year of the Horse has quietly (and then very loudly) trotted its way into the design conversation. And of course, we couldn’t miss it.

What makes this equestrian trend so appealing is its versatility. Horse motifs can feel timeless and classical, modern and graphic, or even a little playful, depending on how you style them.

A single sculptural piece on a console can read refined and intentional. A tapestry or cushion adds character and storytelling. Or, if you’re feeling bold, layering multiple horse-inspired pieces can turn a room into a full-on themed moment.

Horse motifs sometimes read Western, sometimes British country, but there's always a sense of elevation. (Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

This collection is our take on the trend, design-led pieces that feel elevated, sculptural, and very livable. Whether you’re horse-curious or ready to fully commit, these are the pieces we’d actually use in real homes — balanced, stylish, and just the right amount of statement.

If you’re new to the look, start small — one or two pieces are more than enough. Think a sculptural object on a stack of books, or a single horse motif cushion to break up a neutral sofa. If you want to lean in, keep the palette tight and let texture do the work: mix ceramics, textiles, and metals so the room still feels layered, not themed.

Whether you’re adding a subtle nod or going all in, the Year of the Horse trend is all about intention. Styled thoughtfully, it brings movement, symbolism, and personality into a space — without ever feeling overdone.

And if you love the look but aren’t quite sure how to make it work in your own home, that’s where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Send us what you’re working with— your space, your style, your questions — and I’ll help you find the right pieces to ride the trend in a way that feels elevated, personal, and completely yours.